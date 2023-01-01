Chocolate croissants in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve chocolate croissants
Heather's - 5201 Chicago Ave S
5201 Chicago Ave S, Minneapolis
|Bourbon Croissant Bread Pudding With Chocolate
|$6.00
|Chocolate Almond Croissant Bread Pudding With Whiskey Sauce
|$6.00
|Chocolate Croissant
|$3.95
Backstory Coffee Roasters - North Loop - MPLS
528 N. Washington Ave, Minneapolis
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.25
Dunn Brothers Coffee - Corner Cafe
9700 France Ave South, Bloomington
|Pain Au Chocolate Croissant
|$2.29
Martina
4312 S Upton Ave, Minneapolis
|Chocolate Croissant
|$5.00
Café Cerés - Armatage
5400 Penn Ave S, Minneapolis
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.50
Chocolate filled croissant.
Allergens: wheat, dairy, eggs, soy.
Café Cerés - Linden Hills
3509 West 44th street, Minneapolis
|CHOCOLATE CROISSANT
|$4.50
Chocolate filled croissant.
Contains: wheat, dairy, eggs, soy.
Alma
528 University Ave SE, Minneapolis
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.50
Housemade laminated chocolate croissant.