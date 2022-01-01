Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken burritos in Minneapolis

Go
Minneapolis restaurants
Toast

Minneapolis restaurants that serve chicken burritos

La Casita Mexican Restaurant image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

La Casita Mexican Restaurant

5085 Central Ave NE, Columbia Heights

Avg 4.6 (4027 reviews)
Takeout
Blanco Chicken Burrito$12.99
Flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken, Mexican rice and pico de gallo, then topped with queso blanco and green onions. Served with refried beans.
More about La Casita Mexican Restaurant
La Casita Mexican Restaurant image

 

La Casita Mexican Restaurant

8955 Springbrook Dr NW, Coon Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blanco Chicken Burrito$14.39
Flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken, Mexican rice, and pico de gallo. Then topped with queso blanco and green onions. Served with refried beans.
More about La Casita Mexican Restaurant
Lago Tacos image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Lago Tacos

2901 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 3.5 (340 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Grilled Chicken Burrito$11.65
Spicy marinated grilled chicken/lettuce/pico de gallo/sour cream/queso fresco/colby jack cheese/rice/refried pinto beans *Gluten Friendly
Southern Fried Chicken Burrito$11.65
Buttermilk-fried chicken/sliced gala apples/bourbon cherries/blue cheese crumbles/lettuce/jalapeno ranch/colby jack cheese/rice/refried pinto beans
Chicken Fajita Burrito$11.45
Spicy grilled chicken/sauteed onions/poblano peppers/spicy house made tomatillo salsa/colby jack cheese/queso fresco/rice/refried pinto beans *Gluten Friendly
More about Lago Tacos
Restaurant banner

 

Sonora Grill Nicollet

1414 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Burrito$16.00
Chicken Burrito w/Chips & Fresh Salsa$20.00
More about Sonora Grill Nicollet
Salsa Macha Chicken Burrito image

 

Yeah Yeah Taco

2424 Nicollet Av S Suite B, Minneapolis

Avg 5 (21 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Salsa Macha Chicken Burrito$13.00
Grilled chicken breast tossed in salsa macha, fried cheese, rice, pinto beans, onion, cilantro, serrano yogurt wrapped in a 12" flour tortilla. Comes with Mean Green hot sauce.
More about Yeah Yeah Taco

Browse other tasty dishes in Minneapolis

Carbonara

Thai Coffee

Bruschetta

Pita Sandwiches

Caprese Salad

Sliders

Chicken Burgers

Chicken Fajitas

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Minneapolis to explore

Downtown Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Northeast

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

North Loop

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

University

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Whittier

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Longfellow

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linden Hills

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Minneapolis to explore

Saint Paul

Avg 4.3 (151 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Eden Prairie

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Osseo

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Burnsville

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Wayzata

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (10 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (183 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston