Cookies in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve cookies
yum! kitchen & bakery
4000 Minnetonka Blvd, Minneapolis
|frosted sugar cookie
|$3.25
|ranger cookie
|$2.00
a yum! favorite - packed w/ rolled oats, toffee pieces, butterscotch chips and flake coconut
|chocolate chip cookie
|$2.00
Dino's Mediterranean Fresh
3179 Northdale Blvd NW, Coon Rapids
|Cookie
|$2.99
Surly Brewing Company
520 Malcolm Ave SE, Minneapolis
|Lemonade Sugar Cookie
|$3.00
My Burger Skyway
601 Marquette Ave, Minneapolis
|Cookies 'n Cream
|$4.95
Hand scooped vanilla ice cream and oreos. Hand-spun and made to order, when you order.
Broders' Cucina Italiana
2308 West 50th St, Minneapolis
|La Rosa Cookies
Italian butter cookies from the La Rosa Bakery in New Jersey
|Almond Horn Cookie
|$1.50
1 cookie | marzipan cookie rolled in slivered almonds and covered in an apricot glaze.
|Rainbow Cookie
|$1.50
1 colorful Venetian layer cookie consisting of almond sponge cake, apricot jam and melted chocolate.
Kieran's Kitchen Northeast
1401 Marshall St NE, Minneapolis
|Cookie 6 Pack | Chocolate Rye Cookie
|$10.00
|Big Cookie | Ginger Molasses
|$3.25
|Cookie | Chocolate Chip
|$3.25
Johnny Boy's
8419 West Broadway Ave, Brooklyn Park
|Cookies & Cream Pizza
|$6.99
Your Choice of White or Milk Chocolate, Oreo Pieces
Fletcher's Ice Cream
1509 Marshall St NE, Minneapolis
|Homemade Cookie
|$3.50
Dave's Downtown
900 2ND AVE. S. 230, Minneapolis
|Cookie
|$2.49
Delicious home made cookies daily
Eat Street Social
18 West 26th Street, Minneapolis
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.00
Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria
1250 126th Ln NE,Ste 800, Blaine
|Cookies Dozen
|$12.98
The Copper Hen
2515 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis
|Cookies
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.50
The Bad Waitress
2 E 26th St, Minneapolis
|Jumbo Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$4.00
Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks
3500 124th Ave NW Suite 120, Coon Rapids
|Cookie Butter Pizza
|$7.00
Young Joni
165 13th Ave NE, Minneapolis
|Cookie & Bar Plate
|$11.00
church basement bars and chocolate chip cookies
*gluten cannot be removed
Surdyk's Cheese Shop
303 East Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis
|Chocolate Pecan Oatmeal Cookie
|$1.75
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.75
|Monster Cookie
|$1.75
My Burger Richfield
6555 Lyndale Ave S, Richfield
|Cookies 'n Cream
|$4.95
Hand scooped vanilla ice cream and oreos. Hand-spun and made to order, when you order.
Fireside Foundry
6736 Penn Ave S, Richfield
|Cookie
|$1.00
Chewy Chocolate Chip Cookie.
Milio's
3813 W 44th Street, Minneapolis
|Reeses Pieces Cookie
|$1.79
|Salted Caramel Chocolate Chunk Cookie
|$1.79
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.79
Heather's
5201 Chicago Ave S, Minneapolis
|Chocolate Butterscotch Cookie
|$2.00
|Peanut Butter Cookie (GF/DF)
|$2.00
|Monster Cookie
|$2.00
Sassy Spoon
5011 34th Ave South, Minneapolis
|Chocolate Chunk Cookie
|$4.00
Made with coconut, almond, and tapioca flour.
Contains butter and egg.
The Nicollet Diner and Muffin Top Cafe
1428 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.95
The Loop - West End
5331 W 16th Street, St Louis Park
|Cookie Platter
|$10.00
A variety of fresh baked hot and gooey cookies. Includes chocolate chip, butterscotch, M&M, and monster for a total of 12 cookies!
|Cookie Platter (Delivery)
|$11.00
A variety of fresh baked hot and gooey cookies. Includes chocolate chip, butterscotch, M&M, and monster for a total of 12 cookies!
200 Washington Ave N., Minneapolis
|Salted Butter Chocolate Chunk Cookie (GF)
|$5.00
Brasa Rotisserie
812 W 46th Street, Minneapolis
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.25
Gluten Free
