Chicken sandwiches in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
yum! kitchen & bakery
4000 Minnetonka Blvd, Minneapolis
|large platter chicken salad sandwich
|$80.00
15 pieces, w/ tomato & field greens on a challah bun
|small platter chicken salad sandwich
|$40.00
8 pieces, w/ tomato & field greens on a challah bun
|tarragon chicken salad sandwich
|$10.95
BBQ
Boomin Barbecue
949 East Hennepin Avenue, Minneapolis
|Smoked Chicken Thigh Sandwich
|$15.00
Smoked and Seared Chicken Thigh, Garlic Dill Pickles, Aioli, on a Tallow Toasted Bun.
*Our chicken contains pork
Eggy's Diner
120 West 14th Street, Minneapolis
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$11.25
Crispy fried chicken breast in buffalo sauce, with celery and bleu cheese dressing on a toasted bun
|Grilled Chicken, Bacon & Avocado Sandwich
|$11.75
Crilled marinated chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onion, and herbed aioli on a toasted bun.
Afro Deli & Grill
720 WASHINGTON AVE South East, Minneapolis
|Chicken Sandwich
|$8.49
Chicken breast grilled to order and Swiss cheese, tomatoes, lettuce and onions on focaccia bread with pesto mayonnaise
Wooden Hill Brewing Company
7421 Bush Lake Rd, Edina
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Fried chicken, sriracha mayo, bacon, house pickles, and pepper jack cheese on a toasted brioche bun.
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Broders' Cucina Italiana
2308 West 50th St, Minneapolis
|Chicken Parm Sandwich
|$13.00
Served Hot | Grana Padano breaded chicken topped with provolone and pomodoro sauce. Recommended on baguette.
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Served Hot | Grilled chicken, provolone, roasted red pepper, mixed greens, and basil pesto aioli.
TAPAS
Central NE Eat & Drink
700 Central Ave NE, Minneapolis
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Pickle-Brined Chicken Breast, Cry Baby Criag's Hot Sauce Aioli, Sweet Pickles, Brioche Bun
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Dave's Downtown
900 2ND AVE. S. 230, Minneapolis
|Jalapeño Chipotle Chicken Club Sandwich
|$14.95
Grilled chicken breast, fresh jalapenos, bacon, cheddar cheese chipotle mayo on a bun with fixings and a side
|Bacon Club Chicken Sandwich
|$13.95
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, provolone cheese on a bun with fixings and a side
|Mushroom Swiss Chicken Sandwich
|$13.25
Grilled chicken breast, sautéed mushrooms, Swiss cheese on a bun with fixings and a side
The Loop - MPLS
606 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis
|CRISPY "CHICKEN" SANDWICH
|$15.00
Plant-based chicken, gochujang glaze, kimchi coleslaw, pickles
Vegan Friendly
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tap Society
4555 Grand Ave S, Minneapolis
|Tap Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Grilled chicken breast served with Swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and Tap sauce.
|Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Hand breaded fried chicken breast, Nashville hot sauce, Tap sauce, lettuce and house made pickles.
BBQ
Eat Street Social
18 West 26th Street, Minneapolis
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
fried 8oz chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, butter pickles, Cry Baby Craig's aioli,
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • CAKES
The Copper Hen
2515 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis
|HOT HONEY CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$16.00
fried chicken thigh, sweet & spicy honey, dill aioli, house-made dill pickles, butter lettuce, served with fries & garlic aioli
Red Rabbit
Red Rabbit, Minneapolis
|Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
|$14.50
Romaine, pepperoncini, mozzarella & parmesan on a hoagie
|BLT Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Bourbon bacon, lettuce, tomato & garlic mayo
The Devil's Advocate Stillwater
14200 60th St N, Stillwater
|Chicken Parm Sandwich
|$13.00
breaded chicken, roasted tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, basil
Terzo 2
2221 W 50th St, Minneapolis
|CHICKEN PICCATA SANDWICH
|$14.00
Breaded & fried chicken cutlet, bibb lettuce & piccata sauce on a ciabatta bun
Pangea Grill
8500 Springbrook Dr NW, Coon Rapids
|Chicken Shawarma Sandwich
|$7.99
Our chicken shawarma is marinated in our special chicken shawarma spice and slow roasted on a rotisserie grill. The chicken is thinly sliced and added to a fresh baked pita bread. Topped with garlic sauce, pickles, tomatoes, and salad to give it an extra boost in flavor.
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Longfellow Grill
2990 W River Pkwy, Minneapolis
|Classic Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$15.95
herb marinated chicken breast, white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, basil mayo, ciabatta
|Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.50
housemade nashville sauce, fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, pickles on cheddar-crusted bun
Carbone's Pizza
2700 39th Ave NE Suite A 114, Saint Anthony
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$8.75
Chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce and served on a 6" ciabatta roll with lettuce and tomatoes.
Logan's
1405 East Lake St, Minneapolis
|Original Chicken Sandwich
|$5.49
Crispy, golden chicken hand-breaded, topped with crunchy pickles and our signature flavorful Logan's Sauce on a freshly-baked butter-toasted bun.
|Spicy Chicken Sandwich
|$5.49
|Chicken Deluxe Sandwich
|$5.99
Crispy, golden chicken hand-breaded, topped with fresh lettuce, juicy tomatoes, crunchy pickles, your choice of white or yellow American cheese, and our signature flavorful Logan's Sauce on a freshly-baked butter-toasted bun.
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Herbie Butcher's Fried Chicken
735 E. 48th Street, Minneapolis
|Cheesy Egg Chicken Sandwich w / Tots
|$10.99
Crispy chicken , Scrambled egg , MAC cheese sauce , Dilly mayo on a sesame seed bun.
|Bleu Fire Chicken Sandwich w/ Tots
|$10.99
Dragon dusted chicken, 4 pickles and sauced w/ Bleu cheese on a sesame seed bun.
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich w/ Tots
|$10.99
Fried chicken sandwich dipped in buffalo sauce on a sesame seed bun with pickles & Ranch , comes with tater tots
Contains gluten, soy
Hickory Hog Grill and Smokehouse
3900 Silver Lake Rd NE #38, St Anthony
|Pulled Chicken Sandwich
|$8.50
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Edina Grill
5028 France Ave S, Edina
|Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.50
housemade nashville sauce, fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, pickles on cheddar-crusted bun
|Classic Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$15.95
herb marinated chicken breast, white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, basil mayo, ciabatta
SANDWICHES
Heather's
5201 Chicago Ave S, Minneapolis
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Buttermilk Marinated, Breaded, Fried Chicken Breast, Arugula, Caper Aioli on a Toasted French Roll
|Spicy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Bibb Lettuce, Shredded Celery, Carrots, Honey Blue Cheese Mayo, on Brioche Bun served with a choice of side
Miyabi Grill
7607 west broadway ave, brooklyn park
|Chicken Katsu Sandwich
|$5.50
Toasted white bread, spicy mayo, pickles, panko dark meat
Murray's - Minneapolis
26 South 6th Street, Minneapolis
|Tennessee Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
ghost chili sauce, bread and butter pickles, house-made chips
FRENCH FRIES
Oasis Market and Deli
920 E Lake St. Suite 145, Minneapolis
|2)Chicken Gyros Sandwich
|$9.99
Seasoned chicken wrapped in a warm pita with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and Cucumber sauce.
|3) Greek Chicken Breast Sandwich
|$9.99
Grilled marinated chicken breast wrapped in warm pita with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and Cucumber sauce.
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Nicollet Diner and Muffin Top Cafe
1428 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis
|Parmesan Chicken Sandwich
|$12.95
Premium Chicken breast pounded thin and breaded in our own italian and parmesan crust fried to perfection and topped with our homemade marinara sauce and melted muenster served on a hoagie bun.
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$11.95
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich A spicy buffalo tossed chicken breast topped with blue cheese crumbles, blue cheese dressing, lettuce and tomato. Choose golden fried or grilled.
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar
3675 Minnehaha Ave. S, Minneapolis
|Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Our juicy broasted chicken breast topped with sweet
chili coleslaw and house pickles served original or
Hot Chic
|Vegan Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Tindle plant-based chicken, Bruschetta tomato, arugula, vegan pesto mayo, balsamic reduction.
Tiffin Man Global Kitchen
1501 Hennepin Avenue, Minneapolis
|Spicy Chicken Sandwich Combo
|$8.99
Chicken breast patty breaded with spicy breading served on a toasted brioche bun topped with lettuce, onion, tomato, and pickles. Combo comes with a side of French fries and 20oz fountain drink.
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich Combo
|$8.99
Grilled chicken breast served on a toasted brioche bun topped with lettuce, onion, tomato, and pickles. Combo comes with a side of French fries and 20oz fountain drink.
|Spicy Chicken Sandwich
|$5.99
A juicy boneless chicken breast seasoned with a spicy, but not too spicy, breading. Served with lettuce, onion, tomatoes, and pickles on a toasted brioche bun.
Brasa Rotisserie
812 W 46th Street, Minneapolis
|Smothered Pulled Chicken Sandwich
|$12.75
Coleslaw & Red Sauce
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$12.75
Pulled Rotisserie Chicken, Green Sauce, Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato (Dairy Free)
|Chicken BLT Sandwich
|$12.75
Pulled Rotisserie Chicken, Green Sauce, Crispy Bacon, Tomato, Romaine
- 2