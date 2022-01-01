Chicken shawarma in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve chicken shawarma
Pangea Grill
8500 Springbrook Dr NW, Coon Rapids
|Chicken Shawarma Sandwich
|$7.99
Our chicken shawarma is marinated in our special chicken shawarma spice and slow roasted on a rotisserie grill. The chicken is thinly sliced and added to a fresh baked pita bread. Topped with garlic sauce, pickles, tomatoes, and salad to give it an extra boost in flavor.
|Chicken Shawarma Wrap Meal
|$10.99
Our marinated chicken shawarma, wrapped and served with a side fries.
|Kids Chicken Shawarma & rice
|$7.99
Sassy Spoon
5011 34th Ave South, Minneapolis
|Chicken Shawarma
|$16.00
Chicken shawarma, white rice, cucumber tomato salad, and choice of yogurt or tahini sauce.
Oasis Market and Deli
920 E Lake St. Suite 145, Minneapolis
|Chicken Shawarma
|$9.99
|7) Chicken Shawarma Wrap
|$9.99
Half pound pattie with Lettuce, red onion, pickles, and mayo.
|17) Chicken Shawarma Plate
|$14.99
Sauteed shrimp served with hummus, house salad, and basmati rice. Served with Pita Pocket Bread.