Chicken salad sandwiches in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Minneapolis restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches

yum! kitchen & bakery

4000 Minnetonka Blvd, Minneapolis

large platter chicken salad sandwich$80.00
15 pieces, w/ tomato & field greens on a challah bun
small platter chicken salad sandwich$40.00
8 pieces, w/ tomato & field greens on a challah bun
tarragon chicken salad sandwich$10.95
Brasa Rotisserie

812 W 46th Street, Minneapolis

Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.75
Pulled Rotisserie Chicken, Green Sauce, Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato (Dairy Free)
Original Pancake House

3501 W 70th Street, Edina

CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH$7.95
Brasa Rotisserie

600 E Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (319 reviews)
Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.75
Pulled Rotisserie Chicken, Green Sauce, Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato (Dairy Free)
