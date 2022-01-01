Chicken fried rice in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve chicken fried rice
More about Pho Mai
Pho Mai
319 14th Ave SE, Minneapolis
|#38 Stir Fry Veg w/ Chicken or Beef or Shrimp, Eggroll, Fried Rice
|$10.95
|#41 Sesame Chicken or Shrimp, Eggroll & Fried Rice
|$10.95
|#37 Hot Chicken, Eggroll, Fried Rice
|$10.95
More about V Bistro
PHO • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS
V Bistro
7429 E River Rd, Fridley
|Chicken Fried Rice
|$9.25
Chicken Fried Rice with egg, peas, carrots and white onions.
More about Naviya’s Thai Kitchen
Naviya’s Thai Kitchen
2812 W 43RD ST, MINNEAPOLIS
|K2. Chicken fried rice
|$9.00
More about Sweet Basil Asian Cuisine
Sweet Basil Asian Cuisine
9310 Zane Ave N, Brooklyn Park
|Chicken Tropical Fried Rice
|$13.95
|Chicken Spicy Basil Fried Rice
|$13.95
|Chicken Fried Rice
|$13.95
More about GREAT WALL RESTAURANT
GREAT WALL RESTAURANT
4515 FRANCE AVE S, Edina
|Chicken Fried Rice
|$8.00
Take Out Only
More about Thai Fusion
Thai Fusion
3003 85th Ave N, Brooklyn park
|39 . Crispy Chicken Fried Rice
|$12.99
Battered chicken breast served over fried rice and cucumber.