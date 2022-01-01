Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cake in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Toast

Minneapolis restaurants that serve chocolate cake

Its Greek To Me Taverna E Parea image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Its Greek To Me Taverna E Parea

626 West Lake Street, Minneapolis

Avg 4.9 (308 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Fudge Cake$7.00
Rich chocolate fudge cake, an old favorite
More about Its Greek To Me Taverna E Parea
The Devil's Advocate Stillwater image

 

The Devil's Advocate Stillwater

14200 60th St N, Stillwater

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Triple Chocolate Cake$9.00
More about The Devil's Advocate Stillwater
Item pic

 

Red Cow

2626 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Cake$10.00
More about Red Cow
Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Longfellow Grill

2990 W River Pkwy, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (769 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Cake$7.95
House made cake and frosting. Served with vanilla ice cream
More about Longfellow Grill
Carbone's Pizza image

 

Carbone's Pizza

2700 39th Ave NE Suite A 114, Saint Anthony

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Mousse Cake$4.75
Flourless Chocolate Cake$4.75
More about Carbone's Pizza
Merlins Rest Pub image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Merlins Rest Pub

3601 E Lake Street, Minneapolis

Avg 4 (211 reviews)
Takeout
Molten Chocolate Cake$8.00
A warm chocolate cake with a molten chocolate center and a dusting of powdered sugar
More about Merlins Rest Pub
Item pic

 

Gray Fox Coffee & Wine Bar

801 Marquette Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Banana Pound Cake$2.50
Ripened whole bananas, midnight cocoa powder and semisweet chocolate combine to create this moist decadent pound cake.
Contains: Milk, Eggs, Wheat, and Soy
More about Gray Fox Coffee & Wine Bar
La Casita Mexican Restaurant image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

La Casita Mexican Restaurant

5085 Central Ave NE, Columbia Heights

Avg 4.6 (4027 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Cake$6.99
A chocolate lava cake served with hot fudge.
More about La Casita Mexican Restaurant
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Edina Grill

5028 France Ave S, Edina

Avg 4.4 (985 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Cake$7.95
House made cake and frosting. Served with vanilla ice cream
More about Edina Grill
Heather's image

SANDWICHES

Heather's

5201 Chicago Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (73 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Daily Dessert: Chocolate Caramel Sea Salt Cake$6.00
More about Heather's
3e9576cc-7dba-4b77-998f-13bb97a8fe5d image

 

Murray's - Minneapolis

26 South 6th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Cake$9.00
buttermilk chocolate cake, hot fudge, toffee bits, whipped cream
More about Murray's - Minneapolis
Item pic

 

Gray Fox Coffee & Wine - Lake Street

1477 W Lake St, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Banana Pound Cake$2.50
Ripened whole bananas, midnight cocoa powder and semisweet chocolate combine to create this moist decadent pound cake.
Contains: Milk, Eggs, Wheat, and Soy
More about Gray Fox Coffee & Wine - Lake Street
Naviya’s Thai Brasserie image

 

Naviya’s Thai Kitchen

2812 W 43RD ST, MINNEAPOLIS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Flourless Chocolate Cake$9.00
More about Naviya’s Thai Kitchen
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar

3675 Minnehaha Ave. S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (914 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vegan Chocolate Cake$8.00
**Contains Gluten**
More about The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar
Item pic

 

Raag Progressive Indian Cuisine

3812 W 50th St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (1012 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Dome Cake$9.00
Red Velvet Cake With Crème Fresca & Fresh Berries Covered With Chocolate Dome Dusted With Edible 24K Gold Dust.
More about Raag Progressive Indian Cuisine
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Freehouse

701 N Washington Ave #101, Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (1837 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Cake$7.95
House made cake and frosting. Served with vanilla ice cream
More about The Freehouse
Item pic

 

Gray Fox Coffee & Wine - ATT Minneapolis

901 Marquette Ave S, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Banana Pound Cake$2.50
Ripened whole bananas, midnight cocoa powder and semisweet chocolate combine to create this moist decadent pound cake.
Contains: Milk, Eggs, Wheat, and Soy
More about Gray Fox Coffee & Wine - ATT Minneapolis
Rosalia image

 

Rosalia

2811 West 43rd St, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Brown Butter Cake$12.00
Chocolate financier cake filled with dulce de leche and chocolate creme anglaise.
More about Rosalia
Item pic

 

French Meadow Cafe & Bluestem Bar

2600 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate dipped cake (GF)$7.00
More about French Meadow Cafe & Bluestem Bar
Item pic

 

Red Cow

3624 W 50th St, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Cake$10.00
More about Red Cow
Item pic

PIZZA • TAPAS

Snack Bar

800 North Washington Avenue, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (45 reviews)
Takeout
German Chocolate Cake$10.00
More about Snack Bar
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES

Sawatdee Thai Restaurant MINNEAPOLIS

607 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (8207 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Cake$6.50
More about Sawatdee Thai Restaurant MINNEAPOLIS
The Lowry image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Lowry

2112 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (5650 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Cake$9.50
More about The Lowry

