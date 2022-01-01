Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Minneapolis

Go
Minneapolis restaurants
Toast

Minneapolis restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

yum! kitchen & bakery

4000 Minnetonka Blvd, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
large platter chicken salad sandwich$80.00
15 pieces, w/ tomato & field greens on a challah bun
small platter chicken salad sandwich$40.00
8 pieces, w/ tomato & field greens on a challah bun
tarragon chicken salad sandwich$10.95
More about yum! kitchen & bakery
Smoked Chicken Thigh Sandwich image

BBQ

Boomin Barbecue

949 East Hennepin Avenue, Minneapolis

Avg 4 (2 reviews)
Takeout
Smoked Chicken Thigh Sandwich$15.00
Smoked and Seared Chicken Thigh, Garlic Dill Pickles, Aioli, on a Tallow Toasted Bun.
*Our chicken contains pork
More about Boomin Barbecue
Item pic

 

Eggy's Diner

120 West 14th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$11.25
Crispy fried chicken breast in buffalo sauce, with celery and bleu cheese dressing on a toasted bun
Grilled Chicken, Bacon & Avocado Sandwich$11.75
Crilled marinated chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onion, and herbed aioli on a toasted bun.
More about Eggy's Diner
Chicken Sandwich image

 

Afro Deli & Grill

720 WASHINGTON AVE South East, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$8.49
Chicken breast grilled to order and Swiss cheese, tomatoes, lettuce and onions on focaccia bread with pesto mayonnaise
More about Afro Deli & Grill
Wooden Hill Brewing Company image

 

Wooden Hill Brewing Company

7421 Bush Lake Rd, Edina

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Fried chicken, sriracha mayo, bacon, house pickles, and pepper jack cheese on a toasted brioche bun.
More about Wooden Hill Brewing Company
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Broders' Cucina Italiana

2308 West 50th St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (3113 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Parm Sandwich$13.00
Served Hot | Grana Padano breaded chicken topped with provolone and pomodoro sauce. Recommended on baguette.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Served Hot | Grilled chicken, provolone, roasted red pepper, mixed greens, and basil pesto aioli.
More about Broders' Cucina Italiana
Central NE Eat & Drink image

TAPAS

Central NE Eat & Drink

700 Central Ave NE, Minneapolis

Avg 4 (11 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Pickle-Brined Chicken Breast, Cry Baby Criag's Hot Sauce Aioli, Sweet Pickles, Brioche Bun
More about Central NE Eat & Drink
Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Dave's Downtown

900 2ND AVE. S. 230, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (578 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Jalapeño Chipotle Chicken Club Sandwich$14.95
Grilled chicken breast, fresh jalapenos, bacon, cheddar cheese chipotle mayo on a bun with fixings and a side
Bacon Club Chicken Sandwich$13.95
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, provolone cheese on a bun with fixings and a side
Mushroom Swiss Chicken Sandwich$13.25
Grilled chicken breast, sautéed mushrooms, Swiss cheese on a bun with fixings and a side
More about Dave's Downtown
The Loop - MPLS image

 

The Loop - MPLS

606 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CRISPY "CHICKEN" SANDWICH$15.00
Plant-based chicken, gochujang glaze, kimchi coleslaw, pickles
Vegan Friendly
More about The Loop - MPLS
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tap Society

4555 Grand Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (1062 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tap Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Grilled chicken breast served with Swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and Tap sauce.
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Hand breaded fried chicken breast, Nashville hot sauce, Tap sauce, lettuce and house made pickles.
More about Tap Society
Fried Chicken Sandwich image

BBQ

Eat Street Social

18 West 26th Street, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (976 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
fried 8oz chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, butter pickles, Cry Baby Craig's aioli,
More about Eat Street Social
The Copper Hen image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • CAKES

The Copper Hen

2515 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (1581 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
HOT HONEY CHICKEN SANDWICH$16.00
fried chicken thigh, sweet & spicy honey, dill aioli, house-made dill pickles, butter lettuce, served with fries & garlic aioli
More about The Copper Hen
Item pic

 

Red Rabbit

Red Rabbit, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$14.50
Romaine, pepperoncini, mozzarella & parmesan on a hoagie
BLT Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Bourbon bacon, lettuce, tomato & garlic mayo
More about Red Rabbit
The Devil's Advocate Stillwater image

 

The Devil's Advocate Stillwater

14200 60th St N, Stillwater

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Parm Sandwich$13.00
breaded chicken, roasted tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, basil
More about The Devil's Advocate Stillwater
Broders' Pork & Piccata image

 

Terzo 2

2221 W 50th St, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN PICCATA SANDWICH$14.00
Breaded & fried chicken cutlet, bibb lettuce & piccata sauce on a ciabatta bun
More about Terzo 2
Consumer pic

 

Pangea Grill

8500 Springbrook Dr NW, Coon Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Shawarma Sandwich$7.99
Our chicken shawarma is marinated in our special chicken shawarma spice and slow roasted on a rotisserie grill. The chicken is thinly sliced and added to a fresh baked pita bread. Topped with garlic sauce, pickles, tomatoes, and salad to give it an extra boost in flavor.
More about Pangea Grill
Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Longfellow Grill

2990 W River Pkwy, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (769 reviews)
Takeout
Classic Grilled Chicken Sandwich$15.95
herb marinated chicken breast, white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, basil mayo, ciabatta
Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.50
housemade nashville sauce, fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, pickles on cheddar-crusted bun
More about Longfellow Grill
Item pic

 

Carbone's Pizza

2700 39th Ave NE Suite A 114, Saint Anthony

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$8.75
Chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce and served on a 6" ciabatta roll with lettuce and tomatoes.
More about Carbone's Pizza
085b3ab5-05e8-44de-9d37-3c12a9984c40 image

 

Logan's

1405 East Lake St, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Original Chicken Sandwich$5.49
Crispy, golden chicken hand-breaded, topped with crunchy pickles and our signature flavorful Logan's Sauce on a freshly-baked butter-toasted bun.
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$5.49
Chicken Deluxe Sandwich$5.99
Crispy, golden chicken hand-breaded, topped with fresh lettuce, juicy tomatoes, crunchy pickles, your choice of white or yellow American cheese, and our signature flavorful Logan's Sauce on a freshly-baked butter-toasted bun.
More about Logan's
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Herbie Butcher's Fried Chicken

735 E. 48th Street, Minneapolis

Avg 4.9 (172 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheesy Egg Chicken Sandwich w / Tots$10.99
Crispy chicken , Scrambled egg , MAC cheese sauce , Dilly mayo on a sesame seed bun.
Bleu Fire Chicken Sandwich w/ Tots$10.99
Dragon dusted chicken, 4 pickles and sauced w/ Bleu cheese on a sesame seed bun.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich w/ Tots$10.99
Fried chicken sandwich dipped in buffalo sauce on a sesame seed bun with pickles & Ranch , comes with tater tots
Contains gluten, soy
More about Herbie Butcher's Fried Chicken
Hickory Hog Grill and Smokehouse image

 

Hickory Hog Grill and Smokehouse

3900 Silver Lake Rd NE #38, St Anthony

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pulled Chicken Sandwich$8.50
More about Hickory Hog Grill and Smokehouse
Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Edina Grill

5028 France Ave S, Edina

Avg 4.4 (985 reviews)
Takeout
Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.50
housemade nashville sauce, fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, pickles on cheddar-crusted bun
Classic Grilled Chicken Sandwich$15.95
herb marinated chicken breast, white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, basil mayo, ciabatta
More about Edina Grill
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Heather's

5201 Chicago Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (73 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Buttermilk Marinated, Breaded, Fried Chicken Breast, Arugula, Caper Aioli on a Toasted French Roll
Spicy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Bibb Lettuce, Shredded Celery, Carrots, Honey Blue Cheese Mayo, on Brioche Bun served with a choice of side
More about Heather's
Miyabi Grill image

 

Miyabi Grill

7607 west broadway ave, brooklyn park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Katsu Sandwich$5.50
Toasted white bread, spicy mayo, pickles, panko dark meat
More about Miyabi Grill
Murray's - Minneapolis image

 

Murray's - Minneapolis

26 South 6th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tennessee Hot Chicken Sandwich$17.00
ghost chili sauce, bread and butter pickles, house-made chips
More about Murray's - Minneapolis
Oasis Market and Deli image

FRENCH FRIES

Oasis Market and Deli

920 E Lake St. Suite 145, Minneapolis

Avg 5 (3 reviews)
Takeout
2)Chicken Gyros Sandwich$9.99
Seasoned chicken wrapped in a warm pita with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and Cucumber sauce.
3) Greek Chicken Breast Sandwich$9.99
Grilled marinated chicken breast wrapped in warm pita with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and Cucumber sauce.
More about Oasis Market and Deli
Item pic

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Nicollet Diner and Muffin Top Cafe

1428 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 3.8 (871 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Parmesan Chicken Sandwich$12.95
Premium Chicken breast pounded thin and breaded in our own italian and parmesan crust fried to perfection and topped with our homemade marinara sauce and melted muenster served on a hoagie bun.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$11.95
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich A spicy buffalo tossed chicken breast topped with blue cheese crumbles, blue cheese dressing, lettuce and tomato. Choose golden fried or grilled.
More about The Nicollet Diner and Muffin Top Cafe
Howe's Chicken Sandwich image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar

3675 Minnehaha Ave. S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (914 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hot Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Our juicy broasted chicken breast topped with sweet
chili coleslaw and house pickles served original or
Hot Chic
Vegan Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Tindle plant-based chicken, Bruschetta tomato, arugula, vegan pesto mayo, balsamic reduction.
More about The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar
Spicy Chicken Sandwich Combo image

 

Tiffin Man Global Kitchen

1501 Hennepin Avenue, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spicy Chicken Sandwich Combo$8.99
Chicken breast patty breaded with spicy breading served on a toasted brioche bun topped with lettuce, onion, tomato, and pickles. Combo comes with a side of French fries and 20oz fountain drink.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich Combo$8.99
Grilled chicken breast served on a toasted brioche bun topped with lettuce, onion, tomato, and pickles. Combo comes with a side of French fries and 20oz fountain drink.
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$5.99
A juicy boneless chicken breast seasoned with a spicy, but not too spicy, breading. Served with lettuce, onion, tomatoes, and pickles on a toasted brioche bun.
More about Tiffin Man Global Kitchen
Item pic

 

Brasa Rotisserie

812 W 46th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Smothered Pulled Chicken Sandwich$12.75
Coleslaw & Red Sauce
Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.75
Pulled Rotisserie Chicken, Green Sauce, Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato (Dairy Free)
Chicken BLT Sandwich$12.75
Pulled Rotisserie Chicken, Green Sauce, Crispy Bacon, Tomato, Romaine
More about Brasa Rotisserie

Browse other tasty dishes in Minneapolis

Chicken Noodles

Cobb Salad

Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches

Souvlaki

Chicken Burgers

Beef Broccoli

Teriyaki Chicken

Buffalo Wings

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Minneapolis to explore

Downtown Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Northeast

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

North Loop

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

University

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Whittier

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Longfellow

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linden Hills

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Minneapolis to explore

Saint Paul

Avg 4.3 (151 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Eden Prairie

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Osseo

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Burnsville

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Wayzata

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (10 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (183 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston