Chicken pizza in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve chicken pizza
Johnny Boy's
8419 West Broadway Ave, Brooklyn Park
|Garlic Chicken Pizza
Creamy Garlic Ranch, Marinated Grilled Chicken, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Cheese
|BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ Sauce, Marinated Grilled Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Red Onions, Cheese
Red Rabbit
Red Rabbit, Minneapolis
|Chicken Alfredo Pizza
|$15.25
Garlic cream sauce, chicken, bacon, mozzarella, parmesan & charred scallions
PIZZA • SALADS
Cafe Fusion
8300 Norman Center Drive #130, Bloomington
|Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$10.99
Our Homemade Dough with a Creamy Buffalo Chicken Sauce, Mozzarella, Celery, Buffalo Chicken, and Blue Cheese Crumbles
Fireside Foundry
6736 Penn Ave S, Richfield
|LG Buffalo Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
|$24.99
|LG Smokey BBQ Chicken Pizza
|$23.99
BBQ Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Red Onions, Topped with Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheese
|SM Smokey BBQ Chicken Pizza
|$18.99
BBQ Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Red Onions, Topped with Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheese
PIZZA SHARK
2210 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis
|Fried Chicken Pizza
|$18.00
Fried Chicken Tenders, Buffalo Sauce, Mozzarella, Pickled Onion, Pickled Celery, topped with a Ranch Drizzle
|Chicken Curry Pizza
|$18.00
Chicken, curry sauce, mint, mozzarella, bell peppers. (No substitutions)
Pizzeria Lucca
7250 CEDAR LAKE RD S, ST LOUIS PARK
|16" Hot Honey Chicken Pizza
|$26.99
Garlic Chicken, alfredo white sauce, 3 cheese blend, Mike's Hot Honey, roasted minced garlic
|16" BBQ Chicken Pizza
|$25.99
Garlic Chicken, BBQ sauce, jalapeno, red onion, garlic, scallions
|16" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
|$25.99
Chicken, ranch, roasted garlic, bacon and scallions