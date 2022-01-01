Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate mousse in Minneapolis

Go
Minneapolis restaurants
Toast

Minneapolis restaurants that serve chocolate mousse

Item pic

 

yum! kitchen and bakery - Saint Louis Park

4000 Minnetonka Blvd, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
chocolate mousse cupcake$4.25
More about yum! kitchen and bakery - Saint Louis Park
Item pic

 

Red Rabbit Minneapolis

Red Rabbit, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Mousse Torte$8.00
More about Red Rabbit Minneapolis
Carbone's Pizza image

 

Cabone's Pizza - St Anthony

2700 39th Ave NE Suite A 114, Saint Anthony

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Mousse Cake$5.00
More about Cabone's Pizza - St Anthony
Heather's image

SANDWICHES

Heather's - 5201 Chicago Ave S

5201 Chicago Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (73 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Mousse (Gf)$6.00
More about Heather's - 5201 Chicago Ave S
Naviya’s Thai Brasserie image

 

Naviyas Thai Kitchen - Linden Hills

2812 W 43RD ST, MINNEAPOLIS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Mousse$9.00
More about Naviyas Thai Kitchen - Linden Hills
Item pic

 

French Meadow

2610 Lyndale Avenue South, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Triple chocolate mousse (GF)$7.00
More about French Meadow

