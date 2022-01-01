Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Minneapolis restaurants that serve enchiladas

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant

9360 Baltimore St. NE, Blaine

Avg 4 (1109 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Enchiladas Verdes$14.99
Three corn tortillas layered between our house made salsa verde, shredded chicken and melted cheese. Topped with queso fresco, pico de gallo and chipotle slaw. Drizzled with a smokey red pepper sauce and sour cream.
Enchilada Platter$44.99
Enchilada Platter includes your choice or 6 shredded chicken or ground beef enchiladas, 6 cheese enchiladas, rice, refried beans, queso dip, chips, salsa, lettuce and pico de gallo.
More about Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
El Jefe Cocina & Bar image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

El Jefe Cocina & Bar

5309 Lyndale Avenue South, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (127 reviews)
Takeout
Mole Chicken Enchilada Platter (serves 4) 20 ENCHILADAS$38.00
Corn tortillas with chicken & queso fresco, topped with cilantro, red onion, mole sauce and a fried egg
Mole Enchiladas$17.00
Corn tortillas, chicken, mole sauce, crema, fried egg, queso fresco
Mole Chicken Enchilada Platter (serves 2) 10 ENCHILADAS$24.00
Corn tortillas with chicken & queso fresco, topped with cilantro, red onion & El Jefe's Mole sauce.
More about El Jefe Cocina & Bar
La Casita Mexican Restaurant image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

La Casita Mexican Restaurant

5085 Central Ave NE, Columbia Heights

Avg 4.6 (4027 reviews)
Takeout
Enchiladas$10.99
Two enchiladas filled with choice of jack cheese, seasoned ground beef, shredded chicken, shredded beef, or shredded pork. Topped with our special blend of sauces and topped with melted jack cheese.
Enchilada$4.50
More about La Casita Mexican Restaurant
La Casita Mexican Restaurant image

 

La Casita Mexican Restaurant

8955 Springbrook Dr NW, Coon Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
#1 Chili Relleno & Enchilada$10.99
Roasted poblano peppers fried in a thin crispy shell with jalapeno jack cheese and covered in green chili sauce. Served with an enchilada of your choice.
Kids Enchilada$5.99
A cheese enchilada served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
#6 Flauta, Steak al Carbon, & Enchilada$13.99
A crispy chicken flauta topped with guacamole, cheese, tomatoes, black olives, and green onions; a grilled steak taco with pico de gallo and jack cheese; an enchilada with your choice of filling. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
More about La Casita Mexican Restaurant
Enchilada Platter image

 

Mexico City Cafe

6416 W Lake St, Saint Louis Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Enchilada Platter$11.50
Three rolled corn tortillas stuffed with cheese and your choice of meat or veggie. Topped with one of our homemade sauces: A spicy roja, a medium verde (tomatillo) or traditional spiced mole. Serve with mexican rice and refried black beans.
More about Mexico City Cafe
El Tejaban Mexican Grill image

GRILL

El Tejaban Mexican Grill

6519 NICOLLET AVE, Richfield

Avg 4.6 (1451 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Enchiladas Rancheras (2)$12.99
2 pieces. Enchiladas covered with a tomato based sauce, topped with cheese and sour cream. Corn tortillas stuffed with cheese and your choice of meat and covered with salsa.
Enchiladas Suizas (2)$12.99
2 pieces. Enchiladas covered with green sauce, topped with cheese sour cream. Your choice of meat.
Familia Enchiladas$19.99
8 enchiladas and large side of rice and beans.
More about El Tejaban Mexican Grill

