Chocolate croissants in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Minneapolis restaurants that serve chocolate croissants

SANDWICHES

Heather's - 5201 Chicago Ave S

5201 Chicago Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (73 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bourbon Croissant Bread Pudding With Chocolate$6.00
Chocolate Almond Croissant Bread Pudding With Whiskey Sauce$6.00
Chocolate Croissant$3.95
More about Heather's - 5201 Chicago Ave S
Backstory Coffee Roasters - North Loop - MPLS

528 N. Washington Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Croissant$4.25
More about Backstory Coffee Roasters - North Loop - MPLS
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Dunn Brothers Coffee - Corner Cafe

9700 France Ave South, Bloomington

Avg 5 ( reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pain Au Chocolate Croissant$2.29
More about Dunn Brothers Coffee - Corner Cafe
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD

Martina

4312 S Upton Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 5 (9100 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Croissant$5.00
More about Martina
Café Cerés - Armatage

5400 Penn Ave S, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Croissant$4.50
Chocolate filled croissant.
Allergens: wheat, dairy, eggs, soy.
More about Café Cerés - Armatage
French Meadow

2610 Lyndale Avenue South, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Croissant$4.00
More about French Meadow
Café Cerés - Linden Hills

3509 West 44th street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CHOCOLATE CROISSANT$4.50
Chocolate filled croissant.
Contains: wheat, dairy, eggs, soy.
More about Café Cerés - Linden Hills
FRENCH FRIES

Alma

528 University Ave SE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (1031 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Croissant$4.50
Housemade laminated chocolate croissant.
More about Alma
Kieran's Kitchen Northeast

1401 Marshall St NE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.8 (197 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pastry | Chocolate Croissant$4.00
100% Naturally leavened, filled with chocolate (44% cocoa).
More about Kieran's Kitchen Northeast

