Crispy chicken in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Toast

Minneapolis restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Dino's Mediterranean Fresh image

 

Dino's Mediterranean Fresh

3179 Northdale Blvd NW, Coon Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Crispy Chicken$4.29
More about Dino's Mediterranean Fresh
Item pic

 

My Burger Skyway

601 Marquette Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Double Crispy Chicken$9.95
Lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
Crispy Chicken Burger$7.95
Lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
More about My Burger Skyway
The Loop - MPLS image

 

The Loop - MPLS

606 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CRISPY CHICKEN STRIPS$15.00
Served with hand-cut garlic and herb fries
CRISPY "CHICKEN" SANDWICH$15.00
Plant-based chicken, gochujang glaze, kimchi coleslaw, pickles
Vegan Friendly
More about The Loop - MPLS
The Unofficial image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

The Unofficial

3701 Stinson Blvd NE, St Anthony

Avg 4.3 (549 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy (Or Grilled) Chicken Salad$13.00
Tomato, onion, bacon, cheddar, and crispy chicken on spring lettuce blend. Served with a toasted brioche crouton and choice of dressing For $2 add blue cheese and buffalo sauce.
More about The Unofficial
Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Longfellow Grill

2990 W River Pkwy, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (769 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Tenders$14.50
buttermilk marinated, hand-breaded to order, cajun spices, house-made restaurant ranch
More about Longfellow Grill
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

My Burger Richfield

6555 Lyndale Ave S, Richfield

Avg 4.5 (1523 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Double Crispy Chicken$9.95
Lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
Crispy Chicken Burger$7.95
Lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
More about My Burger Richfield
Hickory Hog Grill and Smokehouse image

 

Hickory Hog Grill and Smokehouse

3900 Silver Lake Rd NE #38, St Anthony

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Meal$15.50
More about Hickory Hog Grill and Smokehouse
Edina Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Edina Grill

5028 France Ave S, Edina

Avg 4.4 (985 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Tenders$14.50
buttermilk marinated, hand-breaded to order, cajun spices, house-made restaurant ranch
More about Edina Grill
Item pic

 

PEPPERS & FRIES

3900 E Lake Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Salad$14.85
Mixed greens, crispy chicken tossed in BBQ sauce, red onion, corn, cilantro, crunchy corn tortilla strips
More about PEPPERS & FRIES
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Heather's

5201 Chicago Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (73 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad$15.00
Mixed Greens, Radish, Blue Cheese, Carrots, Sunflower Seeds, Blue Cheese Dressing
Crispy Fried Chicken Breast (Protein Only)$6.50
More about Heather's
The Loop - West End image

 

The Loop - West End

5331 W 16th Street, St Louis Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Caesar$17.00
Plant-based chicken, romaine lettuce, creamy (vegan) garlic dressing, pickled onion, croutons, vegan parmesan cheese.
More about The Loop - West End
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Freehouse

701 N Washington Ave #101, Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (1837 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crispy Chicken Tenders$14.50
buttermilk marinated, hand-breaded to order, cajun spices, house-made restaurant ranch
More about The Freehouse
Slim’s image

HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Slim’s

6901 Brooklyn Blvd, Brooklyn Center

Avg 3.9 (326 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$5.99
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
A fresh hand breaded chicken sandwich served with lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, and your choice of cheese.
More about Slim’s
Crispy Chicken Burger image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

My Burger- Stadium Village

213 SE Oak St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.1 (156 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Burger$7.95
Lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
Double Crispy Chicken$9.95
Lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
More about My Burger- Stadium Village
Item pic

 

Wild Bill's Sports Saloon

10950 Club W Pkwy NE, Blaine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Salad$11.99
More about Wild Bill's Sports Saloon
Item pic

 

My Burger Uptown

3100 Excelsior Blvd., Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Double Crispy Chicken$9.95
Lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
Crispy Chicken Burger$7.95
Lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
More about My Burger Uptown
Dino's Mediterranean Fresh image

 

Dino's Mediterranean Fresh

6539 York Ave S, Edina

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Crispy Chicken$4.29
More about Dino's Mediterranean Fresh
Item pic

 

ie & un dito

4724 Cedar Ave S, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
KIDS CRISPY CHICKEN FINGERS$9.00
House made bambino chicken fingers served with a side of our fingerling potato fries. Served with side of ketchup.
More about ie & un dito
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Lowry

2112 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (5650 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Tenders$14.50
buttermilk marinated, hand-breaded to order, cajun spices, house-made restaurant ranch
More about The Lowry
NOLO's Kitchen and Bar image

 

NOLO's Kitchen and Bar

515 Washington Avenue North, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken$17.00
lettuce, pickled green tomato, mayonaise, spicy honey
Kids Crispy Chicken Sandwich$8.00
More about NOLO's Kitchen and Bar
The Melting Pot image

FONDUE

The Melting Pot

80 S 9th St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (3576 reviews)
Crispy Chicken Premium$5.99
More about The Melting Pot
Item pic

 

Thai Fusion

3003 85th Ave N, Brooklyn park

No reviews yet
Takeout
39 . Crispy Chicken Fried Rice$12.99
Battered chicken breast served over fried rice and cucumber.
More about Thai Fusion

