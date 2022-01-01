Egg sandwiches in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve egg sandwiches
yum! kitchen & bakery
4000 Minnetonka Blvd, Minneapolis
|dilled egg salad sandwich
|$9.95
|large platter egg salad sandwich
|$70.00
15 pieces, w/ tomato & field greens on a challah bun
|small platter egg salad sandwich
|$35.00
8 pieces, w/ tomato & field greens on a challah bun
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • WAFFLES
Fletcher's Ice Cream
1509 Marshall St NE, Minneapolis
|Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Bagel Sandwich
|$8.75
Smokey thick cut bacon, eggs, cheddar cheese and cream cheese on an everything bagel, toasted to perfection. Served with a side of fruit.
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tap Society
4555 Grand Ave S, Minneapolis
|Egg Sandwich
|$9.00
Fried egg served with bacon, American cheese and house made Tap sauce.
TAPAS • RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES
moto-i
2940 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis
|BREAKFAST EGG SANDWICH
|$10.00
candied miso bacon, bibb lettuce, sunnyside egg, pickled cucumber, scallion, bean sprouts, kewpie mayo, sriracha, brioche bun. served with a green salad.
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Herbie Butcher's Fried Chicken
735 E. 48th Street, Minneapolis
|Cheesy Egg Chicken Sandwich w / Tots
|$10.99
Crispy chicken , Scrambled egg , MAC cheese sauce , Dilly mayo on a sesame seed bun.
SANDWICHES
Heather's
5201 Chicago Ave S, Minneapolis
|A la Carte Classic Egg Salad Sandwich
|$8.00
|Open Face Egg Sandwich with Side of Greens
|$13.00
Over Easy , Egg, Basil Aioli, Arugula, Bacon, Tomatoes, Honey Wheat, Mixed Greens with Herb Vinaigrette
|Ham, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
|$10.00
Fischer Farms Ham, Scrambled eggs, Cheddar Cheese on Honey Wheat
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Dunn Brothers Coffee
9700 France Ave South, Bloomington
|Bacon Egg and Cheese Sandwich
|$4.75
Bacon, Egg, your choice of Bread and Cheese
|Egg, Cheese & Avocado Salsa Sandwich
|$4.75
Spinach, Avocado, Egg, Your Choice of Cheese and Bread
|Egg and Cheese Sandwich
|$4.75
Egg with your choice of Bread and Cheese
Brasa Rotisserie
812 W 46th Street, Minneapolis
|Scrambled Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$9.25
Jack Cheese, Tomato & Red Sauce (Vegetarian)
Original Pancake House
3501 W 70th Street, Edina
|EGG SALAD SANDWICH
|$7.50
Café Cerés
5400 Penn Ave S, Minneapolis
|BACON EGG AND CHEESE SANDWICH
|$10.00
avocado, American cheese, mayo, fried egg, milk bun
STEAKS
Brasa Rotisserie
600 E Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis
|Scrambled Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$9.25
Jack Cheese, Tomato & Red Sauce (Vegetarian)