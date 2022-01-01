Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Coleslaw in Minneapolis

Go
Minneapolis restaurants
Toast

Minneapolis restaurants that serve coleslaw

Item pic

 

My Burger Skyway

601 Marquette Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Coleslaw$1.95
Side order of our house made coleslaw.
More about My Burger Skyway
Item pic

 

Red Cow

208 North 1st Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Coleslaw$3.00
More about Red Cow
Item pic

 

Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room

2500 University Ave NE, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Side Coleslaw$2.50
More about Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room
Item pic

 

Red Cow

2626 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Coleslaw$3.00
More about Red Cow
Item pic

 

Hell’s Kitchen Minneapolis

80 South 9th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Coleslaw$2.95
More about Hell’s Kitchen Minneapolis
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

My Burger Richfield

6555 Lyndale Ave S, Richfield

Avg 4.5 (1523 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Coleslaw$1.95
Side order of our house made coleslaw.
More about My Burger Richfield
Fireside Foundry image

 

Fireside Foundry

6736 Penn Ave S, Richfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Side of Coleslaw$4.00
More about Fireside Foundry
Banner pic

 

Kendall's Tavern & Chophouse

12800 Bunker Prairie Rd NW, Coon Rapids

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Side Coleslaw$3.95
More about Kendall's Tavern & Chophouse
PEPPERS & FRIES image

 

PEPPERS & FRIES

3900 E Lake Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Coleslaw$3.95
More about PEPPERS & FRIES
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar

3675 Minnehaha Ave. S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (914 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Side Coleslaw$2.00
More about The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar
d59c230b-804e-40d3-924c-164211c02024 image

 

Brasa Rotisserie

812 W 46th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Coleslaw$2.50
Vegetarian
More about Brasa Rotisserie
Fly Chix - Stadium Village image

 

Fly Chix - Stadium Village

309 SE Oak Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Coleslaw
More about Fly Chix - Stadium Village
Fare Game image

HAMBURGERS

Fare Game

2900 Johnson Street NE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (5 reviews)
Takeout
Mustard Coleslaw$4.00
Shredded Cabbage, Onion, Mayo, and Mustard. 8 oz Portion.
More about Fare Game
Slim’s image

HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Slim’s

6901 Brooklyn Blvd, Brooklyn Center

Avg 3.9 (326 reviews)
Takeout
Coleslaw$1.49
More about Slim’s
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

My Burger- Stadium Village

213 SE Oak St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.1 (156 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Coleslaw$1.95
Side order of our house made coleslaw.
More about My Burger- Stadium Village
Item pic

 

Red Cow

3624 W 50th St, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Coleslaw$3.00
More about Red Cow
Wild Bill's Sports Saloon image

 

Wild Bill's Sports Saloon

10950 Club W Pkwy NE, Blaine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Coleslaw$1.99
More about Wild Bill's Sports Saloon
Item pic

 

My Burger Uptown

3100 Excelsior Blvd., Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Coleslaw$1.95
Side order of our house made coleslaw.
More about My Burger Uptown
Item pic

STEAKS

Brasa Rotisserie

600 E Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (319 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Coleslaw$2.50
Vegetarian
More about Brasa Rotisserie
Item pic

 

The Block Food + Drink

7007 Walker Street, St. Louis Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sweet Chili Coleslaw$3.00
More about The Block Food + Drink
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Sheridan Room

337 13th Avenue Northeast, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (765 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Vinaigrette Coleslaw$5.00
cabbage, carrots, jalapeños, scallions, roasted corn tossed in a vinegar based sauce
More about The Sheridan Room

Map

