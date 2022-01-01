Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chilaquiles in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Minneapolis restaurants that serve chilaquiles

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant

9360 Baltimore St. NE, Blaine

Avg 4 (1109 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chilaquiles$13.99
A family favorite. A tortilla casserole with slow-cooked chicken. Sprinkle with cheese and your choice of salsa verde (spicy) or salsa ranchera (mild). Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.
More about Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
d740ef1f-34f7-4afc-b08b-fe55d05fa438 image

 

Eggy's Diner

120 West 14th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chilaquiles$13.00
Tortilla chips topped with our house-made red & green salsas, 2 eggs your way, pickled onions, radish, cilantro, jalapenos, beans, queso fresco and sour cream
More about Eggy's Diner
Red Cow image

 

Red Cow

208 North 1st Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Baja Chilaquiles$15.00
southwest hash browns, tortilla chips, barbacoa, poached eggs, cheddar cheese, piquillo salsa, chipotle hollandaise
More about Red Cow
Banner pic

 

Red Cow

2626 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Baja Chilaquiles$15.00
southwest hash browns, tortilla chips, barbacoa, poached eggs, cheddar cheese, piquillo salsa, chipotle hollandaise
More about Red Cow
Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Longfellow Grill

2990 W River Pkwy, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (769 reviews)
Takeout
Chilaquiles.$12.95
corn tortillas, hashbrowns, chorizo, ancho sauce, spicy peppers, queso fresco, pico de gallo, cilantro sour cream, black bean purée, eggs
Family Chilaquiles Meal$29.95
corn tortillas, chorizo, hashbrowns, ancho sauce, queso fresco, pico de gallo, cilantro sour cream, black bean puree, cilantro, eggs
More about Longfellow Grill
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Edina Grill

5028 France Ave S, Edina

Avg 4.4 (985 reviews)
Takeout
Chilaquiles.$12.95
corn tortillas, hashbrowns, chorizo, ancho sauce, spicy peppers, queso fresco, pico de gallo, cilantro sour cream, black bean purée, eggs
Family Chilaquiles Meal$29.95
corn tortillas, chorizo, hashbrowns, ancho sauce, queso fresco, pico de gallo, cilantro sour cream, black bean puree, cilantro, eggs
More about Edina Grill
The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar

3675 Minnehaha Ave. S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (914 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chilaquiles$15.00
More about The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar
Item pic

 

Brasa Rotisserie

812 W 46th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Chilaquiles$13.75
Corn Tortilla Chips Simmered in Sauce, Topped with Smothered Chicken, Onion, Cilantro and Queso Fresco
More about Brasa Rotisserie
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Freehouse

701 N Washington Ave #101, Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (1837 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chilaquiles$12.95
corn tortillas, hashbrowns, chorizo, ancho sauce, spicy peppers, queso fresco, pico de gallo, cilantro sour cream, black bean purée, eggs
Family Chilaquiles Meal$29.95
corn tortillas, chorizo, hashbrowns, ancho sauce, queso fresco, pico de gallo, cilantro sour cream, black bean puree, cilantro, eggs
More about The Freehouse
Red Cow image

 

Red Cow

3624 W 50th St, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Baja Chilaquiles$15.00
southwest hash browns, tortilla chips, barbacoa, poached eggs, cheddar cheese, piquillo salsa, chipotle hollandaise
More about Red Cow
Item pic

 

La Cocina de Ana

15725 37th Ave N \nSuite 4, Plymouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegetarian Chilaquiles Verdes
LAYERED VEGETARIAN GREEN ENCHILADAS.
We replace the chicken on the traditional chilaquiles with whole black beans in this tasty vegetarian dish. GF
Chilaquiles Verdes
LAYERED CHICKEN GREEN ENCHILADAS.
Layered corn tortillas with a flavorful green tomatillo salsa and shredded chicken breast, topped with fresh cream and cheese... ready to bake in your oven for a perfect meal! Goes well with the rice & corn side dish, your mix of salad greens with our cilantro dressing and/or with a bean side dish. GF
More about La Cocina de Ana
Item pic

STEAKS

Brasa Rotisserie

600 E Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (319 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Chilaquiles$13.75
Corn Tortilla Chips Simmered in Sauce, Topped with Smothered Chicken, Onion, Cilantro and Queso Fresco
More about Brasa Rotisserie
Item pic

 

Mexico City Cafe

6416 W Lake St, Saint Louis Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chilaquiles$8.50
Warm tortillas chips cooked with delicious homemade salsa. Topped with egg, sour cream, queso fresco and onion. Add steak or chicken for additional charge.
Chilaquiles Verdes or Rojos$8.50
More about Mexico City Cafe
El Tejaban Mexican Grill image

GRILL

El Tejaban Mexican Grill

6519 NICOLLET AVE, Richfield

Avg 4.6 (1451 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
CHILAQUILES$12.99
Fried tortilla casserole simmered in an green or red sauce. Topped with cheese, onions and sour cream. Served with two eggs, and your choice of chicken or cecina
More about El Tejaban Mexican Grill
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Lowry

2112 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (5650 reviews)
Takeout
Family Chilaquiles Meal$29.95
corn tortillas, chorizo, hashbrowns, ancho sauce, queso fresco, pico de gallo, cilantro sour cream, black bean puree, cilantro, eggs
Chilaquiles.$12.95
corn tortillas, hashbrowns, chorizo, ancho sauce, spicy peppers, queso fresco, pico de gallo, cilantro sour cream, black bean purée, eggs
More about The Lowry
Restaurant banner

 

Sonora Grill Nicollet

1414 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chilaquiles verdes.$13.00
corn tortilla chips in salsa verde, onion, jalapeños, queso fresco, eggs.
Choice of grilled chicken or pork carnitas.
Steak extra.
More about Sonora Grill Nicollet

