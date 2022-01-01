Chicken burritos in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve chicken burritos
La Casita Mexican Restaurant
5085 Central Ave NE, Columbia Heights
|Blanco Chicken Burrito
|$12.99
Flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken, Mexican rice and pico de gallo, then topped with queso blanco and green onions. Served with refried beans.
La Casita Mexican Restaurant
8955 Springbrook Dr NW, Coon Rapids
|Blanco Chicken Burrito
|$14.39
Flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken, Mexican rice, and pico de gallo. Then topped with queso blanco and green onions. Served with refried beans.
Lago Tacos
2901 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis
|Spicy Grilled Chicken Burrito
|$11.65
Spicy marinated grilled chicken/lettuce/pico de gallo/sour cream/queso fresco/colby jack cheese/rice/refried pinto beans *Gluten Friendly
|Southern Fried Chicken Burrito
|$11.65
Buttermilk-fried chicken/sliced gala apples/bourbon cherries/blue cheese crumbles/lettuce/jalapeno ranch/colby jack cheese/rice/refried pinto beans
|Chicken Fajita Burrito
|$11.45
Spicy grilled chicken/sauteed onions/poblano peppers/spicy house made tomatillo salsa/colby jack cheese/queso fresco/rice/refried pinto beans *Gluten Friendly
Sonora Grill Nicollet
1414 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis
|Chicken Burrito
|$16.00
|Chicken Burrito w/Chips & Fresh Salsa
|$20.00