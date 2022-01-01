Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Minneapolis restaurants that serve cookies

Item pic

 

yum! kitchen & bakery

4000 Minnetonka Blvd, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
frosted sugar cookie$3.25
ranger cookie$2.00
a yum! favorite - packed w/ rolled oats, toffee pieces, butterscotch chips and flake coconut
chocolate chip cookie$2.00
More about yum! kitchen & bakery
Item pic

 

Dino's Mediterranean Fresh

3179 Northdale Blvd NW, Coon Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cookie$2.99
More about Dino's Mediterranean Fresh
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Surly Brewing Company

520 Malcolm Ave SE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.7 (689 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Lemonade Sugar Cookie$3.00
More about Surly Brewing Company
Cookies 'n Cream image

 

My Burger Skyway

601 Marquette Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cookies 'n Cream$4.95
Hand scooped vanilla ice cream and oreos. Hand-spun and made to order, when you order.
More about My Burger Skyway
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Broders' Cucina Italiana

2308 West 50th St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (3113 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
La Rosa Cookies
Italian butter cookies from the La Rosa Bakery in New Jersey
Almond Horn Cookie$1.50
1 cookie | marzipan cookie rolled in slivered almonds and covered in an apricot glaze.
Rainbow Cookie$1.50
1 colorful Venetian layer cookie consisting of almond sponge cake, apricot jam and melted chocolate.
More about Broders' Cucina Italiana
Item pic

 

Kieran's Kitchen Northeast

1401 Marshall St NE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.8 (197 reviews)
Takeout
Cookie 6 Pack | Chocolate Rye Cookie$10.00
Big Cookie | Ginger Molasses$3.25
Cookie | Chocolate Chip$3.25
More about Kieran's Kitchen Northeast
Item pic

 

Johnny Boy's

8419 West Broadway Ave, Brooklyn Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cookies & Cream Pizza$6.99
Your Choice of White or Milk Chocolate, Oreo Pieces
More about Johnny Boy's
Item pic

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • WAFFLES

Fletcher's Ice Cream

1509 Marshall St NE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.7 (463 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Homemade Cookie$3.50
More about Fletcher's Ice Cream
Cookie image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Dave's Downtown

900 2ND AVE. S. 230, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (578 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cookie$2.49
Delicious home made cookies daily
More about Dave's Downtown
Eat Street Social image

BBQ

Eat Street Social

18 West 26th Street, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (976 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.00
More about Eat Street Social
Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria image

 

Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria

1250 126th Ln NE,Ste 800, Blaine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cookies Dozen$12.98
More about Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria
Chocolate Chip Cookie image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • CAKES

The Copper Hen

2515 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (1581 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cookies
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.50
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.50
More about The Copper Hen
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Bad Waitress

2 E 26th St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.1 (1858 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Jumbo Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.00
More about The Bad Waitress
Item pic

PIZZA • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES

Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks

3500 124th Ave NW Suite 120, Coon Rapids

Avg 4 (13 reviews)
Takeout
Cookie Butter Pizza$7.00
More about Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks
Young Joni image

PIZZA

Young Joni

165 13th Ave NE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.9 (4934 reviews)
Takeout
Cookie & Bar Plate$11.00
church basement bars and chocolate chip cookies
*gluten cannot be removed
More about Young Joni
Surdyk's Cheese Shop image

 

Surdyk's Cheese Shop

303 East Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Pecan Oatmeal Cookie$1.75
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.75
Monster Cookie$1.75
More about Surdyk's Cheese Shop
Cookies 'n Cream image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

My Burger Richfield

6555 Lyndale Ave S, Richfield

Avg 4.5 (1523 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cookies 'n Cream$4.95
Hand scooped vanilla ice cream and oreos. Hand-spun and made to order, when you order.
More about My Burger Richfield
Fireside Foundry image

 

Fireside Foundry

6736 Penn Ave S, Richfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cookie$1.00
Chewy Chocolate Chip Cookie.
More about Fireside Foundry
Reeses Pieces Cookie image

 

Milio's

3813 W 44th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Reeses Pieces Cookie$1.79
Salted Caramel Chocolate Chunk Cookie$1.79
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.79
More about Milio's
Local Roots image

SANDWICHES

Local Roots

817 66th Street East, Richfield

Avg 4.6 (960 reviews)
Takeout
Cookie$2.00
More about Local Roots
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Heather's

5201 Chicago Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (73 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Butterscotch Cookie$2.00
Peanut Butter Cookie (GF/DF)$2.00
Monster Cookie$2.00
More about Heather's
Sassy Spoon image

 

Sassy Spoon

5011 34th Ave South, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (135 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chunk Cookie$4.00
Made with coconut, almond, and tapioca flour.
Contains butter and egg.
More about Sassy Spoon
Item pic

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Nicollet Diner and Muffin Top Cafe

1428 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 3.8 (871 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.95
More about The Nicollet Diner and Muffin Top Cafe
The Loop - West End image

 

The Loop - West End

5331 W 16th Street, St Louis Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cookie Platter$10.00
A variety of fresh baked hot and gooey cookies. Includes chocolate chip, butterscotch, M&M, and monster for a total of 12 cookies!
Cookie Platter (Delivery)$11.00
A variety of fresh baked hot and gooey cookies. Includes chocolate chip, butterscotch, M&M, and monster for a total of 12 cookies!
More about The Loop - West End
Arturo's Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS

Arturo's Pizza

18 university ave ne, Minneapolis

Avg 4 (7 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cookie$1.00
More about Arturo's Pizza
Salted Butter Chocolate Chunk Cookie (GF) image

 

EDWARDS DESSERT KITCHEN

200 Washington Ave N., Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Salted Butter Chocolate Chunk Cookie (GF)$5.00
More about EDWARDS DESSERT KITCHEN
Mr. Paul's Supper Club image

 

Mr. Paul's Supper Club

3917 B Market Street, Edina

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cookies$5.00
More about Mr. Paul's Supper Club
Item pic

 

Brasa Rotisserie

812 W 46th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.25
Gluten Free
More about Brasa Rotisserie
The Kenwood image

 

The Kenwood

2115 W 21st St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (810 reviews)
Takeout
Cookie$1.50
More about The Kenwood
Item pic

 

Café Cerés

5400 Penn Ave S, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Zephyr Cookie$3.00
Cowboy Cookie$3.00
Chocolate Tahini Cookie$3.00
Chocolate cookie made with tahini and 70% Valrhona chocolate. Allergens: wheat: dairy, eggs, seeds, soy
More about Café Cerés

