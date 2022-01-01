Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Toast

Minneapolis restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant

9360 Baltimore St. NE, Blaine

Avg 4 (1109 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Wrap$12.99
Grilled marinated chicken wrapped with crisp garden greens, fresh guacamole, pico de gallo, salsa verde and shredded cheese. Served with sweet potato fries and sour cream.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Dave's Downtown

900 2ND AVE. S. 230, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (578 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$12.95
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, and Ranch Dressing.
Thai Chicken Wrap$12.95
Thai Chicken, mixed greens, chow mein noodles, cashews, sesame dressing.
Chicken Caesar Wrap$12.95
grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, Caesar dressing
Consumer pic

 

Afro Deli & Grill

705 MARQUETTE AVE, MINNEAPOLIS

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Caeser Wrap$9.29
The Loop - MPLS image

 

The Loop - MPLS

606 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP$15.00
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, cucumber, celery, tomato, and bleu cheese dressing.
THAI CASHEW CHICKEN WRAP$15.00
Fried cashew-breaded chicken breast, guacamole,
napa cabbage slaw, diced tomato and sweet chili sauce
Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria image

 

Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria

1250 126th Ln NE,Ste 800, Blaine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken N Veggie Wrap$9.98
Grilled chicken, spinach, cucumber, onions, tomato, signature Italian dressing, on a herb tortilla wrap.
Sweet & Spicy Chicken Wrap image

 

Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room

2500 University Ave NE, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sweet & Spicy Chicken Wrap$15.00
Smoky sweet rubbed chicken, bacon, creamy bleu cheese, lettuce, tomato, crispy onions, and honey mustard in a flour tortilla
Item pic

 

Pangea Grill

8500 Springbrook Dr NW, Coon Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Shawarma Wrap Meal$10.99
Our marinated chicken shawarma, wrapped and served with a side fries.
Carbone's Pizza image

 

Carbone's Pizza

2700 39th Ave NE Suite A 114, Saint Anthony

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Ranch Wrap$8.99
Grilled chicken with shredded lettuce, bacon, red onion and tomatoes, tossed in Ranch dressing and cheddar cheese.
Item pic

 

Hell’s Kitchen Minneapolis

80 South 9th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Southwest Chicken Wrap$15.95
This zesty wrap comes loaded with baby kale, spinach, pico de gallo, crispy tortilla strips, our chipotle bbq ranch, and marinated chicken. Comes w/ fries or slaw.
Merlins Rest Pub image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Merlins Rest Pub

3601 E Lake Street, Minneapolis

Avg 4 (211 reviews)
Takeout
Piri Piri Chicken Wrap$14.00
Roasted chicken seasoned with spiced chili & cheese combined with MRP celery & blue cheese slaw, lettuce & tomato in an herb wrap. Served with your choice of side
Fireside Foundry image

 

Fireside Foundry

6736 Penn Ave S, Richfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap$14.99
Buffalo Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$14.99
Local Roots image

SANDWICHES

Local Roots

817 66th Street East, Richfield

Avg 4.6 (960 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.00
Banner pic

 

Kendall's Tavern & Chophouse

12800 Bunker Prairie Rd NW, Coon Rapids

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Bacon Wrap$13.95
Rotisserie Chicken, Thick-Cut Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Pepper Jack & Ranch in a Spinach Wrap with Pickles & Choice of Housemade Kettle Chips, Fries, Tater Tots, Fruit or Coleslaw. Sub Side with Mixed Greens, Caesar or Cup of Soup $2. Add Avocado $2
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Oasis Market and Deli

920 E Lake St. Suite 145, Minneapolis

Avg 5 (3 reviews)
Takeout
7) Chicken Shawarma Wrap$9.99
Half pound pattie with Lettuce, red onion, pickles, and mayo.
The Loop - West End image

 

The Loop - West End

5331 W 16th Street, St Louis Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Thai Cashew Chicken Wrap$14.00
Fried cashew-breaded chicken breast, guacamole,
napa cabbage slaw, diced tomato and sweet chili sauce
Item pic

 

Wild Bill's Sports Saloon

10950 Club W Pkwy NE, Blaine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$10.99
Herb Flour Tortilla Filled With Homemade Chicken Tenders, Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato And Bleu Cheese Dressing.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$10.99
Herb Flour Tortilla Filled With Homemade Chicken Tenders, Chopped Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes And Ranch Dressing.
Cap’n Munch Wrap (Fried Chicken) image

 

Chickies - Mall of America

60 east broadway, bloomington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cap’n Munch Wrap (Fried Chicken)$16.99
Fried Chicken
Ian Beat Box Wrap (BBQ Chicken)$16.99
BBQ Chicken
West Englewood Avenue Wrap (Grilled Chicken)$16.99
Grilled Chicken
