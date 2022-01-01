Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg rolls in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Minneapolis restaurants that serve egg rolls

Item pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Lu's Sandwiches

10 6th St NE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (678 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Egg Rolls$4.50
More about Lu's Sandwiches
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Heather's

5201 Chicago Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (73 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Green Chili Pork & Cheese Egg Rolls with Habanero Sour Cream$12.00
More about Heather's
Miyabi Grill image

 

Miyabi Grill

7607 west broadway ave, brooklyn park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Egg Roll (2)$3.50
Pork and veggie blend w/sweet chili sauce
More about Miyabi Grill
Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Bloomington image

 

Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Bloomington

8501 Lyndale Ave S, Bloomington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
4. Sue's Egg Rolls$8.50
State Fair Famous. Two rolls stuffed with beef, onions & veggies. Served with homemade sweet & sour sauce
More about Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Bloomington
Egg Rolls image

 

Amazing Thailand Uptown

3024 Hennepin Ave S, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Egg Rolls$7.75
Fried wraps stuffed with bean thread noodles.
Egg rolls can’t be made GF or V.
Egg roll sauce is GF & Vegan.
Egg Roll Sauce$0.50
GF and V.
More about Amazing Thailand Uptown
Yumi Southdale image

 

Yumi Southdale

200 Southdale Center, Edina

No reviews yet
Takeout
Harumaki Egg Roll$7.95
Egg rolls with pork and vegetables served with a sweet chili sauce (3pc)
More about Yumi Southdale
5-8 Club - Minneapolis image

 

5-8 Club - Minneapolis

5800 Cedar Avenue South, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pig-Pen Egg Roll$8.99
Our fresh ground beef, cream cheese, cheddar cheese, diced pickles and bacon bits all wrapped up and fried until golden brown. Served with sweet Thai chili sauce.
More about 5-8 Club - Minneapolis
Consumer pic

 

Sweet Basil Asian Cuisine

9310 Zane Ave N, Brooklyn Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Egg Rolls (3)$7.95
Egg Rolls Salad$12.95
More about Sweet Basil Asian Cuisine
Nong's Thai Cuisine image

 

Nong's Thai Cuisine

2520 Hillsboro Ave N, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Egg Rolls$7.00
More about Nong's Thai Cuisine
Item pic

 

Wild Bill's Sports Saloon

10950 Club W Pkwy NE, Blaine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Southwest Egg Rolls$6.99
More about Wild Bill's Sports Saloon
MCAD Cafe image

 

MCAD Cafe

2501 Stevens Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Asian Buffet- Vegetable Fried Rice, Vegetable Egg Rolls, Cream Cheese Wontons, Dipping Sauces, Fortune Cookie$15.95
Don't forget to add beverages to your order!
More about MCAD Cafe
Coconut Thai image

 

Coconut Thai

3948 W 50th St, Edina

No reviews yet
Takeout
Egg rolls$8.00
Egg Roll Sauce$1.00
More about Coconut Thai
#4 Sue's Egg Rolls image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES

Sawatdee Thai Restaurant MINNEAPOLIS

607 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (8207 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
#4 Sue's Egg Rolls$7.50
Sue’s Famous State Fair Egg Rolls, stuffed with beef, onions, cabbage & carrots.
More about Sawatdee Thai Restaurant MINNEAPOLIS
Restaurant banner

 

GREAT WALL RESTAURANT

4515 FRANCE AVE S, Edina

No reviews yet
Takeout
Egg Rolls (2)$6.75
2 pieces
More about GREAT WALL RESTAURANT
Flamin Thai image

SANDWICHES

Flamin Thai

233 Cedar Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (716 reviews)
Crispy Egg Rolls (2)$6.50
More about Flamin Thai

