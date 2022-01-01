Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken nuggets in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Toast

Minneapolis restaurants that serve chicken nuggets

Chicken Nuggets (GF) image

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Hideaway Cabin Bar

219 SE Main St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (555 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Nuggets (GF)$13.00
All-natural, gluten-free nuggets tossed in your choice of BBQ, Dry Rub or Buffalo - served with celery
More about Hideaway Cabin Bar
Oasis Market and Deli image

FRENCH FRIES

Oasis Market and Deli

920 E Lake St. Suite 145, Minneapolis

Avg 5 (3 reviews)
Takeout
(Kids) Chicken Nuggets w/ fries and Drink$6.99
More about Oasis Market and Deli
Item pic

 

Francis

1500 Fillmore St Ne, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Nugget Basket$12.00
Eight (or more) Impossible chicken nuggets served with fries. Add your choice of sauce(s).
More about Francis
Mexico City Cafe image

 

Mexico City Cafe

6416 W Lake St, Saint Louis Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Nuggets$6.00
Fried Chicken Nuggets served with a mini churro, and choice of rice or fries.
More about Mexico City Cafe

