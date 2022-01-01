Chocolate chip cookies in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies
yum! kitchen & bakery
4000 Minnetonka Blvd, Minneapolis
|chocolate chip cookie
|$2.00
Kieran's Kitchen Northeast
1401 Marshall St NE, Minneapolis
|Cookie | Chocolate Chip
|$3.25
BBQ
Eat Street Social
18 West 26th Street, Minneapolis
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.00
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • CAKES
The Copper Hen
2515 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.50
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.50
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Bad Waitress
2 E 26th St, Minneapolis
|Jumbo Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$4.00
Surdyk's Cheese Shop
303 East Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.75
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Nicollet Diner and Muffin Top Cafe
1428 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.95
Brasa Rotisserie
812 W 46th Street, Minneapolis
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.25
Gluten Free
French Meadow Cafe & Bluestem Bar
2600 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis
|Dark chocolate chip cookie (GF)
|$2.75
|The Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.75
Café Cerés
3509 West 44th street, Minneapolis
|CHOCOLATE CHIP TAHINI COOKIE
|$3.00
Chocolate chip cookie made with tahini and Valrhona chocolate.
Contains: wheat: dairy, eggs, seeds, soy
PIZZA
Pizzeria Lola
5557 XERXES AVE S, Minneapolis
|Chocolate Chip Cookies
|$7.00
Three fresh-baked chocolate chip cookies
FRENCH FRIES
Alma
528 University Ave SE, Minneapolis
|Triple Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.50
Valrhona milk chocolate, chocolate chips and cocoa nibs.
Pizzeria Lucca
7250 CEDAR LAKE RD S, ST LOUIS PARK
|Chocolate Chip Cookie - 4 Cookies
|$3.99
Farmers Kitchen + Bar
750 S 2nd St, Minneapolis
|Buckwheat Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.00
Whole Grain Milling's buckwheat flour, chocolate chips