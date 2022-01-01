Cobb salad in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve cobb salad
Eggy's Diner
120 West 14th Street, Minneapolis
|Cobb Salad
|$13.00
Mixed greens with grilled chicken breast, bacon, avocado, egg, tomato and bleu cheese. With green goddess dressing.
The Loop - MPLS
606 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis
|COBB SALAD
|$16.00
Romaine lettuce, bacon, grilled chicken, avocado, hard boiled egg, tomato, bleu cheese crumbles, and choice of dressing
Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room
2500 University Ave NE, Minneapolis
|Cobb Salad
|$15.00
Chicken, romaine, bacon, egg, tomato, avocado, scallions, bleu cheese crumbles, and choice of dressing
SANDWICHES
Local Roots
817 66th Street East, Richfield
|Cobb Salad
|$13.00
Romaine, bleu cheese dressing, turkey, ham, bacon, onion, bleu cheese crumbles, tomato, & hard-boiled egg
Kendall's Tavern & Chophouse
12800 Bunker Prairie Rd NW, Coon Rapids
|Cobb Salad
|$12.95
Thick-Cut Bacon, Iceberg Lettuce, Avocado, Eggs, Tomato, Amablu Cheese Crumbles, Choice of Dressing Served with Toast Points. Add Grilled Chicken $3, Add Blackened Salmon or Shrimp or Grilled Steak $5
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar
3675 Minnehaha Ave. S, Minneapolis
|Chopped Cobb Salad
|$14.00
Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, roasted corn, celery, bacon, avocado, red onion, cilantro, bloody mary vinaigrette
Psycho Suzi’s Motor Lounge
1900 Marshall St NE, Minneapolis
|Cobb Salad
|$14.95
Iceberg lettuce, bacon, hardboiled egg, tomato, onions, cauliflower, kalamata olive, croutons, parmesan. Tossed with Italian dressing.
Café Cerés
5400 Penn Ave S, Minneapolis
|COBB SALAD
|$12.00
blue cheese, tomato, bacon, ham, red onion, egg
NOLO's Kitchen and Bar
515 Washington Avenue North, Minneapolis
|Cobb Salad
|$16.00
romain, baby kale, grilled chicken, bacon, egg, avocado, tomato, blue cheese, breadcrumbs, herb dressing
Graze Provisions + Libations
520 n 4th st, minneapolis
|Cobb Salad
|$14.00
Mixed greens and spinach, honey mustard chicken, hard boiled egg, bacon bits, cherry tomatoes, roasted pumpkin seeds, blue cheese, green onions & sliced avocado - topped with avocado ranch dressing