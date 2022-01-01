Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate chip cookies in Minneapolis

Go
Minneapolis restaurants
Toast

Minneapolis restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies

chocolate chip cookie image

 

yum! kitchen & bakery

4000 Minnetonka Blvd, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
chocolate chip cookie$2.00
More about yum! kitchen & bakery
Item pic

 

Kieran's Kitchen Northeast

1401 Marshall St NE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.8 (197 reviews)
Takeout
Cookie | Chocolate Chip$3.25
More about Kieran's Kitchen Northeast
Eat Street Social image

BBQ

Eat Street Social

18 West 26th Street, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (976 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.00
More about Eat Street Social
Chocolate Chip Cookie image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • CAKES

The Copper Hen

2515 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (1581 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.50
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.50
More about The Copper Hen
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Bad Waitress

2 E 26th St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.1 (1858 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Jumbo Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.00
More about The Bad Waitress
Surdyk's Cheese Shop image

 

Surdyk's Cheese Shop

303 East Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.75
More about Surdyk's Cheese Shop
Chocolate Chip Cookie image

 

Milio's

3813 W 44th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.79
More about Milio's
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Heather's

5201 Chicago Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (73 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.00
More about Heather's
Item pic

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Nicollet Diner and Muffin Top Cafe

1428 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 3.8 (871 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.95
More about The Nicollet Diner and Muffin Top Cafe
Item pic

 

Brasa Rotisserie

812 W 46th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.25
Gluten Free
More about Brasa Rotisserie
French Meadow Cafe & Bluestem Bar image

 

French Meadow Cafe & Bluestem Bar

2600 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Dark chocolate chip cookie (GF)$2.75
The Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.75
More about French Meadow Cafe & Bluestem Bar
Item pic

 

Café Cerés

3509 West 44th street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CHOCOLATE CHIP TAHINI COOKIE$3.00
Chocolate chip cookie made with tahini and Valrhona chocolate.
Contains: wheat: dairy, eggs, seeds, soy
More about Café Cerés
Item pic

PIZZA

Pizzeria Lola

5557 XERXES AVE S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (966 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookies$7.00
Three fresh-baked chocolate chip cookies
More about Pizzeria Lola
Item pic

STEAKS

Brasa Rotisserie

600 E Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (319 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.25
Gluten Free
More about Brasa Rotisserie
Triple Chocolate Chip Cookie image

FRENCH FRIES

Alma

528 University Ave SE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (1031 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Triple Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.50
Valrhona milk chocolate, chocolate chips and cocoa nibs.
More about Alma
Item pic

 

Pizzeria Lucca

7250 CEDAR LAKE RD S, ST LOUIS PARK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookie - 4 Cookies$3.99
More about Pizzeria Lucca
Restaurant banner

 

Farmers Kitchen + Bar

750 S 2nd St, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buckwheat Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
Whole Grain Milling's buckwheat flour, chocolate chips
More about Farmers Kitchen + Bar
Restaurant banner

 

Cardamom

723 Vineland PL, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE$6.00
vanilla date milk
More about Cardamom

Browse other tasty dishes in Minneapolis

Bleu Burgers

Shrimp Curry

Egg Rolls

Shrimp Lo Mein

Rice Noodles

Pita Sandwiches

Carne Asada

Calamari

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Minneapolis to explore

Downtown Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Northeast

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

North Loop

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

University

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Whittier

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Longfellow

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linden Hills

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Minneapolis to explore

Saint Paul

Avg 4.3 (151 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Eden Prairie

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Osseo

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Burnsville

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Wayzata

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (10 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (183 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston