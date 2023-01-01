Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Coconut cream pies in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Minneapolis restaurants that serve coconut cream pies

Item pic

 

yum! kitchen and bakery - Saint Louis Park

4000 Minnetonka Blvd, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
mini coconut cream pie$6.95
More about yum! kitchen and bakery - Saint Louis Park
Consumer pic

 

Hark! Cafe

430 N 1st Ave, Ste 150, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Coconut Cream Mini Pie$14.00
**Pre-order ONLY for pickup Tuesday 3/14** A creamy decadent layer of coconut custard topped with fluffy whipped coconut cream and toasted coconut. This is a 6" mini-size pie that serves 3-4. Allergens: contains soy, coconut.
More about Hark! Cafe
Heather's image

SANDWICHES

Heather's - 5201 Chicago Ave S

5201 Chicago Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (73 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
White Chocolate Coconut Cream Pie$6.00
More about Heather's - 5201 Chicago Ave S

