Club sandwiches in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Minneapolis restaurants that serve club sandwiches

Dave's Downtown image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Dave's Downtown

900 2ND AVE. S. 230, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (578 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Jalapeño Chipotle Chicken Club Sandwich$14.95
Grilled chicken breast, fresh jalapenos, bacon, cheddar cheese chipotle mayo on a bun with fixings and a side
Bacon Club Chicken Sandwich$13.95
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, provolone cheese on a bun with fixings and a side
Bourbon Club Chicken Sandwich$14.95
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, cheddar cheese, bourbon sauce on a bun with fixings and a side
More about Dave's Downtown
Local Roots image

SANDWICHES

Local Roots

817 66th Street East, Richfield

Avg 4.6 (960 reviews)
Takeout
Club Sandwich$12.00
More about Local Roots
ff364b1f-edb6-4d04-b07a-ae44ef96dba8 image

 

The Block Food + Drink

7007 Walker Street, St. Louis Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Turkey Club Sandwich$15.00
Turkey, pepper bacon, smashed avocado, lettuce, tomato, and garlic aioli on 9-grain bread.
More about The Block Food + Drink
Item pic

 

Graze Provisions + Libations

520 n 4th st, minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (370 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Club Sandwich$14.00
Sliced turkey, sliced avocado, bacon bits, red onion, cheddar cheese, mixed greens on sourdough - topped with ranch dressing, dijon mustard & mayo and served with chips and salsa
More about Graze Provisions + Libations

