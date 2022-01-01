Falafel sandwiches in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve falafel sandwiches
More about Dino's Mediterranean Fresh
Dino's Mediterranean Fresh
3179 Northdale Blvd NW, Coon Rapids
|Falafel Sandwich
|$8.29
Falafel patties deep fried with Dino's Original Tzatziki sauce, onion, tomato, lettuce and cucumbers. (Vegan if made without the flatbread)
More about Afro Deli & Grill
Afro Deli & Grill
720 WASHINGTON AVE South East, Minneapolis
|Falafel Sandwich
|$7.49
Chickpeas combined with spring onions, parsley, and Middle-Eastern spices, deep-fried and served with lettuce, tomato, and Tzatziki sauce in pita bread
More about Pangea Grill
Pangea Grill
8500 Springbrook Dr NW, Coon Rapids
|Falafel Sandwich
|$6.99
A mix of ground chickpeas, onions, garlic, cilantro, parsley, and spices, are rolled into a ball and fried to perfection. The falafel is then placed inside a fresh pita bread and topped with hummus, tomatoes, pickles, salad, tahini sauce, and hot sauce (shatta).
More about Oasis Market and Deli
FRENCH FRIES
Oasis Market and Deli
920 E Lake St. Suite 145, Minneapolis
|5) Falafel Sandwich
|$8.99
Deep fried vegetable patties made of chick peas, fava beans, garlic, cumin and coriander wrapped in Pocket bread with parsley, with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and Cucumber sauce.
More about Tiffin Man Global Kitchen
Tiffin Man Global Kitchen
1501 Hennepin Avenue, Minneapolis
|Falafel Sandwich
|$6.99
Falafels, Tzatziki sauce, Tomatoes, Onions and Mesclun salad mix on a grilled Pita bread.
|Falafel Sandwich Combo
|$9.99
Falafels, Tzatziki sauce, Tomatoes, Onions and Mesclun salad mix.
Combo comes with side of french fries and soda or water