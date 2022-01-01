Fajitas in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve fajitas
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
9360 Baltimore St. NE, Blaine
|Fajita Nachos
|$13.99
Crispy tortilla chips topped with your choice of steak or chicken, Our Famous Cheese Sauce, guacamole and sour cream.
|Fajita Burrito
|$13.99
A large flour tortilla stuffed with fajita-style steak or chicken, bell peppers and onions, covered with Our Famous Cheese Sauce. Served with rice and beans.
|Fajita Quesadilla
|$13.99
Your choice of steak or chicken in a huge flour tortilla filled with onions, peppers, Ranchero Sauce and cheese. Garnished with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomato.
Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria
1250 126th Ln NE,Ste 800, Blaine
|10" Chicken Fajita Mexicano
|$13.98
grilled chicken, red pepper, green onion, carrots, sesame, mozzarella, fajita seasoning, and taco sauce.
|16" Chicken Fajita Mexicano
|$22.98
Grilled chicken, red pepper, green onion, carrots, sesame, mozzarella, fajita seasoning, and Taco sauce.
Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room
2500 University Ave NE, Minneapolis
|Fajita Bowl
|$15.00
Tender marinated steak on a bed of coconut rice topped with grilled peppers & onions, black beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, and cilantro crema
El Jefe Cocina & Bar
5309 Lyndale Avenue South, Minneapolis
|Surf and turf fajitas (for 2)
|$32.00
Beef ribs, chicken breast, shrimp, fish, vegetables, red sauce
Rock Elm Tavern
16605 County Rd 24 #211, Plymouth
|FAJITA TACOS
|$17.00
Steak, red and green peppers, onions, avocado, and salsa verde
Merlins Rest Pub
3601 E Lake Street, Minneapolis
|Chicken Fajita Pie (Frozen)
|$6.00
Classic fajita vibes - grilled chicken, onions, peppers & seasonings
La Casita Mexican Restaurant
5085 Central Ave NE, Columbia Heights
|Fajita Salad
|$13.99
Crispy tortilla bowl, chopped lettuce, pico de gallo, jack cheese, sour cream, and guacamole. Steak or Chicken
|Fajita Burrito
|$14.99
Flour tortilla, sauteed onions, green peppers, pico de gallo, and jack cheese. Topped with red chili sauce, jack cheese and green onions. Served with Mexican rice and sour cream. Grilled steak or
chicken
|Fajitas Supremas
|$20.99
Fajitas Supremas are served with sauteeed onions and green peppers, pico de gallo, jack cheese, sour cream, guacamole, refried beans, chipotle salsa, avocado sauce and 4 flour tortillas.
Original Pancake House
3501 W 70th Street, Edina
|FAJITA OMELETTE
|$15.75
Your choice of steak or rotisserie chicken with sauteed green and red peppers and onions with pepper jack cheese. Sour cream and salsa by request. Served with cakes.
La Casita Mexican Restaurant
8955 Springbrook Dr NW, Coon Rapids
|Shrimp Fajitas
|$16.99
|Fajita Burrito
|$13.99
A flour tortilla filled with sauteed onions, poblano peppers, pico de gallo, jack cheese, and your choice of grilled steak or chicken. Topped with red chili sauce, jack cheese, and green onions. Served with Mexican rice and a scoop of sour cream
|Steak Fajitas
|$16.99
Wild Bill's Sports Saloon
10950 Club W Pkwy NE, Blaine
|Chicken Fajitas
|$14.99
Mesquite Grilled Chicken.
|Mesquite Steak Fajitas
|$15.99
Mesquite Grilled Sirloin.
Mexico City Cafe
6416 W Lake St, Saint Louis Park
|Grilled Fajita Bowl (chicken or Steak)
|$11.00
Burrito Bowl with Chipotle Grilled Chicken and Fajita Veggies (bell peppers and onions). Includes: Lettuce, black beans, pico de gallo, mexican rice, queso fresco, sliced avocado and sour cream.
MCAD Cafe
2501 Stevens Ave, Minneapolis
|Fajita Bowl (V/Veg/Gf) 592cal
|$7.95
Choose you protein, brown rice, seasoned black beans, fajita peppers & onions, Pico de Gallo, cheddar cheese, guacamole, salsa roja
El Tejaban Mexican Grill
6519 NICOLLET AVE, Richfield
|Steak Fajitas
|$15.99
Served with sauteed onions, bell peppers, lettuce, cheese, pico, rice and beans
|Chicken Fajitas
|$13.99
Served with sauteed onions, bell peppers, lettuce, cheese, pico, rice and beans
Lago Tacos
2901 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis
|Steak Fajita Taco
|$5.05
Marinated flank steak/ grilled poblano/ pepper and onions/cilantro and onion/house-made rojo sauce/queso fresco/rice/colby jack cheese
|Chicken Fajita Taco
|$3.99
Spicy grilled chicken/sauteed onions/poblano peppers/spicy house made tomatillo salsa/colby jack cheese/queso fresco
|Chicken Fajita Bowl
|$11.45
Spicy grilled chicken/sauteed onions/poblano peppers/spicy house made tomatillo salsa/colby jack cheese/queso fresco/rice/refried pinto beans *Gluten Friendly