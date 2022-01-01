Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Minneapolis restaurants that serve fajitas

Item pic

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant

9360 Baltimore St. NE, Blaine

Avg 4 (1109 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fajita Nachos$13.99
Crispy tortilla chips topped with your choice of steak or chicken, Our Famous Cheese Sauce, guacamole and sour cream.
Fajita Burrito$13.99
A large flour tortilla stuffed with fajita-style steak or chicken, bell peppers and onions, covered with Our Famous Cheese Sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Fajita Quesadilla$13.99
Your choice of steak or chicken in a huge flour tortilla filled with onions, peppers, Ranchero Sauce and cheese. Garnished with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomato.
More about Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria image

 

Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria

1250 126th Ln NE,Ste 800, Blaine

No reviews yet
Takeout
10" Chicken Fajita Mexicano$13.98
grilled chicken, red pepper, green onion, carrots, sesame, mozzarella, fajita seasoning, and taco sauce.
16" Chicken Fajita Mexicano$22.98
Grilled chicken, red pepper, green onion, carrots, sesame, mozzarella, fajita seasoning, and Taco sauce.
More about Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria
Item pic

 

Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room

2500 University Ave NE, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fajita Bowl$15.00
Tender marinated steak on a bed of coconut rice topped with grilled peppers & onions, black beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, and cilantro crema
More about Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room
El Jefe Cocina & Bar image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

El Jefe Cocina & Bar

5309 Lyndale Avenue South, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (127 reviews)
Takeout
Surf and turf fajitas (for 2)$32.00
Beef ribs, chicken breast, shrimp, fish, vegetables, red sauce
More about El Jefe Cocina & Bar
Rock Elm Tavern image

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rock Elm Tavern

16605 County Rd 24 #211, Plymouth

Avg 4.3 (905 reviews)
Takeout
FAJITA TACOS$17.00
Steak, red and green peppers, onions, avocado, and salsa verde
More about Rock Elm Tavern
Merlins Rest Pub image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Merlins Rest Pub

3601 E Lake Street, Minneapolis

Avg 4 (211 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Fajita Pie (Frozen)$6.00
Classic fajita vibes - grilled chicken, onions, peppers & seasonings
More about Merlins Rest Pub
La Casita Mexican Restaurant image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

La Casita Mexican Restaurant

5085 Central Ave NE, Columbia Heights

Avg 4.6 (4027 reviews)
Takeout
Fajita Salad$13.99
Crispy tortilla bowl, chopped lettuce, pico de gallo, jack cheese, sour cream, and guacamole. Steak or Chicken
Fajita Burrito$14.99
Flour tortilla, sauteed onions, green peppers, pico de gallo, and jack cheese. Topped with red chili sauce, jack cheese and green onions. Served with Mexican rice and sour cream. Grilled steak or
chicken
Fajitas Supremas$20.99
Fajitas Supremas are served with sauteeed onions and green peppers, pico de gallo, jack cheese, sour cream, guacamole, refried beans, chipotle salsa, avocado sauce and 4 flour tortillas.
More about La Casita Mexican Restaurant
Item pic

 

Original Pancake House

3501 W 70th Street, Edina

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
FAJITA OMELETTE$15.75
Your choice of steak or rotisserie chicken with sauteed green and red peppers and onions with pepper jack cheese. Sour cream and salsa by request. Served with cakes.
More about Original Pancake House
La Casita Mexican Restaurant image

 

La Casita Mexican Restaurant

8955 Springbrook Dr NW, Coon Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Fajitas$16.99
Fajita Burrito$13.99
A flour tortilla filled with sauteed onions, poblano peppers, pico de gallo, jack cheese, and your choice of grilled steak or chicken. Topped with red chili sauce, jack cheese, and green onions. Served with Mexican rice and a scoop of sour cream
Steak Fajitas$16.99
More about La Casita Mexican Restaurant
Item pic

 

Wild Bill's Sports Saloon

10950 Club W Pkwy NE, Blaine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Fajitas$14.99
Mesquite Grilled Chicken.
Mesquite Steak Fajitas$15.99
Mesquite Grilled Sirloin.
More about Wild Bill's Sports Saloon
Mexico City Cafe image

 

Mexico City Cafe

6416 W Lake St, Saint Louis Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Fajita Bowl (chicken or Steak)$11.00
Burrito Bowl with Chipotle Grilled Chicken and Fajita Veggies (bell peppers and onions). Includes: Lettuce, black beans, pico de gallo, mexican rice, queso fresco, sliced avocado and sour cream.
More about Mexico City Cafe
Item pic

 

MCAD Cafe

2501 Stevens Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fajita Bowl (V/Veg/Gf) 592cal$7.95
Choose you protein, brown rice, seasoned black beans, fajita peppers & onions, Pico de Gallo, cheddar cheese, guacamole, salsa roja
More about MCAD Cafe
El Tejaban Mexican Grill image

GRILL

El Tejaban Mexican Grill

6519 NICOLLET AVE, Richfield

Avg 4.6 (1451 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak Fajitas$15.99
Served with sauteed onions, bell peppers, lettuce, cheese, pico, rice and beans
Chicken Fajitas$13.99
Served with sauteed onions, bell peppers, lettuce, cheese, pico, rice and beans
More about El Tejaban Mexican Grill
Item pic

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Lago Tacos

2901 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 3.5 (340 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Fajita Taco$5.05
Marinated flank steak/ grilled poblano/ pepper and onions/cilantro and onion/house-made rojo sauce/queso fresco/rice/colby jack cheese
Chicken Fajita Taco$3.99
Spicy grilled chicken/sauteed onions/poblano peppers/spicy house made tomatillo salsa/colby jack cheese/queso fresco
Chicken Fajita Bowl$11.45
Spicy grilled chicken/sauteed onions/poblano peppers/spicy house made tomatillo salsa/colby jack cheese/queso fresco/rice/refried pinto beans *Gluten Friendly
More about Lago Tacos

Map

