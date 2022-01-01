Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pasta in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Minneapolis restaurants that serve chicken pasta

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Broders' Cucina Italiana

2308 West 50th St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (3113 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Penne Puttanesca with Chicken | Pasta Special$12.00
The classic Italian tomato sauce with kalamata olives, capers, and anchovy tossed with penne pasta and grilled chicken, topped with Grana Padano cheese.
Johnny Boy's

8419 West Broadway Ave, Brooklyn Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Alfredo Chicken Pasta Bake$11.99
House Roasted Garlic Alfredo Noodles; Topped With Mozzarella, Provolone, Parmesan. Baked Until Golden Brown. Topped with Fried Crispy Chicken Bits. All Pasta Bowls Are 1 lb. Total Weight
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • WAFFLES

Fletcher's Ice Cream ▪︎ Coffee ▪︎ Waffles

306 East Hennepin Avenue, Minneapolis

Avg 4.7 (463 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Bacon Pasta Salad$6.50
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Longfellow Grill

2990 W River Pkwy, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (769 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Pesto Pasta$99.00
sauteed chicken breast, pappardelle pasta, basil tomato mornay, parmesan, bell peppers, roasted garlic puree
Family Chicken Pesto Pasta$39.95
sauteed chicken breast, pappardelle pasta, basil tomato mornay, parmesan, bell peppers, roasted garlic puree.
Chicken Pesto Pasta$18.95
sauteed chicken breast, pappardelle pasta, basil tomato mornay, parmesan, bell peppers, roasted garlic puree
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Edina Grill

5028 France Ave S, Edina

Avg 4.4 (985 reviews)
Takeout
Family Chicken Pesto Pasta$39.95
sauteed chicken breast, pappardelle pasta, basil tomato mornay, parmesan, bell peppers, roasted garlic puree.
Chicken Pesto Pasta$99.00
sauteed chicken breast, pappardelle pasta, basil tomato mornay, parmesan, bell peppers, roasted garlic puree
Chicken Pesto Pasta$18.95
sauteed chicken breast, pappardelle pasta, basil tomato mornay, parmesan, bell peppers, roasted garlic puree
SANDWICHES

Heather's - 5201 Chicago Ave S

5201 Chicago Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (73 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Paillard Pasta$18.00
Pan Fried Chicken Breast, Spinach, Mushroom, Angel Hair Pasta, White Wine Butter Sauce, Parmesan Cheese
SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Freehouse

701 N Washington Ave #101, Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (1837 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Family Chicken Pesto Pasta$39.95
sauteed chicken breast, pappardelle pasta, basil tomato mornay, parmesan, bell peppers, roasted garlic puree.
Chicken Pesto Pasta$99.00
sauteed chicken breast, pappardelle pasta, basil tomato mornay, parmesan, bell peppers, roasted garlic puree
Chicken Pesto Pasta$18.95
sauteed chicken breast, pappardelle pasta, basil tomato mornay, parmesan, bell peppers, roasted garlic puree
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Lowry

2112 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (5650 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Pesto Pasta$99.00
sauteed chicken breast, pappardelle pasta, basil tomato mornay, parmesan, bell peppers, roasted garlic puree
Chicken Pesto Pasta$18.95
sauteed chicken breast, pappardelle pasta, basil tomato mornay, parmesan, bell peppers, roasted garlic puree
Family Chicken Pesto Pasta$39.95
sauteed chicken breast, pappardelle pasta, basil tomato mornay, parmesan, bell peppers, roasted garlic puree.
