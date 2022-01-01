Crepes in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve crepes
Eggy's Diner
120 West 14th Street, Minneapolis
|Florentine Crepes
|$12.25
Stuffed with scrambled eggs, cheddar, onions, spinach and topped with house-made hollandaise
|Plain Crepes
|$10.75
Three sweet crepes topped with powdered sugar
|Eggy's Crepes
|$12.00
Crepes stuffed with strawberries, bananas and pecans, topped with whipped cream
Monello/Constantine
1115 2ND AVE S, MINNEAPOLIS
|Crepe Cake
|$12.00
with caramel mascarpone and oats
SANDWICHES
Heather's
5201 Chicago Ave S, Minneapolis
|Plain Crepe (Crepe Only)
|$4.00
|Strawberry Preserve Crepe
|$6.00
|Nutella & Strawberry Crepe
|$9.00
Original Pancake House
3501 W 70th Street, Edina
|PLAIN CREPES
|$9.25
|APPLE CREPES
|$11.00
No substitutions. Three crepes loaded house made filling with sour cream, amaretto, apples, pecans and cinnamon.
|CHIPOTLE CREPE
|$13.25
One large crepe stuffed with rotisserie chicken, green and red peppers, onion, chipotle ranch sauce.
Served with fresh fruit.
RAMEN
Ramen Kazama Select
1510 Como Ave SE, Minneapolis
|Creme Brulee Crepe Cake
|$5.99
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Penny's Coffee
100 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis
|Pesto Chevre Crepe
|$12.00
Basil pesto with artichoke hearts, fresh spinach, and creamy chevre. Topped with toasted pine nuts, & a drizzle of olive oil.
|Banana Nocciolata Crepe
|$12.00
Organic cocoa & hazelnut spread, sliced banana, toasted hazelnut bits, and a dusting of powdered sugar
|Ham & Gruyere Crepe
|$12.00
Locally sourced black forest ham, gruyere cheese, dijon aioli
Reverie Cafe + Bar
1517 East 35th Street, Minneapolis
|Crepes
|$12.00
Rotating Selection. This item may contain tree nuts. Please ask.
Citrus Mango Compote with Mint + Vanilla, Blueberry Puree, Sour Cream, Sweet Curried Pepitas