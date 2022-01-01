Egg rolls in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve egg rolls
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Lu's Sandwiches
10 6th St NE, Minneapolis
|Egg Rolls
|$4.50
SANDWICHES
Heather's
5201 Chicago Ave S, Minneapolis
|Green Chili Pork & Cheese Egg Rolls with Habanero Sour Cream
|$12.00
Miyabi Grill
7607 west broadway ave, brooklyn park
|Egg Roll (2)
|$3.50
Pork and veggie blend w/sweet chili sauce
Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Bloomington
8501 Lyndale Ave S, Bloomington
|4. Sue's Egg Rolls
|$8.50
State Fair Famous. Two rolls stuffed with beef, onions & veggies. Served with homemade sweet & sour sauce
Amazing Thailand Uptown
3024 Hennepin Ave S, Minneapolis
|Egg Rolls
|$7.75
Fried wraps stuffed with bean thread noodles.
Egg rolls can’t be made GF or V.
Egg roll sauce is GF & Vegan.
|Egg Roll Sauce
|$0.50
GF and V.
Yumi Southdale
200 Southdale Center, Edina
|Harumaki Egg Roll
|$7.95
Egg rolls with pork and vegetables served with a sweet chili sauce (3pc)
5-8 Club - Minneapolis
5800 Cedar Avenue South, Minneapolis
|Pig-Pen Egg Roll
|$8.99
Our fresh ground beef, cream cheese, cheddar cheese, diced pickles and bacon bits all wrapped up and fried until golden brown. Served with sweet Thai chili sauce.
Sweet Basil Asian Cuisine
9310 Zane Ave N, Brooklyn Park
|Egg Rolls (3)
|$7.95
|Egg Rolls Salad
|$12.95
Wild Bill's Sports Saloon
10950 Club W Pkwy NE, Blaine
|Southwest Egg Rolls
|$6.99
MCAD Cafe
2501 Stevens Ave, Minneapolis
|Asian Buffet- Vegetable Fried Rice, Vegetable Egg Rolls, Cream Cheese Wontons, Dipping Sauces, Fortune Cookie
|$15.95
Don't forget to add beverages to your order!
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES
Sawatdee Thai Restaurant MINNEAPOLIS
607 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis
|#4 Sue's Egg Rolls
|$7.50
Sue’s Famous State Fair Egg Rolls, stuffed with beef, onions, cabbage & carrots.
GREAT WALL RESTAURANT
4515 FRANCE AVE S, Edina
|Egg Rolls (2)
|$6.75
2 pieces
SANDWICHES
Flamin Thai
233 Cedar Ave S, Minneapolis
|Crispy Egg Rolls (2)
|$6.50