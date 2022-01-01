Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crepes in Minneapolis

Go
Minneapolis restaurants
Toast

Minneapolis restaurants that serve crepes

Item pic

 

Eggy's Diner

120 West 14th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Florentine Crepes$12.25
Stuffed with scrambled eggs, cheddar, onions, spinach and topped with house-made hollandaise
Plain Crepes$10.75
Three sweet crepes topped with powdered sugar
Eggy's Crepes$12.00
Crepes stuffed with strawberries, bananas and pecans, topped with whipped cream
More about Eggy's Diner
Monello/Constantine image

 

Monello/Constantine

1115 2ND AVE S, MINNEAPOLIS

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crepe Cake$12.00
with caramel mascarpone and oats
More about Monello/Constantine
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Heather's

5201 Chicago Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (73 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Plain Crepe (Crepe Only)$4.00
Strawberry Preserve Crepe$6.00
Nutella & Strawberry Crepe$9.00
More about Heather's
Item pic

 

Original Pancake House

3501 W 70th Street, Edina

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
PLAIN CREPES$9.25
APPLE CREPES$11.00
No substitutions. Three crepes loaded house made filling with sour cream, amaretto, apples, pecans and cinnamon.
CHIPOTLE CREPE$13.25
One large crepe stuffed with rotisserie chicken, green and red peppers, onion, chipotle ranch sauce.
Served with fresh fruit.
More about Original Pancake House
Ramen Kazama Select image

RAMEN

Ramen Kazama Select

1510 Como Ave SE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (440 reviews)
Takeout
Creme Brulee Crepe Cake$5.99
More about Ramen Kazama Select
Banana Nocciolata Crepe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Penny's Coffee

100 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (566 reviews)
Takeout
Pesto Chevre Crepe$12.00
Basil pesto with artichoke hearts, fresh spinach, and creamy chevre. Topped with toasted pine nuts, & a drizzle of olive oil.
Banana Nocciolata Crepe$12.00
Organic cocoa & hazelnut spread, sliced banana, toasted hazelnut bits, and a dusting of powdered sugar
Ham & Gruyere Crepe$12.00
Locally sourced black forest ham, gruyere cheese, dijon aioli
More about Penny's Coffee
Item pic

 

Reverie Cafe + Bar

1517 East 35th Street, Minneapolis

Avg 4.8 (601 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crepes$12.00
Rotating Selection. This item may contain tree nuts. Please ask.
Citrus Mango Compote with Mint + Vanilla, Blueberry Puree, Sour Cream, Sweet Curried Pepitas
More about Reverie Cafe + Bar
The Block Food + Drink image

 

The Block Food + Drink

7007 Walker Street, St. Louis Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cinnamon Apple Crepe$9.00
Topped with caramel, whipped cream and powdered sugar
Mushroom & Swiss Crepe$12.00
Served with Block Breakfast potatoes
More about The Block Food + Drink

