Custard in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Minneapolis restaurants that serve custard

Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Bloomington image

 

Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Bloomington

8501 Lyndale Ave S, Bloomington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
50. Custard & Sticky Rice$7.50
KIKU BISTRO image

SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

KIKU BISTRO

2819 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (8069 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Egg Custard Sashimi$4.95
Egg Custard Nigiri$4.25
Nong's Thai Cuisine image

 

Nong's Thai Cuisine

2520 Hillsboro Ave N, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
SR Custard$8.00
French Meadow Cafe & Bluestem Bar image

 

French Meadow Cafe & Bluestem Bar

2600 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lemon custard bar (GF)$4.00
Coconut Thai image

 

Coconut Thai

3948 W 50th St, Edina

No reviews yet
Takeout
SR Custard$8.00
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES

Sawatdee Thai Restaurant MINNEAPOLIS

607 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (8207 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Thai Custard w/ Sweet Sticky Rice$7.50
The Block Food + Drink image

 

The Block Food + Drink

7007 Walker Street, St. Louis Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Side Custard$2.50
