Coconut curry in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve coconut curry
yum! kitchen and bakery - Saint Louis Park
4000 Minnetonka Blvd, Minneapolis
|quart coconut curry w/ chicken
|$12.95
|cup coconut curry w/ chicken
|$5.95
|bowl coconut curry w/ chicken
|$6.95
SANDWICHES
Heather's - 5201 Chicago Ave S
5201 Chicago Ave S, Minneapolis
|Cold Quart of Coconut Shrimp Curry Soup
|$13.00
Raag Progressive Indian Cuisine - Minneapolis MN
3812 W 50th St, Minneapolis
|Curried Sage & Coconut Soup (V) (GF) (DF)
|$10.00
Slow Simmered Sage Infused Coconut Soup, Enhanced with Indian Spices.
(V) (GF) (DF)
Northern Taphouse - Plymouth
220 Carlson Pkwy N, Plymouth
|Coconut Curry Wings.
|$14.99
Bone-in wings tossed in coconut curry sauce with crushed peanuts and pistachios topped with cilantro