Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Drunken noodles in Minneapolis

Go
Minneapolis restaurants
Toast

Minneapolis restaurants that serve drunken noodles

e6453fa8-c079-4830-b6b8-b974cf351d32 image

TAPAS • RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES

moto-i

2940 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (1932 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
DRUNKEN NOODLE$15.00
garlic, ginger, onion, red pepper, scallion, bean sprout, lime leaf, drunken noodle sauce, sesame seeds and thai chilis. Includes your choice of protein.
More about moto-i
Drunken Noodle image

 

Amazing Thailand Uptown

3024 Hennepin Ave S, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Drunken Noodle$15.75
Stir-fried noodles with egg, onion, tomato, cabbage and holy basil. Can be made GF or V upon request.
More about Amazing Thailand Uptown
Nong's Thai Cuisine image

 

Nong's Thai Cuisine

2520 Hillsboro Ave N, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Drunken Noodles$13.00
More about Nong's Thai Cuisine
Coconut Thai image

 

Coconut Thai

3948 W 50th St, Edina

No reviews yet
Takeout
Drunken Noodles$13.00
More about Coconut Thai
Thai Fusion image

 

Thai Fusion

3003 85th Ave N, Brooklyn park

No reviews yet
Takeout
27. Drunken Noodles$11.99
Thick stir fried fun noodles with bell pepper, tomato, carrot, mushroom, onion and basil in a mild spice sweet soy sauce
More about Thai Fusion
Flamin Thai image

SANDWICHES

Flamin Thai

233 Cedar Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (716 reviews)
Drunken Noodles
More about Flamin Thai

Browse other tasty dishes in Minneapolis

Pork Chops

Rigatoni

Chicken Pad Thai

Panang Curry

Taco Salad

Ceviche

Vegetable Fried Rice

Mixed Green Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Minneapolis to explore

Downtown Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Northeast

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

North Loop

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

University

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Whittier

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Longfellow

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linden Hills

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Minneapolis to explore

Saint Paul

Avg 4.3 (151 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Eden Prairie

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Osseo

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Burnsville

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Wayzata

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (10 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (183 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston