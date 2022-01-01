Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cupcakes in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants that serve cupcakes

Item pic

 

yum! kitchen & bakery

4000 Minnetonka Blvd, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
yum! cupcake$4.25
a chocolate cupcake, filled with 7 minute frosting, and dipped in rich ganache
chocolate cupcake$3.95
devil's food cupcake topped with vanilla buttercream
32-mini cupcakes$48.00
32 special order mini cupcakes. Available with 24 hour notice.
More about yum! kitchen & bakery
Cupcake image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • CAKES

The Copper Hen

2515 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (1581 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cupcakes$3.00
Cupcake$3.00
Chocolate Buttercream | Signature Carrot | Red Velvet | Champagne |
Vanilla Raspberry Buttercream | Golden Butter Vanilla | Gluten Free Chocolate
More about The Copper Hen
Item pic

 

French Meadow Cafe & Bluestem Bar

2600 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Vegan mini-cupcake (V)$2.50
More about French Meadow Cafe & Bluestem Bar
The Buttered Tin image

 

The Buttered Tin

2445 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cupcakes$3.50
More about The Buttered Tin

