Edamame in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve edamame
More about The Loop - MPLS
The Loop - MPLS
606 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis
|EDAMAME HUMMUS
|$14.00
Lemon garlic hummus garnished with red peppers, pickled red onion, edamame and brussels sprout salad. Served with grilled naan bread
More about moto-i
TAPAS • RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES
moto-i
2940 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis
|EDAMAME
|$6.00
olive oil, sea salt
More about Okome House
Okome House
4457 42nd Av.S, Minneapolis
|Edamame (chilled soy beans)
|$5.00
Cooked and chilled soybeans topped with sea salt.
More about Yumi Southdale
Yumi Southdale
200 Southdale Center, Edina
|Spicy Edamame
|$7.95
Steamed soybeans with spicy chili sauce
|Edamame
|$5.95
Steamed soybeans with a touch of kosher salt
More about Sweet Basil Asian Cuisine
Sweet Basil Asian Cuisine
9310 Zane Ave N, Brooklyn Park
|Japenese Edamame
|$4.95
More about Zen Box Izakaya
SEAFOOD • TAPAS • RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES
Zen Box Izakaya
602 South Washington Ave, Minneapolis
|EDAMAME
|$5.50
house seasoned salt / served chilled (Vegan)
More about MCAD Cafe
MCAD Cafe
2501 Stevens Ave, Minneapolis
|Citrus Edamame Salad (V/Veg/Gf) 500cal
|$6.95
Fresh mixed greens, carrot salad, edamame, cucumber, marinated peppers & onions, sliced green onions, mandarin orange sections, fresh cilantro, citrus miso, dressing, crushed peanuts