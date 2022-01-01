Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chimichangas in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Toast

Minneapolis restaurants that serve chimichangas

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant

9360 Baltimore St. NE, Blaine

Avg 4 (1109 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chimichanga$10.99
A flour tortilla filled with beans and your choice of Birria shredded beef or chipotle shredded chicken then deep fried and topped with Our Famous Cheese Sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.
Chimichangas$14.49
Two flour tortillas filled with beans, fresh Birria-style shredded beef or chipoltle shredded chicken, then deepfried and topped with Our Famous Cheese Sauce. Served with rice and garnished with lettuce, guacamole and tomatoes.
Seafood Chimichangas$15.49
Two flour tortillas filled with seasoned white fish, lobster and rice. Deep fried, then topped with Our Famous Cheese Sauce. Served with rice and garnished with lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.
More about Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
La Casita Mexican Restaurant image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

La Casita Mexican Restaurant

5085 Central Ave NE, Columbia Heights

Avg 4.6 (4027 reviews)
Takeout
Chimichanga$12.99
Choice of seasoned ground beef, shredded chicken, shredded beef or shredded pork wrapped in a flour tortilla and deep-fried to a crisp golden brown. Covered in green chili sauce and melted cheese. Served with refried beans, Mexican rice and sour cream.
More about La Casita Mexican Restaurant
La Casita Mexican Restaurant image

 

La Casita Mexican Restaurant

8955 Springbrook Dr NW, Coon Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chimichanga$11.99
Choice of seasoned ground beef, shredded chicken, shredded beef, or shredded pork wrapped in a flour tortilla and deep fried to a crisp golden brown with mixed cheese melted on top. Served with refried beans, Mexican rice, a side of green chili sauce, and a scoop of sour cream.
Seafood Chimichanga$11.99
Baby salad shrimp and imitation crab wrapped in a flour tortilla and deep fried to a crisp golden brown. Smothered in white seafood sauce and melted cheese. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
More about La Casita Mexican Restaurant
Burrito Loco image

GRILL

Burrito Loco

418 13th Ave SE, Minneapolis

Avg 3.7 (981 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chimichanga$9.50
Fully customizable deep-fried burrito. Covered in your choice of sauce. Comes with a side of chips and mild salsa.
More about Burrito Loco
Restaurant banner

 

Sonora Grill Nicollet

1414 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chimichanga$18.00
choice of pork pastor or braised beef, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, pickled red onion, cotija cheese, avocado crema, mayo, side of consommé.
More about Sonora Grill Nicollet

