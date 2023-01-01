Coconut cream pies in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve coconut cream pies
yum! kitchen and bakery - Saint Louis Park
4000 Minnetonka Blvd, Minneapolis
|mini coconut cream pie
|$6.95
Hark! Cafe
430 N 1st Ave, Ste 150, Minneapolis
|Coconut Cream Mini Pie
|$14.00
**Pre-order ONLY for pickup Tuesday 3/14** A creamy decadent layer of coconut custard topped with fluffy whipped coconut cream and toasted coconut. This is a 6" mini-size pie that serves 3-4. Allergens: contains soy, coconut.