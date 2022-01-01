Chimichangas in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve chimichangas
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
9360 Baltimore St. NE, Blaine
|Chimichanga
|$10.99
A flour tortilla filled with beans and your choice of Birria shredded beef or chipotle shredded chicken then deep fried and topped with Our Famous Cheese Sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.
|Chimichangas
|$14.49
Two flour tortillas filled with beans, fresh Birria-style shredded beef or chipoltle shredded chicken, then deepfried and topped with Our Famous Cheese Sauce. Served with rice and garnished with lettuce, guacamole and tomatoes.
|Seafood Chimichangas
|$15.49
Two flour tortillas filled with seasoned white fish, lobster and rice. Deep fried, then topped with Our Famous Cheese Sauce. Served with rice and garnished with lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.
La Casita Mexican Restaurant
5085 Central Ave NE, Columbia Heights
|Chimichanga
|$12.99
Choice of seasoned ground beef, shredded chicken, shredded beef or shredded pork wrapped in a flour tortilla and deep-fried to a crisp golden brown. Covered in green chili sauce and melted cheese. Served with refried beans, Mexican rice and sour cream.
La Casita Mexican Restaurant
8955 Springbrook Dr NW, Coon Rapids
|Chimichanga
|$11.99
Choice of seasoned ground beef, shredded chicken, shredded beef, or shredded pork wrapped in a flour tortilla and deep fried to a crisp golden brown with mixed cheese melted on top. Served with refried beans, Mexican rice, a side of green chili sauce, and a scoop of sour cream.
|Seafood Chimichanga
|$11.99
Baby salad shrimp and imitation crab wrapped in a flour tortilla and deep fried to a crisp golden brown. Smothered in white seafood sauce and melted cheese. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Burrito Loco
418 13th Ave SE, Minneapolis
|Chimichanga
|$9.50
Fully customizable deep-fried burrito. Covered in your choice of sauce. Comes with a side of chips and mild salsa.