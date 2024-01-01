Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken kebabs in Minneapolis

Go
Minneapolis restaurants
Toast

Minneapolis restaurants that serve chicken kebabs

Item pic

 

Raag Progressive Indian Cuisine - Minneapolis MN

3812 W 50th St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (1012 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken & Lamb Seekh Kebab (gf)$17.00
minced lamb, chicken on a skewer
More about Raag Progressive Indian Cuisine - Minneapolis MN
Item pic

 

DesiBites by IndiaBazaar - 3355 Plymouth Blvd, Plymouth MN 55446

3355 Plymouth Blvd, Plymouth MN 55446, Plymouth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Malai Chicken Kebab$13.95
More about DesiBites by IndiaBazaar - 3355 Plymouth Blvd, Plymouth MN 55446
Ariana Kabob & Gyro Bistro image

 

Ariana Kabob & Gyro Bistro - 7115 Cedar Lake Rd

7115 Cedar Lake Rd, St. Louis Park

Avg 4.7 (2734 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Saffron Chicken Kebab Skewer (15min)$10.50
More about Ariana Kabob & Gyro Bistro - 7115 Cedar Lake Rd

