Cupcakes in Minneapolis

yum! kitchen & bakery
4000 Minnetonka Blvd, Minneapolis
|yum! cupcake
|$4.25
a chocolate cupcake, filled with 7 minute frosting, and dipped in rich ganache
|chocolate cupcake
|$3.95
devil's food cupcake topped with vanilla buttercream
|32-mini cupcakes
|$48.00
32 special order mini cupcakes. Available with 24 hour notice.
The Copper Hen
2515 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis
|Cupcakes
|$3.00
|Cupcake
|$3.00
Chocolate Buttercream | Signature Carrot | Red Velvet | Champagne |
Vanilla Raspberry Buttercream | Golden Butter Vanilla | Gluten Free Chocolate
French Meadow Cafe & Bluestem Bar
2600 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis
|Vegan mini-cupcake (V)
|$2.50