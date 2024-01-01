Chicken rice soup in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve chicken rice soup
The Nicollet Diner
1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis
|Chicken Wild Rice Soup
|$6.95
Dream Creamery - 816 Lowry Ave NE
816 Lowry Ave NE, Minneapolis
|Chicken Wild Rice Soup w/ Ham
|$0.00
Packed with wild rice, root vegetables, chunks of chicken thigh, and all the diced ham you could want; this soup will make you feel like you're in a cozy cabin listening to the crackling fireplace.
Garnished with puffed wild rice and herbs
Allergy - dairy / pork / chicken / / gluten
SANDWICHES
Heather's - 5201 Chicago Ave S
5201 Chicago Ave S, Minneapolis
|Quart Of Cold Lemon Chicken & Wild Rice Soup
|$13.00
|Cold Quart of Creamy Chicken And Wild Rice
|$13.00
|Quart of Cold Creamy Chicken Wild Rice Soup (Gf)
|$13.00
French Meadow
2610 Lyndale Avenue South, Minneapolis
|Chicken Wild Rice Soup - Cup
|$7.00
chicken | Minnesota wild rice | carrots | onion | cream | scallions (gluten-free)
|Chicken Wild Rice Soup - Bowl
|$8.00
chicken | Minnesota wild rice | carrots | onion | cream | scallions (gluten-free)
|Chicken Wild Rice Soup - Cup
|$5.00
chicken | Minnesota wild rice | carrots | onion | cream | scallions (gluten-free)