Fajita salad in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Minneapolis restaurants that serve fajita salad

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant

9360 Baltimore St. NE, Blaine

Avg 4 (1109 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fajita Salad$13.99
Crisp garden greens with fajita-style steak and chicken, bell peppers and onions. Topped off with sour cream and guacamole.
More about Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

La Casita Mexican Restaurant

5085 Central Ave NE, Columbia Heights

Avg 4.6 (4027 reviews)
Takeout
Fajita Salad$13.99
Crispy tortilla bowl, chopped lettuce, pico de gallo, jack cheese, sour cream, and guacamole. Steak or Chicken
More about La Casita Mexican Restaurant
La Casita Mexican Restaurant

8955 Springbrook Dr NW, Coon Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fajita Salad$12.99
A cripsy tortilla bowl filled with chopped lettuce, pico de gallo, jack cheese, and your choice of grilled steak or chicken. Served with a side of guacamole and sour cream.
More about La Casita Mexican Restaurant

