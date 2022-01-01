Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken soup in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Toast

Minneapolis restaurants that serve chicken soup

The Devil's Advocate Stillwater image

 

The Devil's Advocate Stillwater

14200 60th St N, Stillwater

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Soup- Roasted Chicken & Vegtable$4.00
More about The Devil's Advocate Stillwater
La Casita Mexican Restaurant image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

La Casita Mexican Restaurant

5085 Central Ave NE, Columbia Heights

Avg 4.6 (4027 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tortilla Soup$5.49
Chicken, chilies and spices. Topped with jack cheese and tortilla strips.
More about La Casita Mexican Restaurant
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Edina Grill

5028 France Ave S, Edina

Avg 4.4 (985 reviews)
Takeout
Soup Chicken Noodle - Bowl$6.95
Soup Chicken Noodle - Cup$4.95
More about Edina Grill
Heather's image

SANDWICHES

Heather's

5201 Chicago Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (73 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Quart Cold Creamy Chicken Wild Rice Soup$12.00
More about Heather's
La Casita Mexican Restaurant image

 

La Casita Mexican Restaurant

8955 Springbrook Dr NW, Coon Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tortilla Soup$4.99
Chicken, chilies and spices. Topped with jack cheese and a side of tortilla strips.
More about La Casita Mexican Restaurant
Item pic

 

French Meadow Cafe & Bluestem Bar

2600 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Wild Rice Soup - Cup$5.00
chicken | Minnesota wild rice | carrots | onion | cream | scallions (gluten-free)
Chicken Wild Rice Soup - Bowl$8.00
chicken | Minnesota wild rice | carrots | onion | cream | scallions (gluten-free)
More about French Meadow Cafe & Bluestem Bar
Dancing Ganesha image

SOUPS • SALADS • CHICKEN

Dancing Ganesha

1100 Harmon Pl, Minneapolis

Avg 4.2 (918 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Mulligatawny Soup$5.00
lentil soup with chicken
More about Dancing Ganesha
Taberna image

TACOS

Taberna

3126 W Lake St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.2 (249 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tortilla Soup$6.00
More about Taberna
Item pic

 

Hell's Cafeteria

86 S 9th St., Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Wild Rice Soup (CUP)$4.95
Alfredo's own recipe, this one has been perfected by batch upon batch served down at Hell's Kitchen. Our regulars and employees would agree, it's the definition of MN comfort food. 8 oz.
Chicken Verde Soup (CUP)$4.95
Based around our verde salsa made with fresh tomatillos, this is a perennial staff favorite, especially when Fredo's making it. Yum. 8 oz.
More about Hell's Cafeteria

