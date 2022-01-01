Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Minneapolis

Go
Minneapolis restaurants
Toast

Minneapolis restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Item pic

 

yum! kitchen & bakery

4000 Minnetonka Blvd, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
buffalo chicken fingers$6.95
chicken fingers$6.25
More about yum! kitchen & bakery
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant

9360 Baltimore St. NE, Blaine

Avg 4 (1109 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Tenders$4.99
Three breaded chicken tenders with choice of one side.
Chicken Strip Dinner$13.49
Boneless chicken tenders breaded and fried golden brown. Served with hand cut fries and ketchup.
More about Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
Eggy's Diner image

 

Eggy's Diner

120 West 14th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Tenders$9.50
More about Eggy's Diner
Wooden Hill Brewing Company image

 

Wooden Hill Brewing Company

7421 Bush Lake Rd, Edina

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Tenders$12.00
Strips of fried chicken with your choice of dipping sauce.
More about Wooden Hill Brewing Company
Item pic

 

Red Cow

208 North 1st Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Housemade Chicken Tenders$13.00
Hand breaded chicken tenders served with house pickles & Red Cow sauce
More about Red Cow
Chicken Tender Basket image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Dave's Downtown

900 2ND AVE. S. 230, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (578 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tender Basket$12.95
Breaded chicken tenders served with a side and dipping sauce choice
Chicken Tender Salad$12.95
Crispy Chicken Tenders, Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, Honey Dijon Dressing.
Chicken Tender Sandwich$12.95
Breaded chicken tenders served on bun with fixings and a side
More about Dave's Downtown
The Loop - MPLS image

 

The Loop - MPLS

606 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CRISPY CHICKEN STRIPS$15.00
Served with hand-cut garlic and herb fries
KIDS CHICKEN STRIPS$8.00
More about The Loop - MPLS
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tap Society

4555 Grand Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (1062 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Tenders$12.00
Chicken tenders served with french fries and choice of dressing
Kids Chicken Tender$8.50
Two chicken tenders with a side of your choice.
More about Tap Society
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Bad Waitress

2 E 26th St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.1 (1858 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kids Chicken Tenders$8.95
with housemade ranch & choice of kettle chips, french fries or fruit. sub mixed greens salad $2.
More about The Bad Waitress
Item pic

 

Red Rabbit

Red Rabbit, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
KIDS Fried Chicken Strips$7.00
Served with broccoli & french fries
More about Red Rabbit
The Unofficial image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

The Unofficial

3701 Stinson Blvd NE, St Anthony

Avg 4.3 (549 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Strip Basket$13.00
Crispy chicken strips, coleslaw, griddle toast, and your choice of sauce and dressing.
Kid Chicken Strips$5.00
2 breaded chicken tenders with your choice of side
Chicken Strips$12.00
Classic, Cajun, or Parmesan Garlic with a side of Chipotle Buffalo, Barbecue, Jerk, Korean BBQ, Honey Sriracha, or Satan's Safe Word
More about The Unofficial
Item pic

 

Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room

2500 University Ave NE, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kids Chicken Tenders$7.50
Chicken Tenders + Side
More about Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room
Item pic

 

Red Cow

2626 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Housemade Chicken Tenders$13.00
Hand breaded chicken tenders served with house pickles & Red Cow sauce
More about Red Cow
Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Longfellow Grill

2990 W River Pkwy, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (769 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Chicken Tenders$8.00
served with fruit, fries, and goldfish
Crispy Chicken Tenders$14.50
buttermilk marinated, hand-breaded to order, cajun spices, house-made restaurant ranch
More about Longfellow Grill
Item pic

 

Carbone's Pizza

2700 39th Ave NE Suite A 114, Saint Anthony

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tenders$7.99
5 lightly breaded chicken fillets
Chicken Tender Platter$11.99
Lightly breaded chicken tenders.
More about Carbone's Pizza
Rock Elm Tavern image

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rock Elm Tavern

16605 County Rd 24 #211, Plymouth

Avg 4.3 (905 reviews)
Takeout
KIDS CHICKEN FINGERS$6.50
ranch, fries, applesauce
More about Rock Elm Tavern
Merlins Rest Pub image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Merlins Rest Pub

3601 E Lake Street, Minneapolis

Avg 4 (211 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tenders$15.00
Four golden brown tenders served with chips & BBQ sauce
Small Chicken Tenders$7.75
Two golden brown tenders served with chips & BBQ sauce
More about Merlins Rest Pub
Fireside Foundry image

 

Fireside Foundry

6736 Penn Ave S, Richfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kids Chicken Tenders$6.00
Chicken Finger Basket$15.99
Five Homemade Chicken Fingers Served on a Bed of Fries. Served with Your Choice of Dipping Sauce.
More about Fireside Foundry
Hickory Hog Grill and Smokehouse image

 

Hickory Hog Grill and Smokehouse

3900 Silver Lake Rd NE #38, St Anthony

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids Chicken Strips Basket$6.00
Chicken Strip Basket$12.50
Kids Mac & Cheese w/1 Chicken Strip$6.00
More about Hickory Hog Grill and Smokehouse
La Casita Mexican Restaurant image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

La Casita Mexican Restaurant

5085 Central Ave NE, Columbia Heights

Avg 4.6 (4027 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tenders$5.99
Two breaded chicken tenders, lightly fried to a golden brown. Served with French fries.
More about La Casita Mexican Restaurant
Banner pic

 

Kendall's Tavern & Chophouse

12800 Bunker Prairie Rd NW, Coon Rapids

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Tenders$17.95
Buttermilk Hand-Breaded, Honey Mustard, Coleslaw & Fries
Kids Chicken Tenders$8.95
All Kids Meals Include Milk, Orange Juice or Soda. Served with Honey Mustard & French Fries, Tater Tots, Kettle Chips, or Fruit. Sub Mixed Greens or Caesar Salad $2
More about Kendall's Tavern & Chophouse
Edina Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Edina Grill

5028 France Ave S, Edina

Avg 4.4 (985 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Chicken Tenders$8.00
served with fruit, fries, and goldfish
Crispy Chicken Tenders$14.50
buttermilk marinated, hand-breaded to order, cajun spices, house-made restaurant ranch
More about Edina Grill
Chicken Fingers image

 

PEPPERS & FRIES

3900 E Lake Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Fingers$12.95
House-battered, served with ranch dressing and BBQ sauce
Kid Chicken Fingers
Chicken Tender Deluxe$14.95
Hand-breaded chicken tenders, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles on a toasted bun, side of mayo
More about PEPPERS & FRIES
Chicken Tenders image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Nicollet Diner and Muffin Top Cafe

1428 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 3.8 (871 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Tenders$10.95
All white lean chicken breaded and fried to a golden brown, served with your choice of dipping sauce.
More about The Nicollet Diner and Muffin Top Cafe
The Loop - West End image

 

The Loop - West End

5331 W 16th Street, St Louis Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Chicken Strips$7.00
Buttermilk Chicken Fingers$15.00
Served with hand-cut garlic and herb fries
More about The Loop - West End
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar

3675 Minnehaha Ave. S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (914 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kids Chicken Tenders$7.50
Chicken Tenders + Side
More about The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar
Breaded Chicken Strips image

PIZZA • SALADS

Arturo's Pizza

18 university ave ne, Minneapolis

Avg 4 (7 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Breaded Chicken Strips$10.00
Breaded Chicken Strips, served with your choice of sauce and choice of dressing.
More about Arturo's Pizza
09bcb4a6-7d41-473e-88a4-206264a3909e image

 

Tiffin Man Global Kitchen

1501 Hennepin Avenue, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tenders$4.99
Breaded chicken tenders made with all white meat chicken and served with choice of dipping sauce.
Chicken Tenders Combo$7.49
Breaded chicken tenders made with all white meat chicken and served with choice of dipping sauce. Combo comes with a side of French fries and 20oz fountain drink.
More about Tiffin Man Global Kitchen
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Freehouse

701 N Washington Ave #101, Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (1837 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crispy Chicken Tenders$14.50
buttermilk marinated, hand-breaded to order, cajun spices, house-made restaurant ranch
Kids Chicken Tenders$8.00
served with fruit, fries, and goldfish
More about The Freehouse
5-8 Club - Minneapolis image

 

5-8 Club - Minneapolis

5800 Cedar Avenue South, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Fingers$8.99
Juicy chicken strips hand-breaded in Parmesan cheese, bread crumbs, pepper and garlic. Served with honey mustard.
More about 5-8 Club - Minneapolis

Browse other tasty dishes in Minneapolis

Lamb Burgers

Falafel Sandwiches

Fettuccine Alfredo

Chips And Salsa

Turkey Clubs

Caesar Salad

Green Beans

Seafood Curry

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Minneapolis to explore

Downtown Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Northeast

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

North Loop

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

University

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Whittier

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Longfellow

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linden Hills

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Minneapolis to explore

Saint Paul

Avg 4.3 (151 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Eden Prairie

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Osseo

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Burnsville

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Wayzata

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (10 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (183 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston