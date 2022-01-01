Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pizza in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Minneapolis restaurants that serve chicken pizza

Item pic

 

Johnny Boy's

8419 West Broadway Ave, Brooklyn Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Chicken Pizza
Creamy Garlic Ranch, Marinated Grilled Chicken, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Cheese
BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ Sauce, Marinated Grilled Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Red Onions, Cheese
Garlic Chicken Pizza
Creamy Garlic Ranch, Marinated Grilled Chicken, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Cheese
More about Johnny Boy's
Item pic

 

Red Rabbit

Red Rabbit, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Alfredo Pizza$15.25
Garlic cream sauce, chicken, bacon, mozzarella, parmesan & charred scallions
More about Red Rabbit
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS

Cafe Fusion

8300 Norman Center Drive #130, Bloomington

Avg 4.7 (211 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Pizza$10.99
Our Homemade Dough with a Creamy Buffalo Chicken Sauce, Mozzarella, Celery, Buffalo Chicken, and Blue Cheese Crumbles
More about Cafe Fusion
Fireside Foundry image

 

Fireside Foundry

6736 Penn Ave S, Richfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
LG Buffalo Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza$24.99
LG Smokey BBQ Chicken Pizza$23.99
BBQ Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Red Onions, Topped with Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheese
SM Smokey BBQ Chicken Pizza$18.99
BBQ Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Red Onions, Topped with Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheese
More about Fireside Foundry
Item pic

 

PIZZA SHARK

2210 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Chicken Pizza$18.00
Fried Chicken Tenders, Buffalo Sauce, Mozzarella, Pickled Onion, Pickled Celery, topped with a Ranch Drizzle
Chicken Curry Pizza$18.00
Chicken, curry sauce, mint, mozzarella, bell peppers. (No substitutions)
More about PIZZA SHARK
Item pic

 

Pizzeria Lucca

7250 CEDAR LAKE RD S, ST LOUIS PARK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
16" Hot Honey Chicken Pizza$26.99
Garlic Chicken, alfredo white sauce, 3 cheese blend, Mike's Hot Honey, roasted minced garlic
16" BBQ Chicken Pizza$25.99
Garlic Chicken, BBQ sauce, jalapeno, red onion, garlic, scallions
16" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza$25.99
Chicken, ranch, roasted garlic, bacon and scallions
More about Pizzeria Lucca

