Collard greens in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve collard greens
Soul to Soul Smokehouse - Midtown Global Market
920 East Lake St., Minneapolis
|Small Collard Greens
|$4.99
Slow simmered with onions, fresh jalapenos and smoked turkey – just like mom would make!
|Large Collard Greens
|$11.99
|Medium Collard Greens
|$7.99
Flynn's Eats
6600 Penn Ave S., Richfield
|COLLARD GREENS
|$3.50
Collard Greens, smoke turkey meat and house seasoning.
BBQ
Eat Street Social
18 West 26th Street, Minneapolis
|Smoked Turkey Collard Greens
|$10.00
Hark! Cafe
430 N 1st Ave, Ste 150, Minneapolis
|Quiche with Gruyère, Collard greens, and shallot
|$7.00
Collards, gruyère, and shallot quiche Ft. Signature hark pie crust!
Contains soy, coconut, and cashew
STEAKS
Brasa Rotisserie - Northeast
600 E Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis
|Half Collard Greens
|$5.50
w/Smoked Chicken
|Full Collard Greens
|$11.00
w/Smoked Chicken