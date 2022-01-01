Chicken parmesan in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve chicken parmesan
Broders' Cucina Italiana
2308 West 50th St, Minneapolis
|Pan Chicken Parmigiana
|$52.00
Serves 4 | Grana Padano breaded chicken breast topped with provolone cheese and served with pasta and Pomodoro sauce.
*To order with fettuccine, please call 612-925-3113. Take & Make Cold Pans include instructions for finishing at home.
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$13.00
Grana Padano breaded chicken breast topped with provolone cheese and served with pasta and Pomodoro sauce.
Red Rabbit
Red Rabbit, Minneapolis
|Chicken Parmesan
|$19.00
Red sauce, mozzarella & parmesan
|Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
|$14.50
Romaine, pepperoncini, mozzarella & parmesan on a hoagie
EaTo
305 S Washington Ave., Minneapolis
|Chicken Parmesan Sand
|$18.00
Breaded chicken breast, house read sauce, mozzarella
|Chicken Parmesan
|$27.00
Lightly breaded & fried chicken breast with house red sauce and mozzarella over bucatini. Served with fresh focaccia!
The Nicollet Diner and Muffin Top Cafe
1428 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis
|Parmesan Chicken Sandwich
|$12.95
Premium Chicken breast pounded thin and breaded in our own italian and parmesan crust fried to perfection and topped with our homemade marinara sauce and melted muenster served on a hoagie bun.
Arturo's Pizza
18 university ave ne, Minneapolis
|Chicken Parmesan
|$12.00
Baguette, Mozzarella, Red Sauce, Herbs
Nonna Rosa’s
4168 W Broadway Ave, Robbinsdale
|L- Chicken Parmigiana
|$14.99
Your choice of eggplant, chicken, or veal breaded and flash fried, served over a bed of spaghetti noodles then baked with marinar sauce, parmesan and mozzarella cheeses.
|Chicken Parmigiana Paninni
|$13.99
Seasoned and breaded chicken breast topped with our house marinara and melted mozzarella cheese.
Pizzeria Lucca
7250 CEDAR LAKE RD S, ST LOUIS PARK
|Chicken Parmesan
|$11.49
Italian Breaded Chicken, Mozzarella, Parmesan, fresh basil and our own sauce
Hell's Cafeteria
86 S 9th St., Minneapolis
|Parmesan Crusted Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$9.95
Parmesan crusted chicken with pickled onions/jalapenos and gouda cheese on a brioche bun. Served with a side of buttermilk ranch (or other sauce of choice). No side included.
|Parmesan Crusted Chicken Tenders
|$8.95
3 tenders coated in crispy breadcrumbs and shredded parmesan, fried to perfection. Served with a side of Red Pepper Jelly. No side included.