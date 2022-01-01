Egg benedict in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve egg benedict
More about The Bad Waitress
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Bad Waitress
2 E 26th St, Minneapolis
|Eggs Benedict
|$13.95
two poached eggs, country ham, classic hollandaise, choice of potato & english muffins. sub gluten free toast $1
More about The Nicollet Diner and Muffin Top Cafe
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Nicollet Diner and Muffin Top Cafe
1428 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis
|Eggs Benedict
|$12.95
Two basted eggs and grilled hickory smoked ham, nestled on toasted english muffins, smothered with homemade hollandaise sauce, served with hash browns.
More about Nouvelle Brewing by Travail
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Nouvelle Brewing by Travail
4124 W Broadway Ave, Robbinsdale
|Eggs Benedict
|$14.00
toasted house-made english muffins, canadian bacon, poached eggs, hollandaise, paprika, mixed greens
More about Original Pancake House
Original Pancake House
3501 W 70th Street, Edina
|EGGS BENEDICT
|$13.75
Two toasted English muffins topped with Canadian Bacon, poached eggs and our own homemade hollandaise. Served with three homemade potato pancakes.
More about French Meadow Cafe & Bluestem Bar
French Meadow Cafe & Bluestem Bar
2600 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis
|Eggs Benedict
|$16.00
two Schultz organic poached eggs | pit ham | house-made hollandaise organic house-made English muffin
organic spring greens or hash browns