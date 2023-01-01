Crispy tacos in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve crispy tacos
The Loop - West End
5331 W 16th Street, St Louis Park
|Crispy Shrimp Tacos
|$18.00
Battered shrimp, cabbage slaw, roasted pineapple salsa and sriracha aioli.
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Nouvelle Brewing by Travail
4124 W Broadway Ave, Robbinsdale
|Crispy Wonton Tacos
|$13.00
3 crispy wontons with sweet soy marinated tuna, smashed avocado, pineapple salsa, spicy mayo, sesame seeds