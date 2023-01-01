Chow fun in Minneapolis
Rainbow Restaurant - Minneapolis
2739 Nicollet Avenue South, Minneapolis
|SIngapore Chow Mai Fun
|$19.00
Mai Fun noodles, pork and shrimp, dusted with curry spice, stir-fried with bean sprouts, onions, eggs and topped with scallions
|Beef Chow Fun
|$18.00
These extra-wide noodles are dry sautéed, wok-seared, resulting in toasted noodles with crispy edges stir-fried with bean sprouts and scallions
|Chicken Chow Fun
|$18.00