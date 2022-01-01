Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg salad sandwiches in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Toast

Minneapolis restaurants that serve egg salad sandwiches

Item pic

 

yum! kitchen & bakery

4000 Minnetonka Blvd, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
dilled egg salad quart$26.95
dilled egg salad sandwich$9.95
dilled egg salad pint$14.95
More about yum! kitchen & bakery
Local Roots image

SANDWICHES

Local Roots

817 66th Street East, Richfield

Avg 4.6 (960 reviews)
Takeout
Egg Salad$12.00
Egg salad & spinach on a house baked croissant
More about Local Roots
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Heather's

5201 Chicago Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (73 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Egg Salad
A la Carte Classic Egg Salad Sandwich$8.00
More about Heather's
Original Pancake House image

 

Original Pancake House

3501 W 70th Street, Edina

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
EGG SALAD SANDWICH$7.50
More about Original Pancake House
Consumer pic

 

Sweet Basil Asian Cuisine

9310 Zane Ave N, Brooklyn Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Egg Rolls Salad$12.95
More about Sweet Basil Asian Cuisine

