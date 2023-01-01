Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy tacos in Minneapolis

Go
Minneapolis restaurants
Toast

Minneapolis restaurants that serve crispy tacos

The Loop - West End image

 

The Loop - West End

5331 W 16th Street, St Louis Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Shrimp Tacos$18.00
Battered shrimp, cabbage slaw, roasted pineapple salsa and sriracha aioli.
More about The Loop - West End
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Nouvelle Brewing by Travail

4124 W Broadway Ave, Robbinsdale

Avg 4.7 (1314 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Wonton Tacos$13.00
3 crispy wontons with sweet soy marinated tuna, smashed avocado, pineapple salsa, spicy mayo, sesame seeds
More about Nouvelle Brewing by Travail
Crispy Shrimp Taco image

TACOS

Taberna

3126 W Lake St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.2 (249 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Shrimp Taco$3.75
Crispy Shrimp, Creamy Slaw, Garlic Aioli, Baja Sauce, Cilantro and Our Locally Sourced, Freshly Made White Corn Tortillas
More about Taberna

Browse other tasty dishes in Minneapolis

Mango Sticky Rice

Fresh Spring Rolls

Cobbler

Grits

Mac And Cheese

Yellow Curry

Seaweed Salad

Prosciutto

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Minneapolis to explore

Northeast

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Downtown Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

North Loop

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

University

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Whittier

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Longfellow

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linden Hills

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Minneapolis to explore

Saint Paul

Avg 4.3 (214 restaurants)

Eden Prairie

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Osseo

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Burnsville

No reviews yet

Wayzata

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (11 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (274 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (198 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (238 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.6 (237 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1180 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston