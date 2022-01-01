Chicken nuggets in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve chicken nuggets
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Hideaway Cabin Bar
219 SE Main St, Minneapolis
|Chicken Nuggets (GF)
|$13.00
All-natural, gluten-free nuggets tossed in your choice of BBQ, Dry Rub or Buffalo - served with celery
FRENCH FRIES
Oasis Market and Deli
920 E Lake St. Suite 145, Minneapolis
|(Kids) Chicken Nuggets w/ fries and Drink
|$6.99
Francis
1500 Fillmore St Ne, Minneapolis
|Chicken Nugget Basket
|$12.00
Eight (or more) Impossible chicken nuggets served with fries. Add your choice of sauce(s).