Falafel sandwiches in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Toast

Minneapolis restaurants that serve falafel sandwiches

Item pic

 

Dino's Mediterranean Fresh

3179 Northdale Blvd NW, Coon Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Falafel Sandwich$8.29
Falafel patties deep fried with Dino's Original Tzatziki sauce, onion, tomato, lettuce and cucumbers. (Vegan if made without the flatbread)
More about Dino's Mediterranean Fresh
Falafel Sandwich image

 

Afro Deli & Grill

720 WASHINGTON AVE South East, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Falafel Sandwich$7.49
Chickpeas combined with spring onions, parsley, and Middle-Eastern spices, deep-fried and served with lettuce, tomato, and Tzatziki sauce in pita bread
More about Afro Deli & Grill
Item pic

 

Pangea Grill

8500 Springbrook Dr NW, Coon Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Falafel Sandwich$6.99
A mix of ground chickpeas, onions, garlic, cilantro, parsley, and spices, are rolled into a ball and fried to perfection. The falafel is then placed inside a fresh pita bread and topped with hummus, tomatoes, pickles, salad, tahini sauce, and hot sauce (shatta).
More about Pangea Grill
Oasis Market and Deli image

FRENCH FRIES

Oasis Market and Deli

920 E Lake St. Suite 145, Minneapolis

Avg 5 (3 reviews)
Takeout
5) Falafel Sandwich$8.99
Deep fried vegetable patties made of chick peas, fava beans, garlic, cumin and coriander wrapped in Pocket bread with parsley, with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and Cucumber sauce.
More about Oasis Market and Deli
Item pic

 

Tiffin Man Global Kitchen

1501 Hennepin Avenue, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Falafel Sandwich$6.99
Falafels, Tzatziki sauce, Tomatoes, Onions and Mesclun salad mix on a grilled Pita bread.
Falafel Sandwich Combo$9.99
Falafels, Tzatziki sauce, Tomatoes, Onions and Mesclun salad mix.
Combo comes with side of french fries and soda or water
More about Tiffin Man Global Kitchen

