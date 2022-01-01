Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Edamame in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Minneapolis restaurants that serve edamame

The Loop - MPLS image

 

The Loop - MPLS

606 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
EDAMAME HUMMUS$14.00
Lemon garlic hummus garnished with red peppers, pickled red onion, edamame and brussels sprout salad. Served with grilled naan bread
More about The Loop - MPLS
Item pic

TAPAS • RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES

moto-i

2940 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (1932 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
EDAMAME$6.00
olive oil, sea salt
More about moto-i
Okome House image

 

Okome House

4457 42nd Av.S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.8 (242 reviews)
Takeout
Edamame (chilled soy beans)$5.00
Cooked and chilled soybeans topped with sea salt.
More about Okome House
Yumi Southdale image

 

Yumi Southdale

200 Southdale Center, Edina

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Edamame$7.95
Steamed soybeans with spicy chili sauce
Edamame$5.95
Steamed soybeans with a touch of kosher salt
More about Yumi Southdale
Consumer pic

 

Sweet Basil Asian Cuisine

9310 Zane Ave N, Brooklyn Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Japenese Edamame$4.95
More about Sweet Basil Asian Cuisine
Nong's Thai Cuisine image

 

Nong's Thai Cuisine

2520 Hillsboro Ave N, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Edamame$6.00
More about Nong's Thai Cuisine
EDAMAME image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS • RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES

Zen Box Izakaya

602 South Washington Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4.8 (937 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
EDAMAME$5.50
house seasoned salt / served chilled (Vegan)
More about Zen Box Izakaya
Item pic

 

MCAD Cafe

2501 Stevens Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Citrus Edamame Salad (V/Veg/Gf) 500cal$6.95
Fresh mixed greens, carrot salad, edamame, cucumber, marinated peppers & onions, sliced green onions, mandarin orange sections, fresh cilantro, citrus miso, dressing, crushed peanuts
More about MCAD Cafe
Coconut Thai image

 

Coconut Thai

3948 W 50th St, Edina

No reviews yet
Takeout
Edamame$6.00
More about Coconut Thai

