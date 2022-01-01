Croissants in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve croissants
SANDWICHES • POKE • FRENCH FRIES
Lu's Sandwiches
2624 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis
|Croissants
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Lu's Sandwiches
10 6th St NE, Minneapolis
|Croissants
House recipe hand rolled specialty croissants with unique toppings and fillings bake fresh daily
Kieran's Kitchen Northeast
1401 Marshall St NE, Minneapolis
|Pastry | Plain Croissant
|$4.00
Naturally leavened. Fresh Flour. Baker's Field's take on the classic French pastry.
|Pastry | Chocolate Croissant
|$4.00
|Pastry | Almond Croissant
|$4.50
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Dave's Downtown
900 2ND AVE. S. 230, Minneapolis
|Breakfast Croissant Sandwich_
|$5.95
Meat, egg, cheese on English muffin
SANDWICHES
Heather's
5201 Chicago Ave S, Minneapolis
|Almond Croissant
|$3.95
|Ham and Cheese Croissant
|$6.00
|Chocolate Croissant
|$3.95
The Loop - West End
5331 W 16th Street, St Louis Park
|Croissant Sandwich
|$14.00
Smoked ham, over-easy egg, cheddar, tomato and pickled jalapeno aioli on grilled sourdough. Served with choice of hashbrowns, breakfast potatoes or fruit.
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Nouvelle Brewing by Travail
4124 W Broadway Ave, Robbinsdale
|Croissant Monkey Bread
|$4.00
|French Dip Croissant
|$7.00
caramelized onions, gruyere, and slow-roasted beef all wrapped in our signature croissant with more gruyere on top and served with a side of au jus
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD
Martina
4312 S Upton Ave, Minneapolis
|Chocolate Croissant
|$5.00
Café Cerés
5400 Penn Ave S, Minneapolis
|Classic Croissant
|$4.00
Laminated pastry
|Pistachio Croissant
|$4.50
Pistachio filled croissant
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.50
Chocolate filled croissant.
Allergens: wheat, dairy, eggs, soy.
Dave's Downtown Catering
900 2nd Ave S Suite 230, Minneapolis
|Breakfast Croissant Sandwich
|$6.45
Egg, Meat, Cheese, on a croissant (minimum order of 6)
French Meadow Cafe & Bluestem Bar
2600 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis
|Egg & Bacon Croissant
|$13.00
|Turkey bacon croissant
|$14.00
Shaved Wild Acres smoked turkey, nitrate-free bacon, Gruyere roasted tomatoes, organic spinach, garlic-chive aioli, croissant.
|Butter croissant
|$3.50
Café Cerés
3509 West 44th street, Minneapolis
|CHOCOLATE CROISSANT
|$4.50
Chocolate filled croissant.
Contains: wheat, dairy, eggs, soy.
|CLASSIC CROISSANT
|$4.00
Laminated pastry.
Contains: wheat, dairy, eggs.
|PISTACHIO CROISSANT
|$5.00
Pistachio filled croissant.
Contains: wheat, dairy, eggs, soy.
FRENCH FRIES
Alma
528 University Ave SE, Minneapolis
|Almond Croissant
|$4.50
Filled with almond paste and brushed with almond simple syrup.
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.50
Housemade laminated chocolate croissant.
|Butter Croissant
|$4.50
Housemade laminated butter croissant.