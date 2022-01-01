Chicken tenders in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve chicken tenders
yum! kitchen & bakery
4000 Minnetonka Blvd, Minneapolis
|buffalo chicken fingers
|$6.95
|chicken fingers
|$6.25
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
9360 Baltimore St. NE, Blaine
|Chicken Tenders
|$4.99
Three breaded chicken tenders with choice of one side.
|Chicken Strip Dinner
|$13.49
Boneless chicken tenders breaded and fried golden brown. Served with hand cut fries and ketchup.
Wooden Hill Brewing Company
7421 Bush Lake Rd, Edina
|Chicken Tenders
|$12.00
Strips of fried chicken with your choice of dipping sauce.
Red Cow
208 North 1st Ave, Minneapolis
|Housemade Chicken Tenders
|$13.00
Hand breaded chicken tenders served with house pickles & Red Cow sauce
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Dave's Downtown
900 2ND AVE. S. 230, Minneapolis
|Chicken Tender Basket
|$12.95
Breaded chicken tenders served with a side and dipping sauce choice
|Chicken Tender Salad
|$12.95
Crispy Chicken Tenders, Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, Honey Dijon Dressing.
|Chicken Tender Sandwich
|$12.95
Breaded chicken tenders served on bun with fixings and a side
The Loop - MPLS
606 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis
|CRISPY CHICKEN STRIPS
|$15.00
Served with hand-cut garlic and herb fries
|KIDS CHICKEN STRIPS
|$8.00
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tap Society
4555 Grand Ave S, Minneapolis
|Chicken Tenders
|$12.00
Chicken tenders served with french fries and choice of dressing
|Kids Chicken Tender
|$8.50
Two chicken tenders with a side of your choice.
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Bad Waitress
2 E 26th St, Minneapolis
|Kids Chicken Tenders
|$8.95
with housemade ranch & choice of kettle chips, french fries or fruit. sub mixed greens salad $2.
Red Rabbit
Red Rabbit, Minneapolis
|KIDS Fried Chicken Strips
|$7.00
Served with broccoli & french fries
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
The Unofficial
3701 Stinson Blvd NE, St Anthony
|Chicken Strip Basket
|$13.00
Crispy chicken strips, coleslaw, griddle toast, and your choice of sauce and dressing.
|Kid Chicken Strips
|$5.00
2 breaded chicken tenders with your choice of side
|Chicken Strips
|$12.00
Classic, Cajun, or Parmesan Garlic with a side of Chipotle Buffalo, Barbecue, Jerk, Korean BBQ, Honey Sriracha, or Satan's Safe Word
Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room
2500 University Ave NE, Minneapolis
|Kids Chicken Tenders
|$7.50
Chicken Tenders + Side
Red Cow
2626 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis
|Housemade Chicken Tenders
|$13.00
Hand breaded chicken tenders served with house pickles & Red Cow sauce
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Longfellow Grill
2990 W River Pkwy, Minneapolis
|Kids Chicken Tenders
|$8.00
served with fruit, fries, and goldfish
|Crispy Chicken Tenders
|$14.50
buttermilk marinated, hand-breaded to order, cajun spices, house-made restaurant ranch
Carbone's Pizza
2700 39th Ave NE Suite A 114, Saint Anthony
|Chicken Tenders
|$7.99
5 lightly breaded chicken fillets
|Chicken Tender Platter
|$11.99
Lightly breaded chicken tenders.
SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rock Elm Tavern
16605 County Rd 24 #211, Plymouth
|KIDS CHICKEN FINGERS
|$6.50
ranch, fries, applesauce
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Merlins Rest Pub
3601 E Lake Street, Minneapolis
|Chicken Tenders
|$15.00
Four golden brown tenders served with chips & BBQ sauce
|Small Chicken Tenders
|$7.75
Two golden brown tenders served with chips & BBQ sauce
Fireside Foundry
6736 Penn Ave S, Richfield
|Kids Chicken Tenders
|$6.00
|Chicken Finger Basket
|$15.99
Five Homemade Chicken Fingers Served on a Bed of Fries. Served with Your Choice of Dipping Sauce.
Hickory Hog Grill and Smokehouse
3900 Silver Lake Rd NE #38, St Anthony
|Kids Chicken Strips Basket
|$6.00
|Chicken Strip Basket
|$12.50
|Kids Mac & Cheese w/1 Chicken Strip
|$6.00
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
La Casita Mexican Restaurant
5085 Central Ave NE, Columbia Heights
|Chicken Tenders
|$5.99
Two breaded chicken tenders, lightly fried to a golden brown. Served with French fries.
Kendall's Tavern & Chophouse
12800 Bunker Prairie Rd NW, Coon Rapids
|Chicken Tenders
|$17.95
Buttermilk Hand-Breaded, Honey Mustard, Coleslaw & Fries
|Kids Chicken Tenders
|$8.95
All Kids Meals Include Milk, Orange Juice or Soda. Served with Honey Mustard & French Fries, Tater Tots, Kettle Chips, or Fruit. Sub Mixed Greens or Caesar Salad $2
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Edina Grill
5028 France Ave S, Edina
|Kids Chicken Tenders
|$8.00
served with fruit, fries, and goldfish
|Crispy Chicken Tenders
|$14.50
buttermilk marinated, hand-breaded to order, cajun spices, house-made restaurant ranch
PEPPERS & FRIES
3900 E Lake Street, Minneapolis
|Chicken Fingers
|$12.95
House-battered, served with ranch dressing and BBQ sauce
|Kid Chicken Fingers
|Chicken Tender Deluxe
|$14.95
Hand-breaded chicken tenders, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles on a toasted bun, side of mayo
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Nicollet Diner and Muffin Top Cafe
1428 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis
|Chicken Tenders
|$10.95
All white lean chicken breaded and fried to a golden brown, served with your choice of dipping sauce.
The Loop - West End
5331 W 16th Street, St Louis Park
|Kids Chicken Strips
|$7.00
|Buttermilk Chicken Fingers
|$15.00
Served with hand-cut garlic and herb fries
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar
3675 Minnehaha Ave. S, Minneapolis
|Kids Chicken Tenders
|$7.50
Chicken Tenders + Side
PIZZA • SALADS
Arturo's Pizza
18 university ave ne, Minneapolis
|Breaded Chicken Strips
|$10.00
Breaded Chicken Strips, served with your choice of sauce and choice of dressing.
Tiffin Man Global Kitchen
1501 Hennepin Avenue, Minneapolis
|Chicken Tenders
|$4.99
Breaded chicken tenders made with all white meat chicken and served with choice of dipping sauce.
|Chicken Tenders Combo
|$7.49
Breaded chicken tenders made with all white meat chicken and served with choice of dipping sauce. Combo comes with a side of French fries and 20oz fountain drink.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Freehouse
701 N Washington Ave #101, Minneapolis
|Crispy Chicken Tenders
|$14.50
buttermilk marinated, hand-breaded to order, cajun spices, house-made restaurant ranch
|Kids Chicken Tenders
|$8.00
served with fruit, fries, and goldfish
- 2