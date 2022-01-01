Chicken wraps in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve chicken wraps
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
9360 Baltimore St. NE, Blaine
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$12.99
Grilled marinated chicken wrapped with crisp garden greens, fresh guacamole, pico de gallo, salsa verde and shredded cheese. Served with sweet potato fries and sour cream.
Dave's Downtown
900 2ND AVE. S. 230, Minneapolis
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
|$12.95
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, and Ranch Dressing.
|Thai Chicken Wrap
|$12.95
Thai Chicken, mixed greens, chow mein noodles, cashews, sesame dressing.
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$12.95
grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, Caesar dressing
The Loop - MPLS
606 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis
|BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP
|$15.00
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, cucumber, celery, tomato, and bleu cheese dressing.
|THAI CASHEW CHICKEN WRAP
|$15.00
Fried cashew-breaded chicken breast, guacamole,
napa cabbage slaw, diced tomato and sweet chili sauce
Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria
1250 126th Ln NE,Ste 800, Blaine
|Chicken N Veggie Wrap
|$9.98
Grilled chicken, spinach, cucumber, onions, tomato, signature Italian dressing, on a herb tortilla wrap.
Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room
2500 University Ave NE, Minneapolis
|Sweet & Spicy Chicken Wrap
|$15.00
Smoky sweet rubbed chicken, bacon, creamy bleu cheese, lettuce, tomato, crispy onions, and honey mustard in a flour tortilla
Pangea Grill
8500 Springbrook Dr NW, Coon Rapids
|Chicken Shawarma Wrap Meal
|$10.99
Our marinated chicken shawarma, wrapped and served with a side fries.
Carbone's Pizza
2700 39th Ave NE Suite A 114, Saint Anthony
|Chicken Ranch Wrap
|$8.99
Grilled chicken with shredded lettuce, bacon, red onion and tomatoes, tossed in Ranch dressing and cheddar cheese.
Hell’s Kitchen Minneapolis
80 South 9th Street, Minneapolis
|Southwest Chicken Wrap
|$15.95
This zesty wrap comes loaded with baby kale, spinach, pico de gallo, crispy tortilla strips, our chipotle bbq ranch, and marinated chicken. Comes w/ fries or slaw.
Merlins Rest Pub
3601 E Lake Street, Minneapolis
|Piri Piri Chicken Wrap
|$14.00
Roasted chicken seasoned with spiced chili & cheese combined with MRP celery & blue cheese slaw, lettuce & tomato in an herb wrap. Served with your choice of side
Fireside Foundry
6736 Penn Ave S, Richfield
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$14.99
|Buffalo Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
|$14.99
Local Roots
817 66th Street East, Richfield
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$11.00
Kendall's Tavern & Chophouse
12800 Bunker Prairie Rd NW, Coon Rapids
|Chicken Bacon Wrap
|$13.95
Rotisserie Chicken, Thick-Cut Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Pepper Jack & Ranch in a Spinach Wrap with Pickles & Choice of Housemade Kettle Chips, Fries, Tater Tots, Fruit or Coleslaw. Sub Side with Mixed Greens, Caesar or Cup of Soup $2. Add Avocado $2
Oasis Market and Deli
920 E Lake St. Suite 145, Minneapolis
|7) Chicken Shawarma Wrap
|$9.99
Half pound pattie with Lettuce, red onion, pickles, and mayo.
The Loop - West End
5331 W 16th Street, St Louis Park
|Thai Cashew Chicken Wrap
|$14.00
Fried cashew-breaded chicken breast, guacamole,
napa cabbage slaw, diced tomato and sweet chili sauce
Wild Bill's Sports Saloon
10950 Club W Pkwy NE, Blaine
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$10.99
Herb Flour Tortilla Filled With Homemade Chicken Tenders, Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato And Bleu Cheese Dressing.
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
|$10.99
Herb Flour Tortilla Filled With Homemade Chicken Tenders, Chopped Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes And Ranch Dressing.