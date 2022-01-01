Chicken pasta in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve chicken pasta
More about Broders' Cucina Italiana
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Broders' Cucina Italiana
2308 West 50th St, Minneapolis
|Penne Puttanesca with Chicken | Pasta Special
|$12.00
The classic Italian tomato sauce with kalamata olives, capers, and anchovy tossed with penne pasta and grilled chicken, topped with Grana Padano cheese.
More about Johnny Boy's
Johnny Boy's
8419 West Broadway Ave, Brooklyn Park
|Alfredo Chicken Pasta Bake
|$11.99
House Roasted Garlic Alfredo Noodles; Topped With Mozzarella, Provolone, Parmesan. Baked Until Golden Brown. Topped with Fried Crispy Chicken Bits. All Pasta Bowls Are 1 lb. Total Weight
More about Fletcher's Ice Cream ▪︎ Coffee ▪︎ Waffles
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • WAFFLES
Fletcher's Ice Cream ▪︎ Coffee ▪︎ Waffles
306 East Hennepin Avenue, Minneapolis
|Chicken Bacon Pasta Salad
|$6.50
More about Longfellow Grill
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Longfellow Grill
2990 W River Pkwy, Minneapolis
|Chicken Pesto Pasta
|$99.00
sauteed chicken breast, pappardelle pasta, basil tomato mornay, parmesan, bell peppers, roasted garlic puree
|Family Chicken Pesto Pasta
|$39.95
sauteed chicken breast, pappardelle pasta, basil tomato mornay, parmesan, bell peppers, roasted garlic puree.
|Chicken Pesto Pasta
|$18.95
sauteed chicken breast, pappardelle pasta, basil tomato mornay, parmesan, bell peppers, roasted garlic puree
More about Edina Grill
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Edina Grill
5028 France Ave S, Edina
|Family Chicken Pesto Pasta
|$39.95
sauteed chicken breast, pappardelle pasta, basil tomato mornay, parmesan, bell peppers, roasted garlic puree.
|Chicken Pesto Pasta
|$99.00
sauteed chicken breast, pappardelle pasta, basil tomato mornay, parmesan, bell peppers, roasted garlic puree
|Chicken Pesto Pasta
|$18.95
sauteed chicken breast, pappardelle pasta, basil tomato mornay, parmesan, bell peppers, roasted garlic puree
More about Heather's - 5201 Chicago Ave S
SANDWICHES
Heather's - 5201 Chicago Ave S
5201 Chicago Ave S, Minneapolis
|Chicken Paillard Pasta
|$18.00
Pan Fried Chicken Breast, Spinach, Mushroom, Angel Hair Pasta, White Wine Butter Sauce, Parmesan Cheese
More about The Freehouse
SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Freehouse
701 N Washington Ave #101, Minneapolis
|Family Chicken Pesto Pasta
|$39.95
sauteed chicken breast, pappardelle pasta, basil tomato mornay, parmesan, bell peppers, roasted garlic puree.
|Chicken Pesto Pasta
|$99.00
sauteed chicken breast, pappardelle pasta, basil tomato mornay, parmesan, bell peppers, roasted garlic puree
|Chicken Pesto Pasta
|$18.95
sauteed chicken breast, pappardelle pasta, basil tomato mornay, parmesan, bell peppers, roasted garlic puree
More about The Lowry
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Lowry
2112 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis
|Chicken Pesto Pasta
|$99.00
sauteed chicken breast, pappardelle pasta, basil tomato mornay, parmesan, bell peppers, roasted garlic puree
|Chicken Pesto Pasta
|$18.95
sauteed chicken breast, pappardelle pasta, basil tomato mornay, parmesan, bell peppers, roasted garlic puree
|Family Chicken Pesto Pasta
|$39.95
sauteed chicken breast, pappardelle pasta, basil tomato mornay, parmesan, bell peppers, roasted garlic puree.