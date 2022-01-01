Chicken parmesan in Minneapolis

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Minneapolis restaurants that serve chicken parmesan

Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Broders' Cucina Italiana

2308 West 50th St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (3113 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pan Chicken Parmigiana$52.00
Serves 4 | Grana Padano breaded chicken breast topped with provolone cheese and served with pasta and Pomodoro sauce.
*To order with fettuccine, please call 612-925-3113. Take & Make Cold Pans include instructions for finishing at home.
Chicken Parmigiana$13.00
Grana Padano breaded chicken breast topped with provolone cheese and served with pasta and Pomodoro sauce.
More about Broders' Cucina Italiana
Chicken Parmesan image

 

Red Rabbit

Red Rabbit, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Parmesan$19.00
Red sauce, mozzarella & parmesan
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$14.50
Romaine, pepperoncini, mozzarella & parmesan on a hoagie
More about Red Rabbit
EaTo image

 

EaTo

305 S Washington Ave., Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Parmesan Sand$18.00
Breaded chicken breast, house read sauce, mozzarella
Chicken Parmesan$27.00
Lightly breaded & fried chicken breast with house red sauce and mozzarella over bucatini. Served with fresh focaccia!
More about EaTo
Item pic

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Nicollet Diner and Muffin Top Cafe

1428 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 3.8 (871 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Parmesan Chicken Sandwich$12.95
Premium Chicken breast pounded thin and breaded in our own italian and parmesan crust fried to perfection and topped with our homemade marinara sauce and melted muenster served on a hoagie bun.
More about The Nicollet Diner and Muffin Top Cafe
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS

Arturo's Pizza

18 university ave ne, Minneapolis

Avg 4 (7 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Parmesan$12.00
Baguette, Mozzarella, Red Sauce, Herbs
More about Arturo's Pizza
Nonna Rosa’s image

 

Nonna Rosa’s

4168 W Broadway Ave, Robbinsdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
L- Chicken Parmigiana$14.99
Your choice of eggplant, chicken, or veal breaded and flash fried, served over a bed of spaghetti noodles then baked with marinar sauce, parmesan and mozzarella cheeses.
Chicken Parmigiana Paninni$13.99
Seasoned and breaded chicken breast topped with our house marinara and melted mozzarella cheese.
More about Nonna Rosa’s
Item pic

 

Pizzeria Lucca

7250 CEDAR LAKE RD S, ST LOUIS PARK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Parmesan$11.49
Italian Breaded Chicken, Mozzarella, Parmesan, fresh basil and our own sauce
More about Pizzeria Lucca
Item pic

 

Hell's Cafeteria

86 S 9th St., Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Parmesan Crusted Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$9.95
Parmesan crusted chicken with pickled onions/jalapenos and gouda cheese on a brioche bun. Served with a side of buttermilk ranch (or other sauce of choice). No side included.
Parmesan Crusted Chicken Tenders$8.95
3 tenders coated in crispy breadcrumbs and shredded parmesan, fried to perfection. Served with a side of Red Pepper Jelly. No side included.
More about Hell's Cafeteria

