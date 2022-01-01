Coleslaw in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve coleslaw
My Burger Skyway
601 Marquette Ave, Minneapolis
|Coleslaw
|$1.95
Side order of our house made coleslaw.
Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room
2500 University Ave NE, Minneapolis
|Side Coleslaw
|$2.50
Hell’s Kitchen Minneapolis
80 South 9th Street, Minneapolis
|Coleslaw
|$2.95
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
My Burger Richfield
6555 Lyndale Ave S, Richfield
|Coleslaw
|$1.95
Side order of our house made coleslaw.
Kendall's Tavern & Chophouse
12800 Bunker Prairie Rd NW, Coon Rapids
|Side Coleslaw
|$3.95
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar
3675 Minnehaha Ave. S, Minneapolis
|Side Coleslaw
|$2.00
Fly Chix - Stadium Village
309 SE Oak Street, Minneapolis
|Coleslaw
HAMBURGERS
Fare Game
2900 Johnson Street NE, Minneapolis
|Mustard Coleslaw
|$4.00
Shredded Cabbage, Onion, Mayo, and Mustard. 8 oz Portion.
HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Slim’s
6901 Brooklyn Blvd, Brooklyn Center
|Coleslaw
|$1.49
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
My Burger- Stadium Village
213 SE Oak St, Minneapolis
|Coleslaw
|$1.95
Side order of our house made coleslaw.
Wild Bill's Sports Saloon
10950 Club W Pkwy NE, Blaine
|Side Coleslaw
|$1.99
My Burger Uptown
3100 Excelsior Blvd., Minneapolis
|Coleslaw
|$1.95
Side order of our house made coleslaw.
STEAKS
Brasa Rotisserie
600 E Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis
|Coleslaw
|$2.50
Vegetarian
The Block Food + Drink
7007 Walker Street, St. Louis Park
|Sweet Chili Coleslaw
|$3.00