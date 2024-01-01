Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken rice soup in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Minneapolis restaurants that serve chicken rice soup

Item pic

 

The Nicollet Diner

1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Wild Rice Soup$6.95
More about The Nicollet Diner
Item pic

 

Dream Creamery - 816 Lowry Ave NE

816 Lowry Ave NE, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Wild Rice Soup w/ Ham$0.00
Packed with wild rice, root vegetables, chunks of chicken thigh, and all the diced ham you could want; this soup will make you feel like you're in a cozy cabin listening to the crackling fireplace.
Garnished with puffed wild rice and herbs 
Allergy - dairy / pork / chicken / / gluten 
More about Dream Creamery - 816 Lowry Ave NE
Heather's image

SANDWICHES

Heather's - 5201 Chicago Ave S

5201 Chicago Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (73 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Quart Of Cold Lemon Chicken & Wild Rice Soup$13.00
Cold Quart of Creamy Chicken And Wild Rice$13.00
Quart of Cold Creamy Chicken Wild Rice Soup (Gf)$13.00
More about Heather's - 5201 Chicago Ave S
Item pic

 

French Meadow

2610 Lyndale Avenue South, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Wild Rice Soup - Cup$7.00
chicken | Minnesota wild rice | carrots | onion | cream | scallions (gluten-free)
Chicken Wild Rice Soup - Bowl$8.00
chicken | Minnesota wild rice | carrots | onion | cream | scallions (gluten-free)
Chicken Wild Rice Soup - Cup$5.00
chicken | Minnesota wild rice | carrots | onion | cream | scallions (gluten-free)
More about French Meadow

