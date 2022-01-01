Chicken pitas in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve chicken pitas
The Naughty Greek Skyway
Capella Tower Skyway, 225 South 6th St., Minneapolis
|Chicken Souvlaki Pita
|$9.00
Grilled fresh chicken tenderloin (very lean) with tomatoes, onion, tzatziki, and fries, wrapped in warm seasoned pita.
Ariana Kabob & Gyro Bistro
7115 Cedar Lake Rd, St. Louis Park
|Chicken Shawarma Pita
|$9.20
Rotisserie Chicken Topped With Shredded Romaine, Tomato, Fries Inside, Onion & Tzatziki