Chicken soup in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve chicken soup
The Devil's Advocate Stillwater
14200 60th St N, Stillwater
|Soup- Roasted Chicken & Vegtable
|$4.00
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
La Casita Mexican Restaurant
5085 Central Ave NE, Columbia Heights
|Chicken Tortilla Soup
|$5.49
Chicken, chilies and spices. Topped with jack cheese and tortilla strips.
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Edina Grill
5028 France Ave S, Edina
|Soup Chicken Noodle - Bowl
|$6.95
|Soup Chicken Noodle - Cup
|$4.95
SANDWICHES
Heather's
5201 Chicago Ave S, Minneapolis
|Quart Cold Creamy Chicken Wild Rice Soup
|$12.00
La Casita Mexican Restaurant
8955 Springbrook Dr NW, Coon Rapids
|Chicken Tortilla Soup
|$4.99
Chicken, chilies and spices. Topped with jack cheese and a side of tortilla strips.
French Meadow Cafe & Bluestem Bar
2600 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis
|Chicken Wild Rice Soup - Cup
|$5.00
chicken | Minnesota wild rice | carrots | onion | cream | scallions (gluten-free)
|Chicken Wild Rice Soup - Bowl
|$8.00
chicken | Minnesota wild rice | carrots | onion | cream | scallions (gluten-free)
SOUPS • SALADS • CHICKEN
Dancing Ganesha
1100 Harmon Pl, Minneapolis
|Chicken Mulligatawny Soup
|$5.00
lentil soup with chicken
Hell's Cafeteria
86 S 9th St., Minneapolis
|Chicken Wild Rice Soup (CUP)
|$4.95
Alfredo's own recipe, this one has been perfected by batch upon batch served down at Hell's Kitchen. Our regulars and employees would agree, it's the definition of MN comfort food. 8 oz.
|Chicken Verde Soup (CUP)
|$4.95
Based around our verde salsa made with fresh tomatillos, this is a perennial staff favorite, especially when Fredo's making it. Yum. 8 oz.