Crab salad in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants that serve crab salad

Heather's - 5201 Chicago Ave S

5201 Chicago Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (73 reviews)
Crab Cake Benedict with Sauteed Spinach, Poached Eggs, Dill Hollandaise, Crispy Potatoes, and Side Green Salad$19.00
More about Heather's - 5201 Chicago Ave S
Hawaii Poke Bowl - Richfield - 1818 East 66th Street

1818 East 66th Street, Richfield

No reviews yet
Side of Crab Salad$5.95
More about Hawaii Poke Bowl - Richfield - 1818 East 66th Street
Hawaii Poke Bowl West Lake St

3234 West Lake St., Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Side of Crab Salad$5.95
More about Hawaii Poke Bowl West Lake St
Christos Greek Restaurant

2632 Nicollet Avenue, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (723 reviews)
Crab Cake Salad$18.95
Fried crab cakes with honey-mustard dressing; over mixed greens
More about Christos Greek Restaurant

