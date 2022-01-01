Crispy chicken in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve crispy chicken
Dino's Mediterranean Fresh
3179 Northdale Blvd NW, Coon Rapids
|Side Crispy Chicken
|$4.29
My Burger Skyway
601 Marquette Ave, Minneapolis
|Double Crispy Chicken
|$9.95
Lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
|Crispy Chicken Burger
|$7.95
Lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
The Loop - MPLS
606 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis
|CRISPY CHICKEN STRIPS
|$15.00
Served with hand-cut garlic and herb fries
|CRISPY "CHICKEN" SANDWICH
|$15.00
Plant-based chicken, gochujang glaze, kimchi coleslaw, pickles
Vegan Friendly
The Unofficial
3701 Stinson Blvd NE, St Anthony
|Crispy (Or Grilled) Chicken Salad
|$13.00
Tomato, onion, bacon, cheddar, and crispy chicken on spring lettuce blend. Served with a toasted brioche crouton and choice of dressing For $2 add blue cheese and buffalo sauce.
Longfellow Grill
2990 W River Pkwy, Minneapolis
|Crispy Chicken Tenders
|$14.50
buttermilk marinated, hand-breaded to order, cajun spices, house-made restaurant ranch
My Burger Richfield
6555 Lyndale Ave S, Richfield
|Double Crispy Chicken
|$9.95
Lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
|Crispy Chicken Burger
|$7.95
Lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
Hickory Hog Grill and Smokehouse
3900 Silver Lake Rd NE #38, St Anthony
|Crispy Buffalo Chicken Meal
|$15.50
Edina Grill
5028 France Ave S, Edina
|Crispy Chicken Tenders
|$14.50
buttermilk marinated, hand-breaded to order, cajun spices, house-made restaurant ranch
PEPPERS & FRIES
3900 E Lake Street, Minneapolis
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$14.85
Mixed greens, crispy chicken tossed in BBQ sauce, red onion, corn, cilantro, crunchy corn tortilla strips
Heather's
5201 Chicago Ave S, Minneapolis
|Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$15.00
Mixed Greens, Radish, Blue Cheese, Carrots, Sunflower Seeds, Blue Cheese Dressing
|Crispy Fried Chicken Breast (Protein Only)
|$6.50
The Loop - West End
5331 W 16th Street, St Louis Park
|Crispy Chicken Caesar
|$17.00
Plant-based chicken, romaine lettuce, creamy (vegan) garlic dressing, pickled onion, croutons, vegan parmesan cheese.
The Freehouse
701 N Washington Ave #101, Minneapolis
|Crispy Chicken Tenders
|$14.50
buttermilk marinated, hand-breaded to order, cajun spices, house-made restaurant ranch
Slim’s
6901 Brooklyn Blvd, Brooklyn Center
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$5.99
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
A fresh hand breaded chicken sandwich served with lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, and your choice of cheese.
My Burger- Stadium Village
213 SE Oak St, Minneapolis
|Crispy Chicken Burger
|$7.95
Lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
|Double Crispy Chicken
|$9.95
Lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
Wild Bill's Sports Saloon
10950 Club W Pkwy NE, Blaine
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$11.99
My Burger Uptown
3100 Excelsior Blvd., Minneapolis
|Double Crispy Chicken
|$9.95
Lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
|Crispy Chicken Burger
|$7.95
Lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
Dino's Mediterranean Fresh
6539 York Ave S, Edina
|Side Crispy Chicken
|$4.29
ie & un dito
4724 Cedar Ave S, Minneapolis
|KIDS CRISPY CHICKEN FINGERS
|$9.00
House made bambino chicken fingers served with a side of our fingerling potato fries. Served with side of ketchup.
The Lowry
2112 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis
|Crispy Chicken Tenders
|$14.50
buttermilk marinated, hand-breaded to order, cajun spices, house-made restaurant ranch
NOLO's Kitchen and Bar
515 Washington Avenue North, Minneapolis
|Crispy Chicken
|$17.00
lettuce, pickled green tomato, mayonaise, spicy honey
|Kids Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$8.00
Thai Fusion
3003 85th Ave N, Brooklyn park
|39 . Crispy Chicken Fried Rice
|$12.99
Battered chicken breast served over fried rice and cucumber.