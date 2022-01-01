Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg sandwiches in Minneapolis

Go
Minneapolis restaurants
Toast

Minneapolis restaurants that serve egg sandwiches

Item pic

 

yum! kitchen & bakery

4000 Minnetonka Blvd, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
dilled egg salad sandwich$9.95
large platter egg salad sandwich$70.00
15 pieces, w/ tomato & field greens on a challah bun
small platter egg salad sandwich$35.00
8 pieces, w/ tomato & field greens on a challah bun
More about yum! kitchen & bakery
Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Bagel Sandwich image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • WAFFLES

Fletcher's Ice Cream

1509 Marshall St NE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.7 (463 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Bagel Sandwich$8.75
Smokey thick cut bacon, eggs, cheddar cheese and cream cheese on an everything bagel, toasted to perfection. Served with a side of fruit.
More about Fletcher's Ice Cream
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tap Society

4555 Grand Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (1062 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Egg Sandwich$9.00
Fried egg served with bacon, American cheese and house made Tap sauce.
More about Tap Society
moto-i image

TAPAS • RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES

moto-i

2940 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (1932 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
BREAKFAST EGG SANDWICH$10.00
candied miso bacon, bibb lettuce, sunnyside egg, pickled cucumber, scallion, bean sprouts, kewpie mayo, sriracha, brioche bun. served with a green salad.
More about moto-i
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Herbie Butcher's Fried Chicken

735 E. 48th Street, Minneapolis

Avg 4.9 (172 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheesy Egg Chicken Sandwich w / Tots$10.99
Crispy chicken , Scrambled egg , MAC cheese sauce , Dilly mayo on a sesame seed bun.
More about Herbie Butcher's Fried Chicken
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Heather's

5201 Chicago Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (73 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
A la Carte Classic Egg Salad Sandwich$8.00
Open Face Egg Sandwich with Side of Greens$13.00
Over Easy , Egg, Basil Aioli, Arugula, Bacon, Tomatoes, Honey Wheat, Mixed Greens with Herb Vinaigrette
Ham, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich$10.00
Fischer Farms Ham, Scrambled eggs, Cheddar Cheese on Honey Wheat
More about Heather's
Dunn Brothers Coffee image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Dunn Brothers Coffee

9700 France Ave South, Bloomington

Avg 5 ( reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Bacon Egg and Cheese Sandwich$4.75
Bacon, Egg, your choice of Bread and Cheese
Egg, Cheese & Avocado Salsa Sandwich$4.75
Spinach, Avocado, Egg, Your Choice of Cheese and Bread
Egg and Cheese Sandwich$4.75
Egg with your choice of Bread and Cheese
More about Dunn Brothers Coffee
Item pic

 

Brasa Rotisserie

812 W 46th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Scrambled Egg & Cheese Sandwich$9.25
Jack Cheese, Tomato & Red Sauce (Vegetarian)
More about Brasa Rotisserie
Original Pancake House image

 

Original Pancake House

3501 W 70th Street, Edina

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
EGG SALAD SANDWICH$7.50
More about Original Pancake House
Café Cerés image

 

Café Cerés

5400 Penn Ave S, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
BACON EGG AND CHEESE SANDWICH$10.00
avocado, American cheese, mayo, fried egg, milk bun
More about Café Cerés
Item pic

STEAKS

Brasa Rotisserie

600 E Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (319 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Scrambled Egg & Cheese Sandwich$9.25
Jack Cheese, Tomato & Red Sauce (Vegetarian)
More about Brasa Rotisserie
Item pic

 

The Buttered Tin

2445 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Damn Good Egg Sandwich*$13.50
Two organic sunny side up eggs, white cheddar, Fischer Farm's bacon, tomato, onion & aioli on toasted white bread, served with house salad with cider vinaigrette.
More about The Buttered Tin

Browse other tasty dishes in Minneapolis

Lobster Rolls

Baklava

Skirt Steaks

Shrimp Fried Rice

Pies

Chocolate Cake

Pad See

Caprese Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Minneapolis to explore

Downtown Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Northeast

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

North Loop

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

University

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Whittier

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Longfellow

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linden Hills

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Minneapolis to explore

Saint Paul

Avg 4.3 (151 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Eden Prairie

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Osseo

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Burnsville

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Wayzata

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (10 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (183 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston