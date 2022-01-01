Egg salad sandwiches in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve egg salad sandwiches
More about yum! kitchen & bakery
yum! kitchen & bakery
4000 Minnetonka Blvd, Minneapolis
|dilled egg salad quart
|$26.95
|dilled egg salad sandwich
|$9.95
|dilled egg salad pint
|$14.95
More about Local Roots
SANDWICHES
Local Roots
817 66th Street East, Richfield
|Egg Salad
|$12.00
Egg salad & spinach on a house baked croissant
More about Heather's
SANDWICHES
Heather's
5201 Chicago Ave S, Minneapolis
|Egg Salad
|A la Carte Classic Egg Salad Sandwich
|$8.00
More about Original Pancake House
Original Pancake House
3501 W 70th Street, Edina
|EGG SALAD SANDWICH
|$7.50