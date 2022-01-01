Chips and salsa in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve chips and salsa
Wooden Hill Brewing Company
7421 Bush Lake Rd, Edina
|Chips & Salsa
|$5.00
Fresh corn tortilla chips with a side of salsa for dipping.
Victors 1959 Cafe
3756 Grand Ave S, Minneapolis
|CHIPS & SALSAS OF THE HOUSE
|$12.25
Our house chips served with two dipping sauces made in house: chimichurri sauce & pineapple-mango salsa!
Jefe Urban Cocina
219 SE Main St, Minneapolis
|Chips and Salsa
|$7.50
Fare Game
2900 Johnson Street NE, Minneapolis
|Chips and Salsa
|$3.50
Tortilla Chips served with our Salsa Roja.
Burrito Loco
418 13th Ave SE, Minneapolis
|Chips and Salsas
|$5.00
House made chips and two of our salsas. Perfect for sharing or snacking
Wild Bill's Sports Saloon
10950 Club W Pkwy NE, Blaine
|Chips & Salsa
|$3.99
Viva Taco
520 N 4th Street, Minneapolis
|Chips & Salsa
|$5.00
|Chips Guac, Salsa, & Queso
|$10.00
|Chips w/ Guacamole & Salsa
|$8.00
Mexico City Cafe
6416 W Lake St, Saint Louis Park
|Chips and Salsa
|$4.00
Freshly made chips with our homemade Salsa Roja (Spicy) and Salsa Verde (tomatillo).
El Tejaban Mexican Grill
6519 NICOLLET AVE, Richfield
|Chips with Salsa
|$4.99
Lago Tacos
2901 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis
|Chips and Salsa
|$7.45
House made chips/ fresh salsa Gluten Friendly*
Taberna
3126 W Lake St, Minneapolis
|Chips and 2 Salsas
|$7.00
Enjoy Two of our House-Made Salsas with Fresh Corn Tortilla Chips.
|Chips and Salsa
|$5.00
Our Freshly made Salsas are made with Grilled Tomatoes, Onions, Chiles and Spices. Served with White Corn Tortilla Chips
Sonora Grill Nicollet
1414 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis
|Chips & Salsa
|$5.00
Salsa verde, roasted tomato salsa, side of corn tortilla chips.