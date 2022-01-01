Fajita salad in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve fajita salad
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
9360 Baltimore St. NE, Blaine
|Fajita Salad
|$13.99
Crisp garden greens with fajita-style steak and chicken, bell peppers and onions. Topped off with sour cream and guacamole.
La Casita Mexican Restaurant
5085 Central Ave NE, Columbia Heights
|Fajita Salad
|$13.99
Crispy tortilla bowl, chopped lettuce, pico de gallo, jack cheese, sour cream, and guacamole. Steak or Chicken