Chocolate cake in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve chocolate cake
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Its Greek To Me Taverna E Parea
626 West Lake Street, Minneapolis
|Chocolate Fudge Cake
|$7.00
Rich chocolate fudge cake, an old favorite
The Devil's Advocate Stillwater
14200 60th St N, Stillwater
|Triple Chocolate Cake
|$9.00
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Longfellow Grill
2990 W River Pkwy, Minneapolis
|Chocolate Cake
|$7.95
House made cake and frosting. Served with vanilla ice cream
Carbone's Pizza
2700 39th Ave NE Suite A 114, Saint Anthony
|Chocolate Mousse Cake
|$4.75
|Flourless Chocolate Cake
|$4.75
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Merlins Rest Pub
3601 E Lake Street, Minneapolis
|Molten Chocolate Cake
|$8.00
A warm chocolate cake with a molten chocolate center and a dusting of powdered sugar
Gray Fox Coffee & Wine Bar
801 Marquette Ave, Minneapolis
|Chocolate Banana Pound Cake
|$2.50
Ripened whole bananas, midnight cocoa powder and semisweet chocolate combine to create this moist decadent pound cake.
Contains: Milk, Eggs, Wheat, and Soy
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
La Casita Mexican Restaurant
5085 Central Ave NE, Columbia Heights
|Chocolate Cake
|$6.99
A chocolate lava cake served with hot fudge.
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Edina Grill
5028 France Ave S, Edina
|Chocolate Cake
|$7.95
House made cake and frosting. Served with vanilla ice cream
SANDWICHES
Heather's
5201 Chicago Ave S, Minneapolis
|Daily Dessert: Chocolate Caramel Sea Salt Cake
|$6.00
Murray's - Minneapolis
26 South 6th Street, Minneapolis
|Chocolate Cake
|$9.00
buttermilk chocolate cake, hot fudge, toffee bits, whipped cream
Gray Fox Coffee & Wine - Lake Street
1477 W Lake St, Minneapolis
|Chocolate Banana Pound Cake
|$2.50
Ripened whole bananas, midnight cocoa powder and semisweet chocolate combine to create this moist decadent pound cake.
Contains: Milk, Eggs, Wheat, and Soy
Naviya’s Thai Kitchen
2812 W 43RD ST, MINNEAPOLIS
|Flourless Chocolate Cake
|$9.00
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar
3675 Minnehaha Ave. S, Minneapolis
|Vegan Chocolate Cake
|$8.00
**Contains Gluten**
Raag Progressive Indian Cuisine
3812 W 50th St, Minneapolis
|Chocolate Dome Cake
|$9.00
Red Velvet Cake With Crème Fresca & Fresh Berries Covered With Chocolate Dome Dusted With Edible 24K Gold Dust.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Freehouse
701 N Washington Ave #101, Minneapolis
|Chocolate Cake
|$7.95
House made cake and frosting. Served with vanilla ice cream
Gray Fox Coffee & Wine - ATT Minneapolis
901 Marquette Ave S, Minneapolis
|Chocolate Banana Pound Cake
|$2.50
Ripened whole bananas, midnight cocoa powder and semisweet chocolate combine to create this moist decadent pound cake.
Contains: Milk, Eggs, Wheat, and Soy
Rosalia
2811 West 43rd St, Minneapolis
|Chocolate Brown Butter Cake
|$12.00
Chocolate financier cake filled with dulce de leche and chocolate creme anglaise.
French Meadow Cafe & Bluestem Bar
2600 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis
|Chocolate dipped cake (GF)
|$7.00
PIZZA • TAPAS
Snack Bar
800 North Washington Avenue, Minneapolis
|German Chocolate Cake
|$10.00
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES
Sawatdee Thai Restaurant MINNEAPOLIS
607 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis
|Chocolate Cake
|$6.50