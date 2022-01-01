Clams in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve clams
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Mall of America - Mall of America
2131 Lindau Lane Suite 509, Bloomington
|Small New England Clam Chowder
|$5.95
The Devil's Advocate Stillwater
14200 60th St N, Stillwater
|Linguine Clams
|$21.00
fresh clams, lemon, roasted garlic, chilies, toasted gremolata
Kendall's Tavern & Chophouse
12800 Bunker Prairie Rd NW, Coon Rapids
|Cup Clam Chowder
|$5.95
|Bowl Clam Chowder
|$8.95
Muffin Top Cafe
1424 Nicollet Avenue South, Minneapolis
|Cup Broccoli Cheese
|$6.95
MCAD CAFE - 2501 Stevens Ave So - Minneapolis Minnesota - 55416
2501 Stevens Ave, Minneapolis
|Friday 10-28 New England Clam Chowder (cup)
|$3.25
A new seasonal soup, scratch made by Chef Steve. "New England Clam Chowder"
|Friday 10-28 New England Clam Chowder (bowl)
|$5.25
Steve's scratch made soups are delicious. Today's soup is a seasonal delight "New England Clam Chowder"