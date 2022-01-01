Chocolate mousse in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve chocolate mousse
More about yum! kitchen and bakery - Saint Louis Park
yum! kitchen and bakery - Saint Louis Park
4000 Minnetonka Blvd, Minneapolis
|chocolate mousse cupcake
|$4.25
More about Red Rabbit Minneapolis
Red Rabbit Minneapolis
Red Rabbit, Minneapolis
|Chocolate Mousse Torte
|$8.00
More about Cabone's Pizza - St Anthony
Cabone's Pizza - St Anthony
2700 39th Ave NE Suite A 114, Saint Anthony
|Chocolate Mousse Cake
|$5.00
More about Heather's - 5201 Chicago Ave S
SANDWICHES
Heather's - 5201 Chicago Ave S
5201 Chicago Ave S, Minneapolis
|Chocolate Mousse (Gf)
|$6.00
More about Naviyas Thai Kitchen - Linden Hills
Naviyas Thai Kitchen - Linden Hills
2812 W 43RD ST, MINNEAPOLIS
|Chocolate Mousse
|$9.00