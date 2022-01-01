Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chips and salsa in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Toast

Minneapolis restaurants that serve chips and salsa

Wooden Hill Brewing Company image

 

Wooden Hill Brewing Company

7421 Bush Lake Rd, Edina

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chips & Salsa$5.00
Fresh corn tortilla chips with a side of salsa for dipping.
More about Wooden Hill Brewing Company
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Victors 1959 Cafe

3756 Grand Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (2180 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHIPS & SALSAS OF THE HOUSE$12.25
Our house chips served with two dipping sauces made in house: chimichurri sauce & pineapple-mango salsa!
More about Victors 1959 Cafe
Jefe Urban Cocina image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Jefe Urban Cocina

219 SE Main St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (2075 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chips and Salsa$7.50
More about Jefe Urban Cocina
PEPPERS & FRIES image

 

PEPPERS & FRIES

3900 E Lake Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chips and Salsa$5.95
More about PEPPERS & FRIES
Fare Game image

HAMBURGERS

Fare Game

2900 Johnson Street NE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (5 reviews)
Takeout
Chips and Salsa$3.50
Tortilla Chips served with our Salsa Roja.
More about Fare Game
Burrito Loco image

GRILL

Burrito Loco

418 13th Ave SE, Minneapolis

Avg 3.7 (981 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chips and Salsas$5.00
House made chips and two of our salsas. Perfect for sharing or snacking
More about Burrito Loco
Item pic

 

Wild Bill's Sports Saloon

10950 Club W Pkwy NE, Blaine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chips & Salsa$3.99
More about Wild Bill's Sports Saloon
Chips & Salsa image

 

Viva Taco

520 N 4th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chips & Salsa$5.00
Chips Guac, Salsa, & Queso$10.00
Chips w/ Guacamole & Salsa$8.00
More about Viva Taco
Mexico City Cafe image

 

Mexico City Cafe

6416 W Lake St, Saint Louis Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chips and Salsa$4.00
Freshly made chips with our homemade Salsa Roja (Spicy) and Salsa Verde (tomatillo).
More about Mexico City Cafe
El Tejaban Mexican Grill image

GRILL

El Tejaban Mexican Grill

6519 NICOLLET AVE, Richfield

Avg 4.6 (1451 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chips with Salsa$4.99
More about El Tejaban Mexican Grill
Item pic

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Lago Tacos

2901 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 3.5 (340 reviews)
Takeout
Chips and Salsa$7.45
House made chips/ fresh salsa Gluten Friendly*
More about Lago Tacos
Item pic

TACOS

Taberna

3126 W Lake St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.2 (249 reviews)
Takeout
Chips and 2 Salsas$7.00
Enjoy Two of our House-Made Salsas with Fresh Corn Tortilla Chips.
Chips and Salsa$5.00
Our Freshly made Salsas are made with Grilled Tomatoes, Onions, Chiles and Spices. Served with White Corn Tortilla Chips
More about Taberna
Restaurant banner

 

Sonora Grill Nicollet

1414 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chips & Salsa$5.00
Salsa verde, roasted tomato salsa, side of corn tortilla chips.
More about Sonora Grill Nicollet
Item pic

 

Yeah Yeah Taco

2424 Nicollet Av S Suite B, Minneapolis

Avg 5 (21 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chips & Salsa$7.00
fresh tortilla chips & house-made salsa
More about Yeah Yeah Taco

