Clams in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Minneapolis restaurants that serve clams

Small New England Clam Chowder image

 

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Mall of America - Mall of America

2131 Lindau Lane Suite 509, Bloomington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Small New England Clam Chowder$5.95
More about Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Mall of America - Mall of America
The Devil's Advocate Stillwater image

 

The Devil's Advocate Stillwater

14200 60th St N, Stillwater

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Linguine Clams$21.00
fresh clams, lemon, roasted garlic, chilies, toasted gremolata
More about The Devil's Advocate Stillwater
Banner pic

 

Kendall's Tavern & Chophouse

12800 Bunker Prairie Rd NW, Coon Rapids

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cup Clam Chowder$5.95
Bowl Clam Chowder$8.95
More about Kendall's Tavern & Chophouse
Item pic

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Muffin Top Cafe

1424 Nicollet Avenue South, Minneapolis

Avg 3.8 (871 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cup Broccoli Cheese$6.95
More about Muffin Top Cafe
Item pic

 

MCAD CAFE - 2501 Stevens Ave So - Minneapolis Minnesota - 55416

2501 Stevens Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Friday 10-28 New England Clam Chowder (cup)$3.25
A new seasonal soup, scratch made by Chef Steve. "New England Clam Chowder"
Friday 10-28 New England Clam Chowder (bowl)$5.25
Steve's scratch made soups are delicious. Today's soup is a seasonal delight "New England Clam Chowder"
More about MCAD CAFE - 2501 Stevens Ave So - Minneapolis Minnesota - 55416

