Enchiladas in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve enchiladas
More about Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
9360 Baltimore St. NE, Blaine
|Enchiladas Verdes
|$14.99
Three corn tortillas layered between our house made salsa verde, shredded chicken and melted cheese. Topped with queso fresco, pico de gallo and chipotle slaw. Drizzled with a smokey red pepper sauce and sour cream.
|Enchilada Platter
|$44.99
Enchilada Platter includes your choice or 6 shredded chicken or ground beef enchiladas, 6 cheese enchiladas, rice, refried beans, queso dip, chips, salsa, lettuce and pico de gallo.
More about El Jefe Cocina & Bar
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
El Jefe Cocina & Bar
5309 Lyndale Avenue South, Minneapolis
|Mole Chicken Enchilada Platter (serves 4) 20 ENCHILADAS
|$38.00
Corn tortillas with chicken & queso fresco, topped with cilantro, red onion, mole sauce and a fried egg
|Mole Enchiladas
|$17.00
Corn tortillas, chicken, mole sauce, crema, fried egg, queso fresco
|Mole Chicken Enchilada Platter (serves 2) 10 ENCHILADAS
|$24.00
Corn tortillas with chicken & queso fresco, topped with cilantro, red onion & El Jefe's Mole sauce.
More about La Casita Mexican Restaurant
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
La Casita Mexican Restaurant
5085 Central Ave NE, Columbia Heights
|Enchiladas
|$10.99
Two enchiladas filled with choice of jack cheese, seasoned ground beef, shredded chicken, shredded beef, or shredded pork. Topped with our special blend of sauces and topped with melted jack cheese.
|Enchilada
|$4.50
More about La Casita Mexican Restaurant
La Casita Mexican Restaurant
8955 Springbrook Dr NW, Coon Rapids
|#1 Chili Relleno & Enchilada
|$10.99
Roasted poblano peppers fried in a thin crispy shell with jalapeno jack cheese and covered in green chili sauce. Served with an enchilada of your choice.
|Kids Enchilada
|$5.99
A cheese enchilada served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
|#6 Flauta, Steak al Carbon, & Enchilada
|$13.99
A crispy chicken flauta topped with guacamole, cheese, tomatoes, black olives, and green onions; a grilled steak taco with pico de gallo and jack cheese; an enchilada with your choice of filling. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
More about Mexico City Cafe
Mexico City Cafe
6416 W Lake St, Saint Louis Park
|Enchilada Platter
|$11.50
Three rolled corn tortillas stuffed with cheese and your choice of meat or veggie. Topped with one of our homemade sauces: A spicy roja, a medium verde (tomatillo) or traditional spiced mole. Serve with mexican rice and refried black beans.
More about El Tejaban Mexican Grill
GRILL
El Tejaban Mexican Grill
6519 NICOLLET AVE, Richfield
|Enchiladas Rancheras (2)
|$12.99
2 pieces. Enchiladas covered with a tomato based sauce, topped with cheese and sour cream. Corn tortillas stuffed with cheese and your choice of meat and covered with salsa.
|Enchiladas Suizas (2)
|$12.99
2 pieces. Enchiladas covered with green sauce, topped with cheese sour cream. Your choice of meat.
|Familia Enchiladas
|$19.99
8 enchiladas and large side of rice and beans.