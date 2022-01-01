Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken teriyaki in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Minneapolis restaurants that serve chicken teriyaki

Miyabi Grill image

 

Miyabi Grill

7607 west broadway ave, brooklyn park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Teriyaki Chicken w/Broccoli$9.50
Entrée includes fried rice, sweet carrots, 4oz shrimp sauce
More about Miyabi Grill
Yumi Southdale image

 

Yumi Southdale

200 Southdale Center, Edina

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Teriyaki$14.95
Grilled chicken breast topped with teriyaki sauce and sesame seeds, served with steamed vegetables and rice
More about Yumi Southdale
Item pic

SEAFOOD • TAPAS • RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES

Zen Box Izakaya

602 South Washington Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4.8 (937 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
GF CHICKEN TERIYAKI DONBURI$13.00
grilled chicken thigh / GF teriyaki / greens / pickles (choice of white or brown rice) NOTE: Zen Box is NOT a gluten-free establishment, therefore there is a chance of gluten cross-contamination on all menu items. We cannot guarantee that some menu items are 100% gluten free. Guests are encouraged to consider this information in light of their Individual dietary needs.
CHICKEN TERIYAKI DONBURI$13.00
grilled chicken thigh / teriyaki / greens / pickles
CHICKEN TERIYAKI BENTO$14.00
Set includes grilled chicken thigh / teriyaki / salad / edamame / age gyoza
More about Zen Box Izakaya

