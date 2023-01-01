Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chow fun in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Minneapolis restaurants that serve chow fun

Rainbow Restaurant - Minneapolis

2739 Nicollet Avenue South, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SIngapore Chow Mai Fun$19.00
Mai Fun noodles, pork and shrimp, dusted with curry spice, stir-fried with bean sprouts, onions, eggs and topped with scallions
Beef Chow Fun$18.00
These extra-wide noodles are dry sautéed, wok-seared, resulting in toasted noodles with crispy edges stir-fried with bean sprouts and scallions
Chicken Chow Fun$18.00
More about Rainbow Restaurant - Minneapolis
Great Wall Restaurant

4515 FRANCE AVE S, Edina

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beef Chow Fun$17.95
More about Great Wall Restaurant

