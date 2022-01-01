Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Croissants in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Minneapolis restaurants that serve croissants

Item pic

SANDWICHES • POKE • FRENCH FRIES

Lu's Sandwiches

2624 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (829 reviews)
Takeout
Croissants
More about Lu's Sandwiches
Item pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Lu's Sandwiches

10 6th St NE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (678 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Croissants
House recipe hand rolled specialty croissants with unique toppings and fillings bake fresh daily
More about Lu's Sandwiches
Item pic

 

Kieran's Kitchen Northeast

1401 Marshall St NE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.8 (197 reviews)
Takeout
Pastry | Plain Croissant$4.00
Naturally leavened. Fresh Flour. Baker's Field's take on the classic French pastry.
Pastry | Chocolate Croissant$4.00
Pastry | Almond Croissant$4.50
More about Kieran's Kitchen Northeast
Breakfast Croissant Sandwich_ image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Dave's Downtown

900 2ND AVE. S. 230, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (578 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Croissant Sandwich_$5.95
Meat, egg, cheese on English muffin
More about Dave's Downtown
Local Roots image

SANDWICHES

Local Roots

817 66th Street East, Richfield

Avg 4.6 (960 reviews)
Takeout
Croissant$2.50
More about Local Roots
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Heather's

5201 Chicago Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (73 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Almond Croissant$3.95
Ham and Cheese Croissant$6.00
Chocolate Croissant$3.95
More about Heather's
The Loop - West End image

 

The Loop - West End

5331 W 16th Street, St Louis Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Croissant Sandwich$14.00
Smoked ham, over-easy egg, cheddar, tomato and pickled jalapeno aioli on grilled sourdough. Served with choice of hashbrowns, breakfast potatoes or fruit.
More about The Loop - West End
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Nouvelle Brewing by Travail

4124 W Broadway Ave, Robbinsdale

Avg 4.7 (1314 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Croissant Monkey Bread$4.00
French Dip Croissant$7.00
caramelized onions, gruyere, and slow-roasted beef all wrapped in our signature croissant with more gruyere on top and served with a side of au jus
More about Nouvelle Brewing by Travail
Martina image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD

Martina

4312 S Upton Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 5 (9100 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Croissant$5.00
More about Martina
Item pic

 

Café Cerés

5400 Penn Ave S, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Classic Croissant$4.00
Laminated pastry
Pistachio Croissant$4.50
Pistachio filled croissant
Chocolate Croissant$4.50
Chocolate filled croissant.
Allergens: wheat, dairy, eggs, soy.
More about Café Cerés
Breakfast Croissant Sandwich image

 

Dave's Downtown Catering

900 2nd Ave S Suite 230, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Breakfast Croissant Sandwich$6.45
Egg, Meat, Cheese, on a croissant (minimum order of 6)
More about Dave's Downtown Catering
Turkey bacon croissant image

 

French Meadow Cafe & Bluestem Bar

2600 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Egg & Bacon Croissant$13.00
Turkey bacon croissant$14.00
Shaved Wild Acres smoked turkey, nitrate-free bacon, Gruyere roasted tomatoes, organic spinach, garlic-chive aioli, croissant.
Butter croissant$3.50
More about French Meadow Cafe & Bluestem Bar
CHOCOLATE CROISSANT image

 

Café Cerés

3509 West 44th street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CHOCOLATE CROISSANT$4.50
Chocolate filled croissant.
Contains: wheat, dairy, eggs, soy.
CLASSIC CROISSANT$4.00
Laminated pastry.
Contains: wheat, dairy, eggs.
PISTACHIO CROISSANT$5.00
Pistachio filled croissant.
Contains: wheat, dairy, eggs, soy.
More about Café Cerés
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Alma

528 University Ave SE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (1031 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Almond Croissant$4.50
Filled with almond paste and brushed with almond simple syrup.
Chocolate Croissant$4.50
Housemade laminated chocolate croissant.
Butter Croissant$4.50
Housemade laminated butter croissant.
More about Alma
Item pic

 

Mary Ellen's Bistro

300 13th Ave NE, Minneapolis

Avg 5 (29 reviews)
Takeout
Ham & Apple Croissant$13.00
ham, havarti cheese, spinach, honey, and apples on a croissant. Served with chips.
More about Mary Ellen's Bistro

