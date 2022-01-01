Chicken teriyaki in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve chicken teriyaki
Miyabi Grill
7607 west broadway ave, brooklyn park
|Teriyaki Chicken w/Broccoli
|$9.50
Entrée includes fried rice, sweet carrots, 4oz shrimp sauce
Yumi Southdale
200 Southdale Center, Edina
|Chicken Teriyaki
|$14.95
Grilled chicken breast topped with teriyaki sauce and sesame seeds, served with steamed vegetables and rice
SEAFOOD • TAPAS • RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES
Zen Box Izakaya
602 South Washington Ave, Minneapolis
|GF CHICKEN TERIYAKI DONBURI
|$13.00
grilled chicken thigh / GF teriyaki / greens / pickles (choice of white or brown rice) NOTE: Zen Box is NOT a gluten-free establishment, therefore there is a chance of gluten cross-contamination on all menu items. We cannot guarantee that some menu items are 100% gluten free. Guests are encouraged to consider this information in light of their Individual dietary needs.
|CHICKEN TERIYAKI DONBURI
|$13.00
grilled chicken thigh / teriyaki / greens / pickles
|CHICKEN TERIYAKI BENTO
|$14.00
Set includes grilled chicken thigh / teriyaki / salad / edamame / age gyoza