Drunken noodles in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve drunken noodles
TAPAS • RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES
moto-i
2940 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis
|DRUNKEN NOODLE
|$15.00
garlic, ginger, onion, red pepper, scallion, bean sprout, lime leaf, drunken noodle sauce, sesame seeds and thai chilis. Includes your choice of protein.
Amazing Thailand Uptown
3024 Hennepin Ave S, Minneapolis
|Drunken Noodle
|$15.75
Stir-fried noodles with egg, onion, tomato, cabbage and holy basil. Can be made GF or V upon request.
Nong's Thai Cuisine
2520 Hillsboro Ave N, Minneapolis
|Drunken Noodles
|$13.00
Thai Fusion
3003 85th Ave N, Brooklyn park
|27. Drunken Noodles
|$11.99
Thick stir fried fun noodles with bell pepper, tomato, carrot, mushroom, onion and basil in a mild spice sweet soy sauce
SANDWICHES
Flamin Thai
233 Cedar Ave S, Minneapolis
|Drunken Noodles