Egg benedict in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Minneapolis restaurants that serve egg benedict

Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Bad Waitress

2 E 26th St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.1 (1858 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Eggs Benedict$13.95
two poached eggs, country ham, classic hollandaise, choice of potato & english muffins. sub gluten free toast $1
More about The Bad Waitress
Local Roots image

SANDWICHES

Local Roots

817 66th Street East, Richfield

Avg 4.6 (960 reviews)
Takeout
Eggs Benedict$11.00
More about Local Roots
Item pic

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Nicollet Diner and Muffin Top Cafe

1428 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 3.8 (871 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Eggs Benedict$12.95
Two basted eggs and grilled hickory smoked ham, nestled on toasted english muffins, smothered with homemade hollandaise sauce, served with hash browns.
More about The Nicollet Diner and Muffin Top Cafe
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Nouvelle Brewing by Travail

4124 W Broadway Ave, Robbinsdale

Avg 4.7 (1314 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Eggs Benedict$14.00
toasted house-made english muffins, canadian bacon, poached eggs, hollandaise, paprika, mixed greens
More about Nouvelle Brewing by Travail
EGGS BENEDICT image

 

Original Pancake House

3501 W 70th Street, Edina

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
EGGS BENEDICT$13.75
Two toasted English muffins topped with Canadian Bacon, poached eggs and our own homemade hollandaise. Served with three homemade potato pancakes.
More about Original Pancake House
Item pic

 

French Meadow Cafe & Bluestem Bar

2600 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Eggs Benedict$16.00
two Schultz organic poached eggs | pit ham | house-made hollandaise organic house-made English muffin
organic spring greens or hash browns
More about French Meadow Cafe & Bluestem Bar
Consumer pic

 

Standish Cafe

2403 East 38th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Eggs Benedict$16.00
2 poached eggs, ham & hollandaise sauce on english muffin, side choice
More about Standish Cafe

