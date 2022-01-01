Chilaquiles in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve chilaquiles
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
9360 Baltimore St. NE, Blaine
|Chilaquiles
|$13.99
A family favorite. A tortilla casserole with slow-cooked chicken. Sprinkle with cheese and your choice of salsa verde (spicy) or salsa ranchera (mild). Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.
Eggy's Diner
120 West 14th Street, Minneapolis
|Chilaquiles
|$13.00
Tortilla chips topped with our house-made red & green salsas, 2 eggs your way, pickled onions, radish, cilantro, jalapenos, beans, queso fresco and sour cream
Red Cow
208 North 1st Ave, Minneapolis
|Baja Chilaquiles
|$15.00
southwest hash browns, tortilla chips, barbacoa, poached eggs, cheddar cheese, piquillo salsa, chipotle hollandaise
Red Cow
2626 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis
|Baja Chilaquiles
|$15.00
southwest hash browns, tortilla chips, barbacoa, poached eggs, cheddar cheese, piquillo salsa, chipotle hollandaise
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Longfellow Grill
2990 W River Pkwy, Minneapolis
|Chilaquiles.
|$12.95
corn tortillas, hashbrowns, chorizo, ancho sauce, spicy peppers, queso fresco, pico de gallo, cilantro sour cream, black bean purée, eggs
|Family Chilaquiles Meal
|$29.95
corn tortillas, chorizo, hashbrowns, ancho sauce, queso fresco, pico de gallo, cilantro sour cream, black bean puree, cilantro, eggs
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Edina Grill
5028 France Ave S, Edina
|Chilaquiles.
|$12.95
corn tortillas, hashbrowns, chorizo, ancho sauce, spicy peppers, queso fresco, pico de gallo, cilantro sour cream, black bean purée, eggs
|Family Chilaquiles Meal
|$29.95
corn tortillas, chorizo, hashbrowns, ancho sauce, queso fresco, pico de gallo, cilantro sour cream, black bean puree, cilantro, eggs
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar
3675 Minnehaha Ave. S, Minneapolis
|Chilaquiles
|$15.00
Brasa Rotisserie
812 W 46th Street, Minneapolis
|Chicken Chilaquiles
|$13.75
Corn Tortilla Chips Simmered in Sauce, Topped with Smothered Chicken, Onion, Cilantro and Queso Fresco
SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Freehouse
701 N Washington Ave #101, Minneapolis
|Chilaquiles
|$12.95
corn tortillas, hashbrowns, chorizo, ancho sauce, spicy peppers, queso fresco, pico de gallo, cilantro sour cream, black bean purée, eggs
|Family Chilaquiles Meal
|$29.95
corn tortillas, chorizo, hashbrowns, ancho sauce, queso fresco, pico de gallo, cilantro sour cream, black bean puree, cilantro, eggs
Red Cow
3624 W 50th St, Minneapolis
|Baja Chilaquiles
|$15.00
southwest hash browns, tortilla chips, barbacoa, poached eggs, cheddar cheese, piquillo salsa, chipotle hollandaise
La Cocina de Ana
15725 37th Ave N \nSuite 4, Plymouth
|Vegetarian Chilaquiles Verdes
LAYERED VEGETARIAN GREEN ENCHILADAS.
We replace the chicken on the traditional chilaquiles with whole black beans in this tasty vegetarian dish. GF
|Chilaquiles Verdes
LAYERED CHICKEN GREEN ENCHILADAS.
Layered corn tortillas with a flavorful green tomatillo salsa and shredded chicken breast, topped with fresh cream and cheese... ready to bake in your oven for a perfect meal! Goes well with the rice & corn side dish, your mix of salad greens with our cilantro dressing and/or with a bean side dish. GF
STEAKS
Brasa Rotisserie
600 E Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis
|Chicken Chilaquiles
|$13.75
Corn Tortilla Chips Simmered in Sauce, Topped with Smothered Chicken, Onion, Cilantro and Queso Fresco
Mexico City Cafe
6416 W Lake St, Saint Louis Park
|Chilaquiles
|$8.50
Warm tortillas chips cooked with delicious homemade salsa. Topped with egg, sour cream, queso fresco and onion. Add steak or chicken for additional charge.
|Chilaquiles Verdes or Rojos
|$8.50
GRILL
El Tejaban Mexican Grill
6519 NICOLLET AVE, Richfield
|CHILAQUILES
|$12.99
Fried tortilla casserole simmered in an green or red sauce. Topped with cheese, onions and sour cream. Served with two eggs, and your choice of chicken or cecina
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Lowry
2112 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis
|Family Chilaquiles Meal
|$29.95
corn tortillas, chorizo, hashbrowns, ancho sauce, queso fresco, pico de gallo, cilantro sour cream, black bean puree, cilantro, eggs
|Chilaquiles.
|$12.95
corn tortillas, hashbrowns, chorizo, ancho sauce, spicy peppers, queso fresco, pico de gallo, cilantro sour cream, black bean purée, eggs