Curry chicken in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve curry chicken
Afro Deli & Grill
720 WASHINGTON AVE South East, Minneapolis
|Lg Chicken Curry
|$11.74
Cubes of chicken breast slow cooked with peppers, eggplant, carrots, onions, garlic and African spices, and served with Somali rice
|Reg Chicken Curry
|$9.24
Cubes of chicken breast slow-cooked with peppers, eggplant, carrots, onions, garlic, and African spices, and served with Somali rice
Afro Deli & Grill
705 MARQUETTE AVE, MINNEAPOLIS
|Chicken Curry
|$9.24
Cubes of chicken breast slow-cooked with peppers, eggplant, carrots, onions, garlic, and African spices. Served with Somali rice or couscous
PIZZA SHARK
2210 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis
|Chicken Curry Pizza
|$18.00
Chicken, curry sauce, mint, mozzarella, bell peppers. (No substitutions)
Sweet Basil Asian Cuisine
9310 Zane Ave N, Brooklyn Park
|Chicken Thai Red Curry Stir Fry
|$13.95
SEAFOOD • TAPAS • RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES
Zen Box Izakaya
602 South Washington Ave, Minneapolis
|CHICKEN KARAAGE CURRY
|$14.00
japanese style curry / chicken karaage / potato / onion / carrot / fukujinzuke pickles
SOUPS • SALADS • CHICKEN
Dancing Ganesha
1100 Harmon Pl, Minneapolis
|chicken curry
|$13.00
boneless chicken prepared in a onion tomato curry with ginger, garlic and spices
The Local Irish Pub
1607 Park Place Boulevard, St. Louis Park
|Chicken Curry
|$14.95
Chicken, chickpeas, spinach, onions, carrots, cauliflower in a spicy curry sauce & basmati rice
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES
Sawatdee Thai Restaurant MINNEAPOLIS
607 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis
|ap1 Chicken Curry Puffs
|$8.50
Two handmade puff pastries with chicken, potato, carrot & curry