Cobb salad in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Toast

Minneapolis restaurants that serve cobb salad

Item pic

 

Eggy's Diner

120 West 14th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cobb Salad$13.00
Mixed greens with grilled chicken breast, bacon, avocado, egg, tomato and bleu cheese. With green goddess dressing.
More about Eggy's Diner
The Loop - MPLS image

 

The Loop - MPLS

606 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
COBB SALAD$16.00
Romaine lettuce, bacon, grilled chicken, avocado, hard boiled egg, tomato, bleu cheese crumbles, and choice of dressing
More about The Loop - MPLS
1619c0cf-18b9-433f-a5f8-836e0b02a1d4 image

 

Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room

2500 University Ave NE, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cobb Salad$15.00
Chicken, romaine, bacon, egg, tomato, avocado, scallions, bleu cheese crumbles, and choice of dressing
More about Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room
Local Roots image

SANDWICHES

Local Roots

817 66th Street East, Richfield

Avg 4.6 (960 reviews)
Takeout
Cobb Salad$13.00
Romaine, bleu cheese dressing, turkey, ham, bacon, onion, bleu cheese crumbles, tomato, & hard-boiled egg
More about Local Roots
Banner pic

 

Kendall's Tavern & Chophouse

12800 Bunker Prairie Rd NW, Coon Rapids

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cobb Salad$12.95
Thick-Cut Bacon, Iceberg Lettuce, Avocado, Eggs, Tomato, Amablu Cheese Crumbles, Choice of Dressing Served with Toast Points. Add Grilled Chicken $3, Add Blackened Salmon or Shrimp or Grilled Steak $5
More about Kendall's Tavern & Chophouse
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar

3675 Minnehaha Ave. S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (914 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chopped Cobb Salad$14.00
Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, roasted corn, celery, bacon, avocado, red onion, cilantro, bloody mary vinaigrette
More about The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar
Psycho Suzi’s Motor Lounge image

 

Psycho Suzi’s Motor Lounge

1900 Marshall St NE, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cobb Salad$14.95
Iceberg lettuce, bacon, hardboiled egg, tomato, onions, cauliflower, kalamata olive, croutons, parmesan. Tossed with Italian dressing.
More about Psycho Suzi’s Motor Lounge
Café Cerés image

 

Café Cerés

5400 Penn Ave S, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
COBB SALAD$12.00
blue cheese, tomato, bacon, ham, red onion, egg
More about Café Cerés
Café Cerés image

 

Café Cerés

3509 West 44th street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
COBB SALAD$12.00
More about Café Cerés
NOLO's Kitchen and Bar image

 

NOLO's Kitchen and Bar

515 Washington Avenue North, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cobb Salad$16.00
romain, baby kale, grilled chicken, bacon, egg, avocado, tomato, blue cheese, breadcrumbs, herb dressing
More about NOLO's Kitchen and Bar
Cobb Salad image

 

Graze Provisions + Libations

520 n 4th st, minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (370 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cobb Salad$14.00
Mixed greens and spinach, honey mustard chicken, hard boiled egg, bacon bits, cherry tomatoes, roasted pumpkin seeds, blue cheese, green onions & sliced avocado - topped with avocado ranch dressing
More about Graze Provisions + Libations

